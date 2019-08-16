los40-menu-burger

    Normani Kordei - Motivation [2019]

    Su primer vídeo como solista fuera de las colaboraciones

    Después de conquistar el éxito con Fifth Harmony, el descanso, separación temporal o como queráis llamarlo de la girl band le sirvió a Normani para emprender su aventura como solista del que por fin hemos conocido el primer videoclip fuera de las colaboraciones: Motivation.

    Hace algunos meses debutó en solitario con Slow down y Checklist, canciones en las que Calvin Harris le ayudó en la faceta de producción. Previamente había colaborado con Sam Smith en Dancing with a stranger y en Love lies junto a Khalid.

    Motivation es su primera apuesta audiovisual bajo la dirección de Dave Meyers y Daniel Russel y Normani se ha desatado en lo que a vestuario, coreografías y sensualidad se refiere.

    La intérprete prepara una fiesta por todo lo alto en las calles de Los Ángeles junto a un atrevido cuerpo de bailarines masculino y femenino.

    Tendremos que seguir esperando a la tan esperada colaboración de Normani con Ariana Grande.

    LETRA DE MOTIVATION DE NORMANI

    I'ma break you off, let me be your motivation

    To  stay and give it tonight

    And‚  baby‚ turn around‚ let me give you innovation, hey

    'Cause I do it so right

    You got that good good, baby‚ don't you?

    Got  that good good, baby, don't you?

    But  you leavin' solo

    Ain't regular‚ that ain't regular

    I  ain't gon' keep, keep fightin' for it

    Ain't gon' keep, keep fightin' for it

    'Cause you know this thing here

    Ain't regular, that ain't regular

    Fallin'  into the bed

    Why would we ever do somethin' instead of

    Fallin' into the bed right now? Yeah

    I'ma break you off, let me be your motivation

    To stay and give it tonight

    And, baby, turn around, let me give you innovation

    Hey, 'cause I do it so right

    Think about it, ooh, think about it

    Think about it, ooh, take a look at me now

    Hey, a little motivation, alright

    You got a bad one, baby, don't you?

    Got a bad one, baby, don't you

    And we both know there's no

    One better, boy, no one better, boy

    Too late, won't make it, I'ma tell 'em (Yeah)

    Get you naked, but I won't tell 'em (Woo)

    'Cause you know that there's no

    One better, boy, no one better, boy

    Fallin' into the bed

    Why would we ever do somethin' instead of

    Fallin' into the bed right now?

    Eh, right now, now

    Estribillo

    Hey, oh

    A little motivation

    Oh

    Estribillo

    Comentarios

    LOS40

