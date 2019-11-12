Iggy Azalea - Lola [2019]
Alice Chater acompaña a la solista australiana en su nuevo single
El próximo 15 de noviembre se pondrá a la venta el nuevo EP de Iggy Azalea: Wicked Lips. Un nuevo proyecto musical que llega apenas cuatro meses después de la publicación de su segundo álbum de estudio: In my defense.
La primera canción que presenta este trabajo se llama Lola, canción en la que colabora con Alice Chater y en la que se convierte en su alma gemela en el videoclip.
Un vídeo musical muy psicodélico ambientado en un sanatorio mental en el que Iggy y Alice dan salida a una auténtica explosión de color y música.
La canción combina los sonidos urbanos que tanto le gustan a la rapera australiana con el trap más actual y los sonidos latinos de moda sampleando un clásico como es Mambo italiano para su base sonora.
La propuesta audiovisual está repleta de colores, pelucas, trajes estampados y floridos... Diversión a raudales para buscar de nuevo su hueco en las listas de ventas de todo el mundo.
Wicked lips estará compuesto por cuatro canciones: These days (Girls) junto a Pabllo Vittar, Feels, Devilish women y este Lola junto a la británica Alice Chater.
LETRA DE LOLA DE IGGY AZALEA
Loaded gun, that’s how she feels
Hard as stone, she aims to kill
She hides her fears and burns it all
You can’t get even, you’ll be lost
I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, Loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola, hey
I love drama and rumors
I like talking my shit
Can’t stop cuttin’ people off
Get my scissors, Lil’ bitch
I just keep laughin’ at your pain, no novocaine
Need a padded room and chains, I’m out my brain
Might need a straight jacket
‘Cause all my thoughts are doin’ backflips
Look, I’m pretty, I’m petty, I pop like confetti
‘Cause shit can get deadly, so don’t make me jelly
I been on my worse, I let bridges burn
You hoes never learn you scared go to church
Don’t open your mouth, I’m a jawbreaker
Been in car chases, I’m a lawbreaker
I’m insane, might regret it later
But don’t you love my bad behavior? (Yeah)
You love how I hold grudges
Might throw some punches
But you’re not judgin’ I’m your psycho
You love how I talk crazy then call you baby
No, you can’t tame me I’m your type, so
I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, Loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola
“Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, Loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola
I’m an angel and a demon
Happy when I act the meanest
I think like all my nights are sleepless
This feels like paradise and dreamin’
He said, “Lola girl, you’re evil”
Well, maybe you the reason
Found my lover, it’s killing season
Might choke you ’til you barely breathin’, look
I’m Loca, la Vida Loca, no controlla’
I’m colder than Nova Scotia, Minnesota
Ain’t sober, don’t get me started
Got a motor, my motive is bipolar thought I told ya’
Cut-throat, yeah, I’m hard to handle
Got a short fuse, don’t light my candle
Might tell a lie just to start a scandal
I’m a loose cannon with a lot of ammo
You love how I hold grudges
Might throw some punches
But you’re not judgin’ I’m your psycho
You love how I talk crazy, then call you baby
No, you can’t tame me I’m your type, so
I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, Loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola
“Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, Loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola
Lola, I don’t blame you
I’m the same as you
Just don’t let ’em change you
Or tighten up your screws
Yeah, I’ma do it my way or the highway
Lookin’ at you sideways in a valet
Always thought the wrong way was the right way
Like to see my side piece on a Sunday
Nanana, slow down, slow down
Lalala, my playground, playground
Yeah, I’ma do it my way or the highway
Lookin’ at you sideways in a valet
Always thought the wrong way was the right way
Like to see my side piece on a Sunday
I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, Loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining, mmm, mmm
Oh, Lola, Lola
“Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, Loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola
