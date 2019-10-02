los40-menu-burger

    Charlie Puth - Cheating on you [2019]

    Tras Mother y I warned myself

    Charlie Puth comenzó el 2019 prometiendo nuevas canciones y, tras medio año de sequía en el que tuvo que disculparse con sus seguidores, está cumpliendo su palabra.

    A finales de año se le están acumulando estrenos como el de Cheating on you, el tercer tema del solista que conocemos en menos de dos meses después del estreno de I warned myself y Mother.

    Esta era la trilogía de hits que nos anunció a mediados de agosto y que ponen fin a un año de silencio discográfico desde su Voicenotes, su segundo álbum de estudio.

    Si I warned myself hablaba desde el resentimiento y Mother era toda una oda a la adolescencia, en Cheating on you nos encontramos al Charlie Puth más arrepentido hablando de "no sobre una persona sino sobre un sentimiento que nunca tuve" con un sorprendente cambio de look rubio platino.

    Tyle Yee dirige el videoclip que produce SixTwentySix Productions y que tiene a la ciudad de Manhattan como mudo testigo de ese amor platónico que fue y ya no volverá a ser.

    Central Park y las calles de Manhattan (Nueva York, Estados Unidos) son el escenario de este medio tiempo al que le viene perfecto la melancólica sensación de la lluvia.

    De momento no existe confirmación sobre cómo será el nuevo proyecto musical de Charlie Puth y si estos tres sencillos formarán parte de un disco que los rumores han bautizado como Sick.

    ¡Dale al play!

    letra de cheating on you de charlie puth

    It started with a kiss

    On your momma's couch

    2012 was nothing serious

    And then we caught the feels

    It got really real

    Too good to be true I guess I thought you was yeahhh

    Why did I run away, run away, run away

    Oh your love was everything, everything, everything

    I know it's getting late, getting late, getting late

    But can I still be on my way, on my way, yeahhh

    I know I said goodbye

    And baby you said it too

    But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

    I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new

    But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

    Baby now

    Oooo

    Cheating on you

    Baby now

    Oooo

    But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

    Thought I could get you back

    Any time of day

    Shouldn't have been so cocky

    Shouldn't have did you wrong (Oooo)

    And now I miss you bad

    Really really bad

    Guess you don't know what you got until it's gone

    Why did I run away, run away, run away (run away)

    Oh your love was everything, everything, everything (everything)

    I know it's getting late, getting late, getting late (getting late)

    But can I still be on my way, on my way, yeahhh

    I know I said goodbye

    And baby you said it too (you said it too baby)

    But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you (cheating on you)

    I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new (Oooo)

    But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

    Baby now

    Oooo

    Cheating on you

    Baby now

    Oooo

    But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

    Baby no

    There ain't no lips like your lips

    And nobody else feels like this

    There's no moving on I'll admit

    If you go away

    Yeahhh

    I know I said goodbye

    And baby you said it too

    But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you (cheating on you)

    I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new (found someone new)

    But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you (believe it baby)

    Baby now

    Oooo

    Cheating on you

    Baby now

    Oooo

    But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

    You said goodbye

    And you said goodbye

    Comentarios

