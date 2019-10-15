James Arthur - You [2019]

Fighting, living, dying

For what? For freedom?

That for which men have fought since

time began, to be free

They've been making blanket statements scaring everyone

They been making you feel like you never did belong

Yeah he said, and she yeah, yeah they say a lot

So many things they just think you forgot

Who you are and what you do and where you're coming from

I just thought I could remind you with a simple song

No bad body language can start to rub off

Til we're choosing weapons and hatred not love,

not you

You were in the wilderness

Looking for your own purpose

Then you became a butterfly,a butterfly

I knew you always would

Cause they were throwing stick and stones

But words could never break your bones

You just spread you wings and fly, your wings and fly

I knew you always would

I knew you always were

I knew there always was nothing wrong with being... (you)

All you ever see on CNN are enemies

Telling you to lose your individuality

Look, do this and do that til you've lost your way

Til you need a vice or a means of escape

They want you to stare into your screen and see yourself

Blow smoke into your mirror til you're mentally unwell

So don't let them catch you with lies and deceit

They can't take your soul or desire for freedom (you)

You were in the wilderness

Looking for your own purpose

And you became a butterfly, a butterfly

I knew you always would

Cause they were throwing sticks and stones

But words could never break your bones

You just spread your wings and fly, your wings and fly

I knew you always would

I knew you always were

I knew there always was nothing wrong with being

Who said I wanna be, I'm gonna be

Everything they said that I couldn't be

Everything that I said I would be

when I picked up a pen and I started to speak

I hear the beat, my melody

I just pour all of my heart in these sheets

I could not just be a star in the streets

Man, I knew I was different I harboured belief

Nowhere to live, nothing to eat

You were so hungry that you couldn't sleep

You couldn't breathe, I couldn't be

All of this shit was happening to me

I would do drugs, I was a thief

Still on the run from the karma police

You were the mission that's given to me by the powers

That be man there is a God

You were in the wilderness,

looking for your own purpose

And you became a butterfly, a butterfly

I knew you always would

You were in the wilderness

Looking for your own purpose

And you became a butterfly, a butterfly

I knew you always were

Cause they were throwing sticks and stones (they were throwing stick and

stones)

But words will never break your bones

You just spread your wings and fly,

your wings and fly

I knew you always would

I knew you always were

I knew you always were

I know there always was nothing wrong with being (you)