Billie Eilish - Everything I wanted [2019]

¿La acompaña su hermano Finneas?
Los videoclips musicales de Billie Eilish siempre tienen ese factor sorprendente que acompaña perfectamente las sorprendentes melodías y letras de sus canciones.
Pocos podían sospechar que a sus 17 años, la joven estadounidense se iba a convertir en una referencia internacional de la música y lo seguirá haciendo mientras siga estrenando hits como Everything I wanted.
La canción ha sido compuesta a dúo entre la propia Billie Eilish y su hermano Finneas en el estudio que tienen en su casa en Highald Park (California, Estados Unidos).
"Esta es la canción que tanto mi hermano como yo nos escribiríamos el uno al otro. No importa lo que pase, siempre hemos estado y estaremos ahí para hacernos mejor" ha escrito la vocalista sobre el sentido de esta canción.
Otros han querido ver en el significado de la canción un nuevo atrevimiento de la solista hablando del suicidio. En el videoclip los llamativos colores se mezclan con los grises y los colores apagados. Billie y Finneas comparten protagonismo aunque nunca vemos sus caras juntos.
"Comenzamos a escribirla porque tuve un sueño en el que me suicidaba y a nadie le importaba. Mis mejores amigos salían en mi sueño diciendo "Oh, nunca nos cayó bien". Pero mi hermano es mi mejor amigo y mi cómplice musical" ha confirmado la solista.
LETRA DE EVERYTHING I WANTED BILLIE EILISH
I had a dream
I got everything I wanted
Not what'd you think
And if I'm bein' honest it might've been a nightmare
To anyone who might care
Thought I could fly (Fly)
So I stepped off the Golden, mm
Nobody cried
Nobody even noticed
I saw them standing right there
Kinda thought they might care
I had a dream I got everything I wanted
But when I wake up I see you with me
And you say, "As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you"
Don't wanna lie here, but you can learn to
If I could change the way that you see yourself
You wouldn't wonder why you hear, "They don't deserve you"
I tried to scream but my head was underwater
They called me weak, like I'm not just somebody's daughter
Coulda been a nightmare, but it felt like they were right there
And it feels like yesterday was a year ago
But I don't wanna let anybody know
'Cause everybody wants something from me now
And I don't wanna let them down
I had a dream I got everything I wanted
But when I wake up I see you with me
And you say, "As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you"
Don't wanna lie here, but you can learn to
If I could change the way that you see yourself
You wouldn't wonder why you hear, "They don't deserve you"
If I knew it all then, would I do it again?
Would I do it again?
If they knew what they said would go straight to my head
What would they say instead?
If I knew it all then, would I do it again?
Would I do it again?
If they knew what they said would go straight to my head
What would they say instead?
