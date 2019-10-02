Charlie Puth - Cheating on you [2019]
Charlie Puth comenzó el 2019 prometiendo nuevas canciones y, tras medio año de sequía en el que tuvo que disculparse con sus seguidores, está cumpliendo su palabra.
A finales de año se le están acumulando estrenos como el de Cheating on you, el tercer tema del solista que conocemos en menos de dos meses después del estreno de I warned myself y Mother.
Esta era la trilogía de hits que nos anunció a mediados de agosto y que ponen fin a un año de silencio discográfico desde su Voicenotes, su segundo álbum de estudio.
Si I warned myself hablaba desde el resentimiento y Mother era toda una oda a la adolescencia, en Cheating on you nos encontramos al Charlie Puth más arrepentido hablando de "no sobre una persona sino sobre un sentimiento que nunca tuve" con un sorprendente cambio de look rubio platino.
Tyle Yee dirige el videoclip que produce SixTwentySix Productions y que tiene a la ciudad de Manhattan como mudo testigo de ese amor platónico que fue y ya no volverá a ser.
Central Park y las calles de Manhattan (Nueva York, Estados Unidos) son el escenario de este medio tiempo al que le viene perfecto la melancólica sensación de la lluvia.
De momento no existe confirmación sobre cómo será el nuevo proyecto musical de Charlie Puth y si estos tres sencillos formarán parte de un disco que los rumores han bautizado como Sick.
letra de cheating on you de charlie puth
It started with a kiss
On your momma's couch
2012 was nothing serious
And then we caught the feels
It got really real
Too good to be true I guess I thought you was yeahhh
Why did I run away, run away, run away
Oh your love was everything, everything, everything
I know it's getting late, getting late, getting late
But can I still be on my way, on my way, yeahhh
I know I said goodbye
And baby you said it too
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you
I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you
Baby now
Oooo
Cheating on you
Baby now
Oooo
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you
Thought I could get you back
Any time of day
Shouldn't have been so cocky
Shouldn't have did you wrong (Oooo)
And now I miss you bad
Really really bad
Guess you don't know what you got until it's gone
Why did I run away, run away, run away (run away)
Oh your love was everything, everything, everything (everything)
I know it's getting late, getting late, getting late (getting late)
But can I still be on my way, on my way, yeahhh
I know I said goodbye
And baby you said it too (you said it too baby)
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you (cheating on you)
I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new (Oooo)
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you
Baby now
Oooo
Cheating on you
Baby now
Oooo
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you
Baby no
There ain't no lips like your lips
And nobody else feels like this
There's no moving on I'll admit
If you go away
Yeahhh
I know I said goodbye
And baby you said it too
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you (cheating on you)
I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new (found someone new)
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you (believe it baby)
Baby now
Oooo
Cheating on you
Baby now
Oooo
But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you
You said goodbye
And you said goodbye
