Pink - Hurts 2B Human [2019]

Will you make it sound so pretty even when it's not?

Didn't choose but it's the only one we've got

And sometimes I get so tired

Of getting tied up in my thoughts

You're the only one that often makes it stop

God, it hurts to be human

Without you I'd be losing

And someday we'll face the music

God, it hurts to be human

But I've got you, you, you, you, you, you, hey

And you've got me, me, me, me, too

Like we're buckled and preparing before the crash

Like we're walking down a road of broken glass

Now if we defeat all odds

And it was us against the world

You can count on me

You know I'd have your back

God, it hurts to be human

Without you I'd be losing

And someday we'll face the music

God, it hurts to be human

But I've got you, you, you, you, you, you (Hey)

And you've got me, me, me, me, too

But I've got you, you, you, you, you, you (Hey)

And you've got me, me, me, me, too

Hope flows away

If you could spend a day in my shoes

Your mind would change

If you'd known what I've gone through

We want the same (Yeah, we do)

Maybe then you'll understand

How it hurts to be human

God, it hurts to be human

Without you (without you) I'd be losing (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

And someday we'll face the music

God, it hurts to be human

But I've got you, you, you, you, you, you, hey

And you've got me, me, me, me, too

But I've got you, you, you, you, you, you, hey

And you've got me, me, me, me, too

Oh God, it hurts to be human