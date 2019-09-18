Pink - Hurts 2B Human [2019]
La canción que pone nombre al disco de la solista
Casi medio año ha tardado Pink en apostar por la canción que presta nombre a su más reciente proyecto discográfico después de que en el mes de abril asistiéramos al estreno del lyric video de Hurts 2B Human.
Para esta canción, una de las baladas más potentes de su trabajo, cuenta con la colaboración de Khalid que también está presente en el videoclip por lo que la demora puede deberse a problemas de agenda de ambos artistas.
La espera, sin embargo, no se nos ha hecho nada larga ya que durante este tiempo hemos podido disfrutar de varios singles de Hurts 2B Human, el disco, antes de Hurts 2B Human, la canción.
Can we pretend, 90 days y Walk me home han sido, en orden inverso, los sencillos que Pink ha ido presentando para dar a conocer su último álbum de estudio.
Ahora con Hurts 2B Human nos enseña esa positividad que rezuman sus canciones sacando lo mejor del ser humano tanto en la letra como en el vídeo. P!nk canta sobre el alivio que produce el amor más puro: "Will you make it sound so pretty even when it's not? / Didn't choose but it's the only one we've got / And sometimes I get so tired / Of getting tired up my thoughts / You're the only one that often makes it stop"
No es la primera vez que alude al amor ya que en los últimos vídeos son frecuentes las apariciones de sus familiares: su marido al que ya ha dedicado 90 days o True love; y su hija a la que dedicó Can we pretend.
Además en las redes sociales emocionó a su público reconociendo que cuando era joven se marchó de casa para vivir su vida y que ahora con su vida en auge echa de menos vivir con su padre.
LETRA DE HURTS 2B HUMAN de Pink
Will you make it sound so pretty even when it's not?
Didn't choose but it's the only one we've got
And sometimes I get so tired
Of getting tied up in my thoughts
You're the only one that often makes it stop
God, it hurts to be human
Without you I'd be losing
And someday we'll face the music
God, it hurts to be human
But I've got you, you, you, you, you, you, hey
And you've got me, me, me, me, too
Like we're buckled and preparing before the crash
Like we're walking down a road of broken glass
Now if we defeat all odds
And it was us against the world
You can count on me
You know I'd have your back
God, it hurts to be human
Without you I'd be losing
And someday we'll face the music
God, it hurts to be human
But I've got you, you, you, you, you, you (Hey)
And you've got me, me, me, me, too
But I've got you, you, you, you, you, you (Hey)
And you've got me, me, me, me, too
Hope flows away
If you could spend a day in my shoes
Your mind would change
If you'd known what I've gone through
We want the same (Yeah, we do)
Maybe then you'll understand
How it hurts to be human
God, it hurts to be human
Without you (without you) I'd be losing (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
And someday we'll face the music
God, it hurts to be human
But I've got you, you, you, you, you, you, hey
And you've got me, me, me, me, too
But I've got you, you, you, you, you, you, hey
And you've got me, me, me, me, too
Oh God, it hurts to be human
