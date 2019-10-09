los40-menu-burger

    Maroon 5 - Memories [2019]

    Con una dedicatoria especial

    Maroon 5 sorprendió a todo el mundo con la publicación de Memories, un nuevo sencillo con el que teóricamente comenzaban una nueva etapa musical enmarcada dentro de un nuevo disco de estudio.

    "En un mundo que cada vez se vuelve más loco, tomémonos solo un momento para pensar en aquellos que amamos y compartamos los recuerdos de aquellos a quienes hemos perdido. Esta canción habla sobre la gente que ha perdido algo o a alguien. Esta canción es para todos nosotros" comentó el vocalista Adam Levine respecto a la canción. Un tema que ya tiene videoclip de lo más emotivo.

    Un primer plano del líder de la formación y una dedicatoria final ("For Jordi") protagonizan los más de tres minutos de canción. Un clip que el grupo ha querido dedicar a Jordan Feldstein quien fuera su manager hasta su fallecimiento en diciembre de 2017 después de un embolismo pulmonar.

    Escrita por Adam Levine, Jacob Kasher, Jonathan Bellion, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson y Vicent Ford y producida por Adam Levine y The Monsters & Strangerz junto al Productor Ejecutivo Jacob “J Kash” Hindlin, utiliza la misma progresión musical de acordes que el Canon de Pachelbel. Una buena manera de introducir a los más jóvenes en las creaciones de los grandes maestros de la música.

    En teoría, Memories formará parte del séptimo álbum de estudio de Maroon 5 pero de momento no se ha confirmado fecha ni posible título. Mientras esperamos la confirmación... ¡dale al play!

    LETRA DE MEMORIES DE MAROON 5

    Here's to the ones that we got

    Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not

    'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

    Of everything we've been through

    Toast to the ones here today

    Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

    'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

    And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

    There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain

    When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same

    Now my heart feel like December when somebody say your name

    'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, yeah

    Everybody hurts sometimes

    Everybody hurts someday, aye aye

    But everything gon' be alright

    Go and raise a glass and say, aye

    Here's to the ones that we got

    Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not

    'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

    Of everything we've been through

    Toast to the ones here today

    Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

    'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

    And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

    Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo

    Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo, doo doo

    Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo doo

    Memories bring back, memories bring back you

    There's a time that I remember when I never felt so lost

    When I felt all of the hatred was too powerful to stop (ooh, yeah)

    Now my heart feel like an ember and it's lighting up the dark

    I'll carry these torches for ya that you know I'll never drop, yeah

    Everybody hurts sometimes

    Everybody hurts someday, aye aye

    But everything gon' be alright

    Go and raise a glass and say, aye

    Here's to the ones that we got (oh oh)

    Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not

    'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

    Of everything we've been through (no, no)

    Toast to the ones here today (aye)

    Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

    'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories (aye)

    And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

    Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo

    Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo, doo doo

    Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo doo

    Memories bring back, memories bring back you

    Doo doo, doo doo doo doo

    Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo, doo doo

    Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo doo (ooh, yeah)

    Memories bring back, memories bring back you

    Yeah, yeah, yeah

    Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, no, no

    Memories bring back, memories bring back you

