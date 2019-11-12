los40-menu-burger

    Iggy Azalea - Lola [2019]

    Alice Chater acompaña a la solista australiana en su nuevo single

    El próximo 15 de noviembre se pondrá a la venta el nuevo EP de Iggy Azalea: Wicked Lips. Un nuevo proyecto musical que llega apenas cuatro meses después de la publicación de su segundo álbum de estudio: In my defense.

    La primera canción que presenta este trabajo se llama Lola, canción en la que colabora con Alice Chater y en la que se convierte en su alma gemela en el videoclip.

    Un vídeo musical muy psicodélico ambientado en un sanatorio mental en el que Iggy y Alice dan salida a una auténtica explosión de color y música.

    La canción combina los sonidos urbanos que tanto le gustan a la rapera australiana con el trap más actual y los sonidos latinos de moda sampleando un clásico como es Mambo italiano para su base sonora.

    La propuesta audiovisual está repleta de colores, pelucas, trajes estampados y floridos... Diversión a raudales para buscar de nuevo su hueco en las listas de ventas de todo el mundo.

    Wicked lips estará compuesto por cuatro canciones: These days (Girls) junto a Pabllo Vittar, Feels, Devilish women y este Lola junto a la británica Alice Chater.

    LETRA DE LOLA DE IGGY AZALEA

    Loaded gun, that’s how she feels

    Hard as stone, she aims to kill

    She hides her fears and burns it all

    You can’t get even, you’ll be lost

    I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”

    She can get a little jealous

    Oh, Loca

    She can be a drama

    But her soul is pure

    Drowns in tears but keeps on shining

    Just keep on shining

    Oh, Lola, Lola, hey

    I love drama and rumors

    I like talking my shit

    Can’t stop cuttin’ people off

    Get my scissors, Lil’ bitch

    I just keep laughin’ at your pain, no novocaine

    Need a padded room and chains, I’m out my brain

    Might need a straight jacket

    ‘Cause all my thoughts are doin’ backflips

    Look, I’m pretty, I’m petty, I pop like confetti

    ‘Cause shit can get deadly, so don’t make me jelly

    I been on my worse, I let bridges burn

    You hoes never learn you scared go to church

    Don’t open your mouth, I’m a jawbreaker

    Been in car chases, I’m a lawbreaker

    I’m insane, might regret it later

    But don’t you love my bad behavior? (Yeah)

    You love how I hold grudges

    Might throw some punches

    But you’re not judgin’ I’m your psycho

    You love how I talk crazy then call you baby

    No, you can’t tame me I’m your type, so

    I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”

    She can get a little jealous

    Oh, Loca

    She can be a drama

    But her soul is pure

    Drowns in tears but keeps on shining

    Just keep on shining

    Oh, Lola, Lola

    “Hey, Lola!”

    She can get a little jealous

    Oh, Loca

    She can be a drama

    But her soul is pure

    Drowns in tears but keeps on shining

    Just keep on shining

    Oh, Lola, Lola

    I’m an angel and a demon

    Happy when I act the meanest

    I think like all my nights are sleepless

    This feels like paradise and dreamin’

    He said, “Lola girl, you’re evil”

    Well, maybe you the reason

    Found my lover, it’s killing season

    Might choke you ’til you barely breathin’, look

    I’m Loca, la Vida Loca, no controlla’

    I’m colder than Nova Scotia, Minnesota

    Ain’t sober, don’t get me started

    Got a motor, my motive is bipolar thought I told ya’

    Cut-throat, yeah, I’m hard to handle

    Got a short fuse, don’t light my candle

    Might tell a lie just to start a scandal

    I’m a loose cannon with a lot of ammo

    You love how I hold grudges

    Might throw some punches

    But you’re not judgin’ I’m your psycho

    You love how I talk crazy, then call you baby

    No, you can’t tame me I’m your type, so

    I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”

    She can get a little jealous

    Oh, Loca

    She can be a drama

    But her soul is pure

    Drowns in tears but keeps on shining

    Just keep on shining

    Oh, Lola, Lola

    “Hey, Lola!”

    She can get a little jealous

    Oh, Loca

    She can be a drama

    But her soul is pure

    Drowns in tears but keeps on shining

    Just keep on shining

    Oh, Lola, Lola

    Lola, I don’t blame you

    I’m the same as you

    Just don’t let ’em change you

    Or tighten up your screws

    Yeah, I’ma do it my way or the highway

    Lookin’ at you sideways in a valet

    Always thought the wrong way was the right way

    Like to see my side piece on a Sunday

    Nanana, slow down, slow down

    Lalala, my playground, playground

    Yeah, I’ma do it my way or the highway

    Lookin’ at you sideways in a valet

    Always thought the wrong way was the right way

    Like to see my side piece on a Sunday

    I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”

    She can get a little jealous

    Oh, Loca

    She can be a drama

    But her soul is pure

    Drowns in tears but keeps on shining

    Just keep on shining, mmm, mmm

    Oh, Lola, Lola

    “Hey, Lola!”

    She can get a little jealous

    Oh, Loca

    She can be a drama

    But her soul is pure

    Drowns in tears but keeps on shining

    Just keep on shining

    Oh, Lola, Lola

    Comentarios

    LOS40

