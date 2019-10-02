Charlie Puth - Cheating on you [2019]

It started with a kiss

On your momma's couch

2012 was nothing serious

And then we caught the feels

It got really real

Too good to be true I guess I thought you was yeahhh

Why did I run away, run away, run away

Oh your love was everything, everything, everything

I know it's getting late, getting late, getting late

But can I still be on my way, on my way, yeahhh

I know I said goodbye

And baby you said it too

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

Baby now

Oooo

Cheating on you

Baby now

Oooo

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

Thought I could get you back

Any time of day

Shouldn't have been so cocky

Shouldn't have did you wrong (Oooo)

And now I miss you bad

Really really bad

Guess you don't know what you got until it's gone

Why did I run away, run away, run away (run away)

Oh your love was everything, everything, everything (everything)

I know it's getting late, getting late, getting late (getting late)

But can I still be on my way, on my way, yeahhh

I know I said goodbye

And baby you said it too (you said it too baby)

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you (cheating on you)

I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new (Oooo)

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

Baby now

Oooo

Cheating on you

Baby now

Oooo

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

Baby no

There ain't no lips like your lips

And nobody else feels like this

There's no moving on I'll admit

If you go away

Yeahhh

I know I said goodbye

And baby you said it too

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you (cheating on you)

I thought that I'd be better when I found someone new (found someone new)

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you (believe it baby)

Baby now

Oooo

Cheating on you

Baby now

Oooo

But when I touch her I feel like I'm cheating on you

You said goodbye

And you said goodbye