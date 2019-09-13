Charlie Puth - Mother [2019]
Una oda a la adolescencia ¡sin camiseta!
Hace algunas semanas Charlie Puth sorprendió a todo el mundo publicando la primera canción inédita desde Voicenotes en 2018. Con I warned myself el músico demostró que estaba en plena forma y una nueva muestra de ello nos ha llegado con un segundo tema: Mother.
Todo parece indicar que el solista tiene en marcha una trilogía de singles que podría servir como tarjeta de presentación de un nuevo proyecto musical que podría llevar el título de Sick del que de momento no se conocen muchos más detalles.
Lo que queda claro es que Charlie Puth ha dejado de lado temporalmente la composición de canciones para otros artistas para centrarse en su propia carrera y lo hace con un nuevo hit que suena a despedida de verano.
El joven intérprete se despide con esta canción del verano en una oda a la adolescencia en la que no falta la fiesta, la rebeldía, los cuerpos sin camiseta y sobre todo el buen rollo lejos del control parental.
Muchos además verán un doble sentido en la frase de la canción "If your mother knew all of the things that we do" que va a disparar más de un termómetro.
LETRA DE MOTHER DE CHARLIE PUTH
He's such a nice boy, so well mannered
He's so much better than the last one you brought around
Please and thank you, everything matters
I'm gonna make sure that she knows I'm the best she's found
The moment she walks out the door I'm not pretending anymore
If your mother knew all of the things that we do
If your mother knew, all the things we do
If your mother knew she'd keep me so far from you
If your mother knew all the things we do
Sneak out the window, bed stuffed with pillows
I'll be waiting in the car right around the block
Back of the benzo more than the friend zone
We've been hiding since the time they forgot to knock
The moment she walks out that door I'm not pretending anymore
If your mother knew all of the things that we do
If your mother knew, all the things we do
If your mother knew she'd keep me so far from you
If your mother knew all the things we do
Next time that she sees me she gon' act like she don't know me
Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me
Next time that she sees me she gon' act like she don't know me
Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me
If your mother only knew
The moment she walks out the door I'm not pretending anymore
If your mother knew all of the things that we do
If your mother knew, all the things we do
If your mother knew she'd keep me so far from you
If your mother knew all the things we do
Next time that she sees me she gon' act like she don't know me
Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me
Next time that she sees me she gon' act like she don't know me
Cuz she knows all of the story now your daddy wants to kill me
If your mother knew all the things we do
If your mother knew all the things we do
If your mother knew all of the things that we do
