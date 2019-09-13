los40-menu-burger

SUSCRÍBETE A NUESTRA NEWSLETTER DE MÚSICA

los40-icon-lupa
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • LOS40 Classic
  • VÍDEOS
  • GIRAS
  • CINE / TV
  • BigBang
  • Life Style
  • INTERNET
  • JUEGOS
  • CÓMICS
  • FOTOGALERÍAS
  • LOS40 MUSIC AWARDS
  • Tarjeta LOS40
  • SÍGUENOS:
    • los40-siguenos-redes los40-siguenos-redes los40-siguenos-redes los40-siguenos-redes
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO -
    GRAN VÍA, 32. 28013 MADRID [España]
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD POLÍTICA DE COOKIES

    Charlie Puth - Mother [2019]

    Una oda a la adolescencia ¡sin camiseta!

    redes_sociales_zw1

    Hace algunas semanas Charlie Puth sorprendió a todo el mundo publicando la primera canción inédita desde Voicenotes en 2018. Con I warned myself el músico demostró que estaba en plena forma y una nueva muestra de ello nos ha llegado con un segundo tema: Mother.

    Todo parece indicar que el solista tiene en marcha una trilogía de singles que podría servir como tarjeta de presentación de un nuevo proyecto musical que podría llevar el título de Sick del que de momento no se conocen muchos más detalles.

    Lo que queda claro es que Charlie Puth ha dejado de lado temporalmente la composición de canciones para otros artistas para centrarse en su propia carrera y lo hace con un nuevo hit que suena a despedida de verano.

    El joven intérprete se despide con esta canción del verano en una oda a la adolescencia en la que no falta la fiesta, la rebeldía, los cuerpos sin camiseta y sobre todo el buen rollo lejos del control parental.

    Muchos además verán un doble sentido en la frase de la canción "If your mother knew all of the things that we do" que va a disparar más de un termómetro.

    ¡Dale al play!

    LETRA DE MOTHER DE CHARLIE PUTH

    He's such a nice boy, so well mannered

    He's so much better than the last one you brought around

    Please and thank you, everything matters

    I'm gonna make sure that she knows I'm the best she's found

    The moment she walks out the door I'm not pretending anymore

    If your mother knew all of the things that we do

    If your mother knew, all the things we do

    If your mother knew she'd keep me so far from you

    If your mother knew all the things we do

    Sneak out the window, bed stuffed with pillows

    I'll be waiting in the car right around the block

    Back of the benzo more than the friend zone

    We've been hiding since the time they forgot to knock

    The moment she walks out that door I'm not pretending anymore

    If your mother knew all of the things that we do

    If your mother knew, all the things we do

    If your mother knew she'd keep me so far from you

    If your mother knew all the things we do

    Next time that she sees me she gon' act like she don't know me

    Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me

    Next time that she sees me she gon' act like she don't know me

    Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me

    If your mother only knew

    The moment she walks out the door I'm not pretending anymore

    If your mother knew all of the things that we do

    If your mother knew, all the things we do

    If your mother knew she'd keep me so far from you

    If your mother knew all the things we do

    Next time that she sees me she gon' act like she don't know me

    Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me

    Next time that she sees me she gon' act like she don't know me

    Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me

    If your mother knew all the things we do

    If your mother knew all the things we do

    If your mother knew all of the things that we do

    icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

    Comentarios

    icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
    LOS40

    ¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?

    redes_sociales redes_sociales redes_sociales redes_sociales
    redes_sociales redes_sociales

    Comentar