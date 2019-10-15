James Arthur - You [2019]
Se pondrá a la venta el próximo 18 de octubre
La carrera de James Arthur ha estado repleta de sobresaltos musicales. Hace siete años ganó The X Factor británico y su single de debut no pudo ser mejor: Impossible. Un hit que le convirtió en la revelación de todo el mundo reconocido así con un Premio 40 Principales (ahora LOS40 Music Award).
Casi no le dio tiempo a disfrutar del éxito debido a las polémicas en las que se metió por sus comentarios tachados de homófobos, sus comentarios y polémicas sobre boy bands como One Direction o el supuesto plagio del que fue acusado por The Script.
James Arthur quiere volver a recuperar su sitio en el olimpo de la música británica con You, su tercer álbum de estudio que ve la luz el próximo 18 de octubre cumpliendo con su tradición de editar disco cada tres años (2013, 2016, 2019).
You también es el nombre de la canción que sirve como tarjeta de presentación de este elepé. El vídeo ha sido grabado por Timon Birkhofer con la participación de los actores Cristina Chan, Gregory Phillips y Natalie Morgan narrando la historia de una boxeadora que intenta superar los golpes que le da la vida.
Travis Barker colabora con James Arthur en esta canción, una de las 17 que formarán parte de You y en la que hay más colaboradores (Ty Dolla Sign, Shotty Horroh y Adam Lazzara). Este es el listado de canciones:
1. You
2. Finally feel good
3. Marine parade (2013)
4. If we can get through this we can get through anything
5. Car's outside
6. Quite miss home
7. Treehouse
8. Sad eyes
9. Unconditionally
10. Homicide love
11. Breathe
12. Maybe
13. Fall
14. Falling like the stars
15. Empty space
16. Naked
17. From me to you i hate everybody
LETRA DE YOU DE JAMES ARTHUR Y TRAVIS BARKER
Fighting, living, dying
For what? For freedom?
That for which men have fought since
time began, to be free
They've been making blanket statements scaring everyone
They been making you feel like you never did belong
Yeah he said, and she yeah, yeah they say a lot
So many things they just think you forgot
Who you are and what you do and where you're coming from
I just thought I could remind you with a simple song
No bad body language can start to rub off
Til we're choosing weapons and hatred not love,
not you
You were in the wilderness
Looking for your own purpose
Then you became a butterfly,a butterfly
I knew you always would
Cause they were throwing stick and stones
But words could never break your bones
You just spread you wings and fly, your wings and fly
I knew you always would
I knew you always were
I knew there always was nothing wrong with being... (you)
All you ever see on CNN are enemies
Telling you to lose your individuality
Look, do this and do that til you've lost your way
Til you need a vice or a means of escape
They want you to stare into your screen and see yourself
Blow smoke into your mirror til you're mentally unwell
So don't let them catch you with lies and deceit
They can't take your soul or desire for freedom (you)
You were in the wilderness
Looking for your own purpose
And you became a butterfly, a butterfly
I knew you always would
Cause they were throwing sticks and stones
But words could never break your bones
You just spread your wings and fly, your wings and fly
I knew you always would
I knew you always were
I knew there always was nothing wrong with being
Who said I wanna be, I'm gonna be
Everything they said that I couldn't be
Everything that I said I would be
when I picked up a pen and I started to speak
I hear the beat, my melody
I just pour all of my heart in these sheets
I could not just be a star in the streets
Man, I knew I was different I harboured belief
Nowhere to live, nothing to eat
You were so hungry that you couldn't sleep
You couldn't breathe, I couldn't be
All of this shit was happening to me
I would do drugs, I was a thief
Still on the run from the karma police
You were the mission that's given to me by the powers
That be man there is a God
You were in the wilderness,
looking for your own purpose
And you became a butterfly, a butterfly
I knew you always would
You were in the wilderness
Looking for your own purpose
And you became a butterfly, a butterfly
I knew you always were
Cause they were throwing sticks and stones (they were throwing stick and
stones)
But words will never break your bones
You just spread your wings and fly,
your wings and fly
I knew you always would
I knew you always were
I knew you always were
I know there always was nothing wrong with being (you)
