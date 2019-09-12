La reedición más gigantesca de 1999 de Prince

1999, el disco que Prince publicó en 1982, tendrá en el otoño de 2019 (20 años después del título del álbum) una completísima reedición con material inédito hasta la fecha.

Este trabajo del genio de Mineapolis fue un auténtico éxito de ventas gracias a la popularidad de canciones como 1999 o Little red Corvette. Y a partir del 29 de noviembre, fecha en que verá la luz su reedición, podría aumentar su leyenda.

Esta edición de lujo estará formada por cinco CD's y un DVD (o bien por 10 LP's y un DVD) que incluirán hasta 35 canciones completamente inéditas así como un concierto completo en directo que nunca antes fue emitido y que se celebró en Detroit (Michigan, Estados Unidos) el 30 de noviembre de 1982 y material rodado en el Houston Summit el 29 de diciembre de ese mismo año.

Entre todo ese material inédito hasta ahora figuran no solo las sesiones de grabación previas al disco que arrancaron en noviembre de 1981 sino las posteriores que se desarrollaron hasta enero de 1983.

Considered one of the most iconic and influential double albums in rock history, 1999 was released at a major turning point in Prince's career. After years of struggling to break out of the R&B charts, he scored major crossover hits with "Little Red Corvette" and "1999." pic.twitter.com/eIU6FJX6wV — Prince (@prince) September 10, 2019

En esta edición también se incluye un completo libro manuscrito con las letras de algunas canciones como Little Red Corvette, fotos poco vistas realizadas por Allen Baulieu y algunos textos escritos por músicos y periodistas musicales.

2019 se está convirtiendo en un año para recordar para los fans de Prince después de la publicación de Originals, un disco con las versiones que Prince grabó de canciones que finalmente fueron interpretadas por otros artistas.

Este es el listado de canciones que incluye 1999 en su edición de lujo

CD1 / LPs 1 y 2 álbum remasterizado

1. “1999”

2. “Little Red Corvette”

3. “Delirious”

4. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married”

5. “D.M.S.R.”

6. “Automatic”

7. “Something in the Water (Does Not Compute)”

8. “Free”

9. “Lady Cab Driver”

10. “All the Critics Love U in New York”

11. “International Lover”

CD2 / LPs 3 y 4: Mezclas de promo y caras B

1. “1999” (7″ stereo edit)

2. “1999” (7″ mono promo-only edit)

3. “Free” (promo-only edit)

4. “How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore” (“1999” b-side)

5. “Little Red Corvette” (7″ edit)

6. “All The Critics Love U In New York” (7” edit)

7. “Lady Cab Driver” (7″ edit)

8. “Little Red Corvette” (Dance Remix promo-only edit)

9. “Little Red Corvette” (Special Dance Mix)

10. “Delirious” (7″ edit)

11. “Horny Toad” (“Delirious” b-side)

12. “Automatic” (7″ edit)

13. “Automatic” (video version)

14. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married” (7″ edit)

15. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married” (7″ mono promo-only edit)

16. “Irresistible Bitch” (“Let’s Pretend We’re Married” b-side)

17. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married” (video version)

18. “D.M.S.R.” (edit)

CD3 / LPs 5 y 6: Vault Parte 1 (canciones inéditas)

1. “Feel U Up”

2. “Irresistible Bitch”

3. “Money Don’t Grow on Trees”

4. “Vagina”

5. “Rearrange”

6. “Bold Generation”

7. “Colleen”

8. “International Lover” (Take 1, live in studio)

9. “Turn It Up”

10. “You’re All I Want”

11. “Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)” (Original Version)

12. “If It’ll Make U Happy”

13. “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?” (Take 2, live in studio)

CD4 / LPs 7 y 8 Vault, Parte 2 (canciones inéditas salvo Moonbeam Levels)

1. “Possessed” (1982 version)

2. “Delirious” (full length)

3. “Purple Music”

4. “Yah, You Know”

5. “Moonbeam Levels” **

6. “No Call U”

7. “Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got”

8. “Do Yourself a Favor”

9. “Don’t Let Him Fool Ya”

10. “Teacher, Teacher”

11. “Lady Cab Driver” / “I Wanna Be Your Lover” / “Head” / “Little Red Corvette” (tour demo)

CD5/ LPs 9 y 10 Live in Detroit – November 30, 1982. (canciones inéditas)

1. “Controversy”

2. “Let’s Work”

3. “Little Red Corvette”

4. “Do Me, Baby”

5. “Head”

6. “Uptown”

7. “Interlude”

8. “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?”

9. “Automatic”

10. “International Lover”

11. “1999”

12. “D.M.S.R.”

DVD: Live In Houston – December 29, 1982

1. “Controversy”

2 “Let’s Work”

3. “Do Me, Baby”

4. “D.M.S.R.”

5. “Interlude” – piano improvisation (contains elements of “With You”)

6. “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?”

7. “Lady Cab Driver”

8. “Automatic”

9. “International Lover”

10. “1999”

11. “Head” (contains elements of “Sexuality”)