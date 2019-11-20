Rosalía consigue dos nominaciones a los Grammy 2020
Alejandro Sanz también opta a gramófono
Rosalía puede acabar este 2019 pletórica. Está teniendo un fin de año lleno de reconocimiento por parte de público y crítica y los premios no dejan de sucederse. Fue la gran triunfadora de LOS40 Music Awards donde consiguió dos de las estatuillas. Luego, arrasó en los Grammy Latinos con un total de 5 gramófonos para su proyecto de El mal querer. Y ahora, como colofón, llegan los Grammy edición general, la norteamericana y...ahí también ha sonado su nombre.
Alicia Keys y Bebe Rexha acaban de anunciar la lista de nominados que podrían hacerse con Grammys el próximo 26 de enero en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles y cuando han llegado a la categoría de artista revelación han pronunciado el nombre de Rosalía. Sin duda, la repercusión mundial que ha tenido la catalana este año, no ha pasado desapercibida para la Academia.
En esta categoría tendrá que competir con Black Pumas, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Tank and the Bangas y Yola. La verdad es que la cosa va a estar muy reñida porque son nombre que han revolucionado el mercado este año.
Pero que conste que no es el único premio que podría conseguir ya que también la encontramos nominada en la categoría de mejor álbum de rock latino, urbano o alternativo. Tendrá que competir, entre otros, con dos buenos amigos: J Balvin y Bad Bunny.
No es el único español que encontramos en la lista. Alejandro Sanz vuelve a ser considerado por la Academia que ha nominado #ElDisco como el mejor álbum de pop latino. Junto a él están nominados Sebastián Yatra, Maluma, Ricardo Montaner y Luis Fonsi.
Si nos centramos en quién lidera esta lista de nominados, tenemos que hablar en femenino. con 8 candidaturas sobresale el nombre de Lizzo, una artista que ha tardado dos años en conseguir que su canción se escuchara pero que, una vez conseguido, ha conquistado a Estados Unidos convirtiendo canciones como Truth hurts en auténticos himnos.
Le siguen de cerca Billie Eilish y Lil Nas X, con 6 nominaciones cada uno. Dos nombres que también han estado muy presentes en las listas de ventas y que nos hace pensar en la savia nueva que ha copado las nominaciones de esta 62º edición de los Grammy. Los tres favoritos competirán en la categoría de artista revelación lo que indica que se está apostando fuerte por la nueva generación de artistas.
Eso sí, no faltan nombres consagrados y Ariana Grande les sigue los pasos con 5 nominaciones. Aquí tienes la lista completa de los que el próximo enero optan a llevarse alguno de estos premios.
