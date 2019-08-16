Normani Kordei - Motivation [2019]
Su primer vídeo como solista fuera de las colaboraciones
Después de conquistar el éxito con Fifth Harmony, el descanso, separación temporal o como queráis llamarlo de la girl band le sirvió a Normani para emprender su aventura como solista del que por fin hemos conocido el primer videoclip fuera de las colaboraciones: Motivation.
Hace algunos meses debutó en solitario con Slow down y Checklist, canciones en las que Calvin Harris le ayudó en la faceta de producción. Previamente había colaborado con Sam Smith en Dancing with a stranger y en Love lies junto a Khalid.
Motivation es su primera apuesta audiovisual bajo la dirección de Dave Meyers y Daniel Russel y Normani se ha desatado en lo que a vestuario, coreografías y sensualidad se refiere.
La intérprete prepara una fiesta por todo lo alto en las calles de Los Ángeles junto a un atrevido cuerpo de bailarines masculino y femenino.
Tendremos que seguir esperando a la tan esperada colaboración de Normani con Ariana Grande.
LETRA DE MOTIVATION DE NORMANI
I'ma break you off, let me be your motivation
To stay and give it tonight
And‚ baby‚ turn around‚ let me give you innovation, hey
'Cause I do it so right
You got that good good, baby‚ don't you?
Got that good good, baby, don't you?
But you leavin' solo
Ain't regular‚ that ain't regular
I ain't gon' keep, keep fightin' for it
Ain't gon' keep, keep fightin' for it
'Cause you know this thing here
Ain't regular, that ain't regular
Fallin' into the bed
Why would we ever do somethin' instead of
Fallin' into the bed right now? Yeah
I'ma break you off, let me be your motivation
To stay and give it tonight
And, baby, turn around, let me give you innovation
Hey, 'cause I do it so right
Think about it, ooh, think about it
Think about it, ooh, take a look at me now
Hey, a little motivation, alright
You got a bad one, baby, don't you?
Got a bad one, baby, don't you
And we both know there's no
One better, boy, no one better, boy
Too late, won't make it, I'ma tell 'em (Yeah)
Get you naked, but I won't tell 'em (Woo)
'Cause you know that there's no
One better, boy, no one better, boy
Fallin' into the bed
Why would we ever do somethin' instead of
Fallin' into the bed right now?
Eh, right now, now
Estribillo
Hey, oh
A little motivation
Oh
Estribillo
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios