Maroon 5 - Memories [2019]
Con una dedicatoria especial
Maroon 5 sorprendió a todo el mundo con la publicación de Memories, un nuevo sencillo con el que teóricamente comenzaban una nueva etapa musical enmarcada dentro de un nuevo disco de estudio.
"En un mundo que cada vez se vuelve más loco, tomémonos solo un momento para pensar en aquellos que amamos y compartamos los recuerdos de aquellos a quienes hemos perdido. Esta canción habla sobre la gente que ha perdido algo o a alguien. Esta canción es para todos nosotros" comentó el vocalista Adam Levine respecto a la canción. Un tema que ya tiene videoclip de lo más emotivo.
Un primer plano del líder de la formación y una dedicatoria final ("For Jordi") protagonizan los más de tres minutos de canción. Un clip que el grupo ha querido dedicar a Jordan Feldstein quien fuera su manager hasta su fallecimiento en diciembre de 2017 después de un embolismo pulmonar.
Escrita por Adam Levine, Jacob Kasher, Jonathan Bellion, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson y Vicent Ford y producida por Adam Levine y The Monsters & Strangerz junto al Productor Ejecutivo Jacob “J Kash” Hindlin, utiliza la misma progresión musical de acordes que el Canon de Pachelbel. Una buena manera de introducir a los más jóvenes en las creaciones de los grandes maestros de la música.
En teoría, Memories formará parte del séptimo álbum de estudio de Maroon 5 pero de momento no se ha confirmado fecha ni posible título. Mientras esperamos la confirmación... ¡dale al play!
LETRA DE MEMORIES DE MAROON 5
Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through
Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you
There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain
When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same
Now my heart feel like December when somebody say your name
'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, yeah
Everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody hurts someday, aye aye
But everything gon' be alright
Go and raise a glass and say, aye
Here's to the ones that we got
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through
Toast to the ones here today
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you
Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo
Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo, doo doo
Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo doo
Memories bring back, memories bring back you
There's a time that I remember when I never felt so lost
When I felt all of the hatred was too powerful to stop (ooh, yeah)
Now my heart feel like an ember and it's lighting up the dark
I'll carry these torches for ya that you know I'll never drop, yeah
Everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody hurts someday, aye aye
But everything gon' be alright
Go and raise a glass and say, aye
Here's to the ones that we got (oh oh)
Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories
Of everything we've been through (no, no)
Toast to the ones here today (aye)
Toast to the ones that we lost on the way
'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories (aye)
And the memories bring back, memories bring back you
Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo
Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo, doo doo
Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo doo
Memories bring back, memories bring back you
Doo doo, doo doo doo doo
Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo, doo doo
Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo doo (ooh, yeah)
Memories bring back, memories bring back you
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, no, no
Memories bring back, memories bring back you
