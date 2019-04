‘Stand Still’: Zayn Malik nos regala estas preciosas imágenes en su nuevo videoclip

Skies of blue and birds of yellow

Flowers growing just to bloom

A million chances of our glances

Catching eyes across the room

If time stands still

Move I will to you

This was filmed

Somehow I see you

Move I will to you

Break a ball upon your fence now

Yet your beauty would still shine

I would live a thousand lifetimes

If it's you I'm sent to find

If time stands still

Move I will to you

This was filmed

Somehow I see you

Move I will to you

Move I don't want it babe

Left the ranks of targets stuck

Nothing can stop us

Move I don't want it babe

Left the ranks of targets stuck

Nothing gets stuck

If time stands still

Move I will to you

This was filmed

Somehow I see you

If time stands still

Move I will to you (move I will to you) T

his was filmed ('cause this was filmed)

Somehow I see you (somehow I see you)

Move I will to you (somehow I see you)