    Pink - Hurts 2B Human [2019]

    La canción que pone nombre al disco de la solista

    Casi medio año ha tardado Pink en apostar por la canción que presta nombre a su más reciente proyecto discográfico después de que en el mes de abril asistiéramos al estreno del lyric video de Hurts 2B Human.

    Para esta canción, una de las baladas más potentes de su trabajo, cuenta con la colaboración de Khalid que también está presente en el videoclip por lo que la demora puede deberse a problemas de agenda de ambos artistas.

    La espera, sin embargo, no se nos ha hecho nada larga ya que durante este tiempo hemos podido disfrutar de varios singles de Hurts 2B Human, el disco, antes de Hurts 2B Human, la canción.

    Can we pretend, 90 days y Walk me home han sido, en orden inverso, los sencillos que Pink ha ido presentando para dar a conocer su último álbum de estudio.

    Ahora con Hurts 2B Human nos enseña esa positividad que rezuman sus canciones sacando lo mejor del ser humano tanto en la letra como en el vídeo. P!nk canta sobre el alivio que produce el amor más puro: "Will you make it sound so pretty even when it's not? / Didn't choose but it's the only one we've got / And sometimes I get so tired / Of getting tired up my thoughts / You're the only one that often makes it stop"

    No es la primera vez que alude al amor ya que en los últimos vídeos son frecuentes las apariciones de sus familiares: su marido al que ya ha dedicado 90 days o True love; y su hija a la que dedicó Can we pretend.

    Además en las redes sociales emocionó a su público reconociendo que cuando era joven se marchó de casa para vivir su vida y que ahora con su vida en auge echa de menos vivir con su padre.

    LETRA DE HURTS 2B HUMAN de Pink

    Will you make it sound so pretty even when it's not?

    Didn't choose but it's the only one we've got

    And sometimes I get so tired

    Of getting tied up in my thoughts

    You're the only one that often makes it stop

    God, it hurts to be human

    Without you I'd be losing

    And someday we'll face the music

    God, it hurts to be human

    But I've got you, you, you, you, you, you, hey

    And you've got me, me, me, me, too

    Like we're buckled and preparing before the crash

    Like we're walking down a road of broken glass

    Now if we defeat all odds

    And it was us against the world

    You can count on me

    You know I'd have your back

    God, it hurts to be human

    Without you I'd be losing

    And someday we'll face the music

    God, it hurts to be human

    But I've got you, you, you, you, you, you (Hey)

    And you've got me, me, me, me, too

    But I've got you, you, you, you, you, you (Hey)

    And you've got me, me, me, me, too

    Hope flows away

    If you could spend a day in my shoes

    Your mind would change

    If you'd known what I've gone through

    We want the same (Yeah, we do)

    Maybe then you'll understand

    How it hurts to be human

    God, it hurts to be human

    Without you (without you) I'd be losing (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

    And someday we'll face the music

    God, it hurts to be human

    But I've got you, you, you, you, you, you, hey

    And you've got me, me, me, me, too

    But I've got you, you, you, you, you, you, hey

    And you've got me, me, me, me, too

    Oh God, it hurts to be human

