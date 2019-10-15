los40-menu-burger

    James Arthur - You [2019]

    Se pondrá a la venta el próximo 18 de octubre

    La carrera de James Arthur ha estado repleta de sobresaltos musicales. Hace siete años ganó The X Factor británico y su single de debut no pudo ser mejor: Impossible. Un hit que le convirtió en la revelación de todo el mundo reconocido así con un Premio 40 Principales (ahora LOS40 Music Award).

    Casi no le dio tiempo a disfrutar del éxito debido a las polémicas en las que se metió por sus comentarios tachados de homófobos, sus comentarios y polémicas sobre boy bands como One Direction o el supuesto plagio del que fue acusado por The Script.

    James Arthur quiere volver a recuperar su sitio en el olimpo de la música británica con You, su tercer álbum de estudio que ve la luz el próximo 18 de octubre cumpliendo con su tradición de editar disco cada tres años (2013, 2016, 2019).

    You también es el nombre de la canción que sirve como tarjeta de presentación de este elepé. El vídeo ha sido grabado por Timon Birkhofer con la participación de los actores Cristina Chan, Gregory Phillips y Natalie Morgan narrando la historia de una boxeadora que intenta superar los golpes que le da la vida.

    Travis Barker colabora con James Arthur en esta canción, una de las 17 que formarán parte de You y en la que hay más colaboradores (Ty Dolla Sign, Shotty Horroh y Adam Lazzara). Este es el listado de canciones:

    1. You

    2. Finally feel good

    3. Marine parade (2013)

    4. If we can get through this we can get through anything

    5. Car's outside

    6. Quite miss home

    7. Treehouse

    8. Sad eyes

    9. Unconditionally

    10. Homicide love

    11. Breathe

    12. Maybe

    13. Fall

    14. Falling like the stars

    15. Empty space

    16. Naked

    17. From me to you i hate everybody

    LETRA DE YOU DE JAMES ARTHUR Y TRAVIS BARKER

    Fighting, living, dying

    For what? For freedom?

    That for which men have fought since

    time began, to be free

    They've been making blanket statements scaring everyone

    They been making you feel like you never did belong

    Yeah he said, and she yeah, yeah they say a lot

    So many things they just think you forgot

    Who you are and what you do and where you're coming from

    I just thought I could remind you with a simple song

    No bad body language can start to rub off

    Til we're choosing weapons and hatred not love,

    not you

    You were in the wilderness

    Looking for your own purpose

    Then you became a butterfly,a butterfly

    I knew you always would

    Cause they were throwing stick and stones

    But words could never break your bones

    You just spread you wings and fly, your wings and fly

    I knew you always would

    I knew you always were

    I knew there always was nothing wrong with being... (you)

    All you ever see on CNN are enemies

    Telling you to lose your individuality

    Look, do this and do that til you've lost your way

    Til you need a vice or a means of escape

    They want you to stare into your screen and see yourself

    Blow smoke into your mirror til you're mentally unwell

    So don't let them catch you with lies and deceit

    They can't take your soul or desire for freedom (you)

    You were in the wilderness

    Looking for your own purpose

    And you became a butterfly, a butterfly

    I knew you always would

    Cause they were throwing sticks and stones

    But words could never break your bones

    You just spread your wings and fly, your wings and fly

    I knew you always would

    I knew you always were

    I knew there always was nothing wrong with being

    Who said I wanna be, I'm gonna be

    Everything they said that I couldn't be

    Everything that I said I would be

    when I picked up a pen and I started to speak

    I hear the beat, my melody

    I just pour all of my heart in these sheets

    I could not just be a star in the streets

    Man, I knew I was different I harboured belief

    Nowhere to live, nothing to eat

    You were so hungry that you couldn't sleep

    You couldn't breathe, I couldn't be

    All of this shit was happening to me

    I would do drugs, I was a thief

    Still on the run from the karma police

    You were the mission that's given to me by the powers

    That be man there is a God

    You were in the wilderness,

    looking for your own purpose

    And you became a butterfly, a butterfly

    I knew you always would

    You were in the wilderness

    Looking for your own purpose

    And you became a butterfly, a butterfly

    I knew you always were

    Cause they were throwing sticks and stones (they were throwing stick and

    stones)

    But words will never break your bones

    You just spread your wings and fly,

    your wings and fly

    I knew you always would

    I knew you always were

    I knew you always were

    I know there always was nothing wrong with being (you)

    Comentarios

    LOS40

