Rosalía consigue dos nominaciones a los Grammy 2020

1. Record Of The YearAward to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.

HEY, MA Bon Iver BJ Burton, Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; BJ Burton, Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer

BAD GUY Billie Eilish Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer

7 RINGS Ariana Grande Charles Anderson, Tommy Brown, Michael Foster & Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Billy Hickey & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

HARD PLACE H.E.R. Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, producer; Joseph Hurtado, Jaycen Joshua, Derek Keota & Miki Tsutsumi, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

TALK Khalid Disclosure & Denis Kosiak, producers; Ingmar Carlson, Jon Castelli, Josh Deguzman, John Kercy, Denis Kosiak, Guy Lawrence & Michael Romero, engineers/mixers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

OLD TOWN ROAD Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus Andrew "VoxGod" Bolooki & YoungKio, producers; Andrew "VoxGod" Bolooki & Cinco, engineers/mixers; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer

TRUTH HURTS Lizzo Ricky Reed & Tele, producers; Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

SUNFLOWER Post Malone & Swae Lee Louis Bell & Carter Lang, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers

2. Album Of The YearAward to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.

I,I Bon Iver Brad Cook, Chris Messina & Justin Vernon, producers; Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; BJ Burton, Brad Cook & Justin Vernon, songwriters; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer

NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL! Lana Del Rey Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, producers; Jack Antonoff & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Billie Eilish Finneas O'Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers/mixers; Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters; John Greenham, mastering engineer

THANK U, NEXT Ariana Grande Tommy Brown, Ilya, Max Martin & Victoria Monet, producers; Serban Ghenea & Brendan Morawski, engineers/mixers; Tommy Brown, Ariana Grande, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin, Victoria Monet, Tayla Parx & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

I USED TO KNOW HER H.E.R. David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris, H.E.R., Walter Jones & Jeff Robinson, producers; Miki Tsutsumi, engineer/mixer; Sam Ashworth, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris & H.E.R., songwriters; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

7 Lil Nas X Montero Lamar Hill, songwriter; Eric Lagg, mastering engineer

CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) Lizzo Ricky Reed, producer; Manny Marroquin & Ethan Shumaker, engineers/mixers; Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

FATHER OF THE BRIDE Vampire Weekend Ezra Koenig & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; John DeBold, Chris Kasych, Takemasa Kosaka, Ariel Rechtshaid & Hiroya Takayama, engineers/mixers; Ezra Koenig, songwriter; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer

3. Song Of The YearA Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

BAD GUY Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

HARD PLACE Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

LOVER Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

NORMAN F***ING ROCKWELL Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

SOMEONE YOU LOVED Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

TRUTH HURTS Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

4. Best New ArtistAn artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.

BLACK PUMAS

BILLIE EILISH

LIL NAS X

LIZZO

MAGGIE ROGERS

ROSALÍA

TANK AND THE BANGAS

YOLA

Pop

5. Best Pop Solo PerformanceFor new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

SPIRIT Beyoncé

BAD GUY Billie Eilish

7 RINGS Ariana Grande

TRUTH HURTS Lizzo

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN Taylor Swift

6. Best Pop Duo/Group PerformanceFor new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.

BOYFRIEND Ariana Grande & Social House

SUCKER Jonas Brothers

OLD TOWN ROAD Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

SUNFLOWER Post Malone & Swae Lee

SEÑORITA Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.

SÌ Andrea Bocelli

LOVE (DELUXE EDITION) Michael Bublé

LOOK NOW Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS John Legend

WALLS Barbra Streisand

8. Best Pop Vocal AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.

THE LION KING: THE GIFT Beyoncé

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Billie Eilish

THANK U, NEXT Ariana Grande

NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT Ed Sheeran

LOVER Taylor Swift

Dance/Electronic Music

9. Best Dance RecordingFor solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.

LINKED Bonobo Simon Green, producer; Simon Green, mixer

GOT TO KEEP ON The Chemical Brothers The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones & Tom Rowlands, mixers

PIECE OF YOUR HEART Meduza Featuring Goodboys Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, producers; Simone Giani, Luca De Gregorio & Mattia Vitale, mixers

UNDERWATER RÜFÜS DU SOL Jason Evigan & RÜFÜS DU SOL, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer

MIDNIGHT HOUR Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer

10. Best Dance/Electronic AlbumFor vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.

LP5 Apparat

NO GEOGRAPHY The Chemical Brothers

HI THIS IS FLUME (MIXTAPE) Flume

SOLACE RÜFÜS DU SOL

WEATHER Tycho

Contemporary Instrumental Music

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental AlbumFor albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

ANCESTRAL RECALL Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

STAR PEOPLE NATION Theo Croker

BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC! BEAT MUSIC! Mark Guiliana

ELEVATE Lettuce

METTAVOLUTION Rodrigo y Gabriela

Rock

12. Best Rock PerformanceFor new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.

PRETTY WASTE Bones UK

THIS LAND Gary Clark Jr.

HISTORY REPEATS Brittany Howard

WOMAN Karen O & Danger Mouse

TOO BAD Rival Sons

13. Best Metal PerformanceFor new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.

ASTOROLUS - THE GREAT OCTOPUS Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

HUMANICIDE Death Angel

BOW DOWN I Prevail

UNLEASHED Killswitch Engage

7EMPEST Tool

14. Best Rock SongA Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

FEAR INOCULUM Tool, songwriters (Tool)

GIVE YOURSELF A TRY George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

HARMONY HALL Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

HISTORY REPEATS Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

THIS LAND Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

15. Best Rock AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.

AMO Bring Me The Horizon

SOCIAL CUES Cage The Elephant

IN THE END The Cranberries

TRAUMA I Prevail

FERAL ROOTS Rival Sons

Alternative

16. Best Alternative Music AlbumVocal or Instrumental.

U.F.O.F. Big Thief

ASSUME FORM James Blake

I,I Bon Iver

FATHER OF THE BRIDE Vampire Weekend

ANIMA Thom Yorke

R&B

17. Best R&B PerformanceFor new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.

LOVE AGAIN Daniel Caesar & Brandy

COULD'VE BEEN H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

EXACTLY HOW I FEEL Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

ROLL SOME MO Lucky Daye

COME HOME Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

18. Best Traditional R&B PerformanceFor new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.

TIME TODAY BJ The Chicago Kid

STEADY LOVE India.Arie

JEROME Lizzo

REAL GAMES Lucky Daye

BUILT FOR LOVE PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

19. Best R&B SongA Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

COULD'VE BEEN Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

LOOK AT ME NOW Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

NO GUIDANCE Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

ROLL SOME MO David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

SAY SO PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

20. Best Urban Contemporary AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.

APOLLO XXI Steve Lacy

CUZ I LOVE YOU (DELUXE) Lizzo

OVERLOAD Georgia Anne Muldrow

SATURN NAO

BEING HUMAN IN PUBLIC Jessie Reyez

21. Best R&B AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.

1123 BJ The Chicago Kid

PAINTED Lucky Daye

ELLA MAI Ella Mai

PAUL PJ Morton

VENTURA Anderson .Paak

Rap

22. Best Rap PerformanceFor a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.

MIDDLE CHILD J. Cole

SUGE DaBaby

DOWN BAD Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

RACKS IN THE MIDDLE Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

CLOUT Offset Featuring Cardi B

23. Best Rap/Sung PerformanceFor a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.

HIGHER DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

DRIP TOO HARD Lil Baby & Gunna

PANINI Lil Nas X

BALLIN Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

THE LONDON Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

24. Best Rap SongA Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BAD IDEA Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

GOLD ROSES Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

A LOT Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

RACKS IN THE MIDDLE Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

SUGE DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

25. Best Rap AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.

REVENGE OF THE DREAMERS III Dreamville

CHAMPIONSHIPS Meek Mill

I AM > I WAS 21 Savage

IGOR Tyler, The Creator

THE LOST BOY YBN Cordae

Country

26. Best Country Solo PerformanceFor new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.

ALL YOUR’N Tyler Childers

GIRL GOIN' NOWHERE Ashley McBryde

RIDE ME BACK HOME Willie Nelson

GOD'S COUNTRY Blake Shelton

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW Tanya Tucker

27. Best Country Duo/Group PerformanceFor new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.

BRAND NEW MAN Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

I DON'T REMEMBER ME (BEFORE YOU) Brothers Osborne

SPEECHLESS Dan + Shay

THE DAUGHTERS Little Big Town

COMMON Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

28. Best Country SongA Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BRING MY FLOWERS NOW Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

GIRL GOIN' NOWHERE Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

IT ALL COMES OUT IN THE WASH Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

SOME OF IT Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

SPEECHLESS Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

29. Best Country AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.

DESPERATE MAN Eric Church

STRONGER THAN THE TRUTH Reba McEntire

INTERSTATE GOSPEL Pistol Annies

CENTER POINT ROAD Thomas Rhett

WHILE I'M LIVIN' Tanya Tucker

New Age

30. Best New Age AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.

FAIRY DREAMS David Arkenstone

HOMAGE TO KINDNESS David Darling

WINGS Peter Kater

VERVE Sebastian Plano

DEVA Deva Premal

Jazz

31. Best Improvised Jazz SoloFor an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter's name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.

ELSEWHERE Melissa Aldana, soloist

SOZINHO Randy Brecker, soloist

TOMORROW IS THE QUESTION Julian Lage, soloist

THE WINDUP Branford Marsalis, soloist

SIGHTSEEING Christian McBride, soloist

32. Best Jazz Vocal AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.

THIRSTY GHOST Sara Gazarek

LOVE & LIBERATION Jazzmeia Horn

ALONE TOGETHER Catherine Russell

12 LITTLE SPELLS Esperanza Spalding

SCREENPLAY The Tierney Sutton Band

33. Best Jazz Instrumental AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.

IN THE KEY OF THE UNIVERSE Joey DeFrancesco

THE SECRET BETWEEN THE SHADOW AND THE SOUL Branford Marsalis Quartet

CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE'S NEW JAWN Christian McBride

FINDING GABRIEL Brad Mehldau

COME WHAT MAY Joshua Redman Quartet

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.

TRIPLE HELIX Anat Cohen Tentet

DANCER IN NOWHERE Miho Hazama

HIDING OUT Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

THE OMNI-AMERICAN BOOK CLUB Brian Lynch Big Band

ONE DAY WONDER Terraza Big Band

35. Best Latin Jazz AlbumFor vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.

ANTIDOTE Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

SORTE!: MUSIC BY JOHN FINBURY Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

UNA NOCHE CON RUBÉN BLADES Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

CARIB David Sánchez

SONERO: THE MUSIC OF ISMAEL RIVERA Miguel Zenón

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music

36. Best Gospel Performance/SongThis award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.

LOVE THEORY Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

TALKIN' 'BOUT JESUS Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, songwriters

SEE THE LIGHT Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

SPEAK THE NAME Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant

THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE) Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, songwriters

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/SongThis award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.

ONLY JESUS Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

GOD ONLY KNOWS for KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

HAVEN'T SEEN IT YET Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

GOD'S NOT DONE WITH YOU (SINGLE VERSION) Tauren Wells

RESCUE STORY Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

38. Best Gospel AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.

LONG LIVE LOVE Kirk Franklin

GOSHEN Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers

TUNNEL VISION Gene Moore

SETTLE HERE William Murphy

SOMETHING'S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM CeCe Winans

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.

I KNOW A GHOST Crowder

BURN THE SHIPS for KING & COUNTRY

HAVEN'T SEEN IT YET Danny Gokey

THE ELEMENTS TobyMac

HOLY ROAR Chris Tomlin

40. Best Roots Gospel AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.

DEEPER ROOTS: WHERE THE BLUEGRASS GROWS Steven Curtis Chapman

TESTIMONY Gloria Gaynor

DEEPER OCEANS Joseph Habedank

HIS NAME IS JESUS Tim Menzies

GONNA SING, GONNA SHOUT (Various Artists) Jerry Salley, Producer

Latin

41. Best Latin Pop AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.

VIDA Luis Fonsi

11:11 Maluma

MONTANER Ricardo Montaner

#ELDISCO Alejandro Sanz

FANTASIA Sebastian Yatra

42. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.

X 100PRE Bad Bunny

OASIS J Balvin & Bad Bunny

INDESTRUCTIBLE Flor De Toloache

ALMADURA iLe

EL MAL QUERER ROSALÍA

43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new regional Mexican (banda, norteño, corridos, gruperos, mariachi, ranchera and Tejano) recordings.

CAMINANDO Joss Favela

PERCEPCIÓN Intocable

POCO A POCO La Energia Norteña

20 ANIVERSARIO Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

DE AYER PARA SIEMPRE Mariachi Los Camperos

44. Best Tropical Latin AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new tropical Latin recordings.

OPUS Marc Anthony

TIEMPO AL TIEMPO Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

CANDELA Vicente García

LITERAL Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC Aymée Nuviola

American Roots Music

45. Best American Roots PerformanceFor new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).

SAINT HONESTY Sara Bareilles

FATHER MOUNTAIN Calexico And Iron & Wine

I'M ON MY WAY Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

CALL MY NAME I'm With Her

FARAWAY LOOK Yola

46. Best American Roots SongA Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BLACK MYSELF Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

CALL MY NAME Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I'm With Her)

CROSSING TO JERUSALEM Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

FARAWAY LOOK Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

I DON'T WANNA RIDE THE RAILS NO MORE Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

47. Best Americana AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.

YEARS TO BURN Calexico And Iron & Wine

WHO ARE YOU NOW Madison Cunningham

OKLAHOMA Keb' Mo'

TALES OF AMERICA J.S. Ondara

WALK THROUGH FIRE Yola

48. Best Bluegrass AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.

TALL FIDDLER Michael Cleveland

LIVE IN PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

TOIL, TEARS & TROUBLE The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

ROYAL TRAVELLER Missy Raines

IF YOU CAN'T STAND THE HEAT Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

49. Best Traditional Blues AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.

KINGFISH Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

TALL, DARK & HANDSOME Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

SITTING ON TOP OF THE BLUES Bobby Rush

BABY, PLEASE COME HOME Jimmie Vaughan

SPECTACULAR CLASS Jontavious Willis

50. Best Contemporary Blues AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.

THIS LAND Gary Clark Jr.

VENOM & FAITH Larkin Poe

BRIGHTER DAYS Robert Randolph & The Family Band

SOMEBODY SAVE ME Sugaray Rayford

KEEP ON Southern Avenue

51. Best Folk AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.

MY FINEST WORK YET Andrew Bird

REARRANGE MY HEART Che Apalache

PATTY GRIFFIN Patty Griffin

EVENING MACHINES Gregory Alan Isakov

FRONT PORCH Joy Williams

52. Best Regional Roots Music AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

KALAWAI’ANUI Amy Hānaiali’i

WHEN IT'S COLD - CREE ROUND DANCE SONGS Northern Cree

GOOD TIME Ranky Tanky

RECORDED LIVE AT THE 2019 NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL Rebirth Brass Band

HAWAIIAN LULLABY (Various Artists) Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, producers

Reggae

53. Best Reggae AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.

RAPTURE Koffee

AS I AM Julian Marley

THE FINAL BATTLE: SLY & ROBBIE VS. ROOTS RADICS Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

MASS MANIPULATION Steel Pulse

MORE WORK TO BE DONE Third World

World Music

54. Best World Music AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental World Music recordings.

GECE Altin Gün

WHAT HEAT Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

AFRICAN GIANT Burna Boy

FANM D'AYITI Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

CELIA Angelique Kidjo

Children's

55. Best Children's AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

AGELESS SONGS FOR THE CHILD ARCHETYPE Jon Samson

FLYING HIGH! Caspar Babypants

I LOVE RAINY DAYS Daniel Tashian

THE LOVE Alphabet Rockers

WINTERLAND The Okee Dokee Brothers

Spoken Word

56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

BEASTIE BOYS BOOK (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

BECOMING Michelle Obama

I.V. CATATONIA: 20 YEARS AS A TWO-TIME CANCER SURVIVOR Eric Alexandrakis

MR. KNOW-IT-ALL John Waters

SEKOU ANDREWS & THE STRING THEORY Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Comedy

57. Best Comedy AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.

QUALITY TIME Jim Gaffigan

RELATABLE Ellen DeGeneres

RIGHT NOW Aziz Ansari

SON OF PATRICIA Trevor Noah

STICKS & STONES Dave Chappelle

Musical Theater

58. Best Musical Theater AlbumFor albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings. Award to the principle vocalist(s) and the album producer(s) of 51% or more playing time of the album. The lyricist(s) and composer(s) of a new score are eligible for an Award if they have written and/or composed a new score which comprises 51% or more playing time of the album.

AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)

HADESTOWN Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

THE MUSIC OF HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD - IN FOUR CONTEMPORARY SUITES Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)

OKLAHOMA! Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)

Music for Visual Media

59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual MediaAward to the artist(s) and/or ‘in studio' producer(s) of a majority of the tracks on the album. In the absence of both, award to the one or two individuals proactively responsible for the concept and musical direction of the album and for the selection of artists, songs and producers, as applicable. Award also goes to appropriately credited music supervisor(s).

THE LION KING: THE SONGS (Various Artists)

QUENTIN TARANTINO'S ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (Various Artists)

ROCKETMAN Taron Egerton

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (Various Artists)

A STAR IS BORN Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual MediaAward to Composer(s) for an original score created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current legitimate motion picture, television show or series, video games or other visual media.

AVENGERS: ENDGAME Alan Silvestri, composer

CHERNOBYL Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

GAME OF THRONES: SEASON 8 Ramin Djawadi, composer

THE LION KING Hans Zimmer, composer

MARY POPPINS RETURNS Marc Shaiman, composer

61. Best Song Written For Visual MediaA Songwriter(s) award. For a song (melody & lyrics) written specifically for a motion picture, television, video games or other visual media, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

THE BALLAD OF THE LONESOME COWBOY Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton) Track from: Toy Story 4

GIRL IN THE MOVIES Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton) Track from: Dumplin'

I'LL NEVER LOVE AGAIN (FILM VERSION) Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper) Track from: A Star Is Born

SPIRIT Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé) Track from: The Lion King

SUSPIRIUM Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke) Track from: Suspiria

Composing/Arranging

62. Best Instrumental CompositionA Composer's Award for an original composition (not an adaptation) first released during the Eligibility Year. Singles or Tracks only.

BEGIN AGAIN Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

CRUCIBLE FOR CRISIS Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE SYMPHONIC SUITE John Williams, composer (John Williams)

WALKIN' FUNNY Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A CappellaAn Arranger's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

BLUE SKIES Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)

HEDWIG'S THEME John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

LA NOVENA Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

LOVE, A BEAUTIFUL FORCE Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

MOON RIVER Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and VocalsAn Arranger's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.

ALL NIGHT LONG Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

JOLENE Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)

MARRY ME A LITTLE Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)

OVER THE RAINBOW Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)

12 LITTLE SPELLS (THORACIC SPINE) Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

Package

65. Best Recording Package

ANÓNIMAS & RESILIENTES Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)

CHRIS CORNELL Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

HOLD THAT TIGER Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

I,I Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)

INTELLEXUAL Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)

66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

ANIMA Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)

GOLD IN BRASS AGE Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)

1963: NEW DIRECTIONS Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)

THE RADIO RECORDINGS 1939-1945 Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)

WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN - THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

Notes

67. Best Album Notes

THE COMPLETE CUBAN JAM SESSIONS Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO MALACO Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

PEDAL STEEL + FOUR CORNERS Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)

PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION) Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)

STAX '68: A MEMPHIS STORY Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Historical

68. Best Historical Album

THE GIRL FROM CHICKASAW COUNTY - THE COMPLETE CAPITOL MASTERS Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)

THE GREAT COMEBACK: HOROWITZ AT CARNEGIE HALL Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)

KANKYO ONGAKU: JAPANESE AMBIENT, ENVIRONMENTAL & NEW AGE MUSIC 1980-1990 Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

PETE SEEGER: THE SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS COLLECTION Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

WOODSTOCK: BACK TO THE GARDEN - THE DEFINITIVE 50TH ANNIVERSARY ARCHIVE Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Production, Non-Classical

69. Best Engineered Album, Non-ClassicalAn Engineer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

ALL THESE THINGS Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan & Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)

ELLA MAI Chris "Shaggy" Ascher, Jaycen Joshua & David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)

RUN HOME SLOW Paul Butler & Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)

SCENERY Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane & Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

70. Producer Of The Year, Non-ClassicalA Producer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses.)

JACK ANTONOFF

• Arizona Baby (Kevin Abstract) (A) • Lover (Taylor Swift) (A) • Norman F***ing Rockwell! (Lana Del Rey) (A) • Red Hearse (Red Hearse) (A)

DAN AUERBACH

• The Angels In Heaven Done Signed My Name (Leo Bud Welch) (A) • "Let's Rock" (The Black Keys) (A) • Mockingbird (The Gibson Brothers) (A) • Myth Of A Man (Night Beats) (A) • Southern Gentleman (Dee White) (A) • Walk Through Fire (Yola) (A)

JOHN HILL

• Heat Of The Summer (Young The Giant) (T) • Hundred (Khalid) (T) • No Drug Like Me (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T) • Outta My Head (Khalid With John Mayer) (T) • Social Cues (Cage The Elephant) (A) • Superposition (Young The Giant) (T) • Too Much (Carly Rae Jepsen) (T) • Vertigo (Khalid) (T) • Zero (From "Ralph Breaks The Internet") (Imagine Dragons) (T)

FINNEAS

• When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish) (A)

RICKY REED

• Almost Free (Fidlar) (A) • Burning (Maggie Rogers) (T) • Confidence (X Ambassadors Featuring K.Flay) (T) • Juice (Lizzo) (T) • Kingdom Of One (Maren Morris) (T) • Power Is Power (SZA Featuring The Weekend & Travis Scott) (T) • Tempo (Lizzo Featuring Missy Elliott) (T) • Truth Hurts (Lizzo) (T) • The Wrong Man (Ross Golan) (A)

71. Best Remixed RecordingA Remixer's Award. (Artists names appear in parentheses for identification.) Singles or Tracks only.

I RISE (TRACY YOUNG'S PRIDE INTRO RADIO REMIX) Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

MOTHER'S DAUGHTER (WUKI REMIX) Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)

THE ONE (HIGH CONTRAST REMIX) Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)

SWIM (FORD. REMIX) Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)

WORK IT (SOULWAX REMIX) David Gerard C Dewaele & Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)

Production, Immersive Audio

72. Best Immersive Audio AlbumFor vocal or instrumental albums in any genre. Must be commercially released on DVD-Audio, DVD-Video, SACD, Blu-Ray, or burned download-only/streaming-only copies and must provide a new surround mix of four or more channels. Award to the surround mix engineer, surround producer (if any) and surround mastering engineer (if any).

CHAIN TRIPPING Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans & Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (Yacht)

KVERNDOKK: SYMPHONIC DANCES Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur & Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)

LUX Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

THE ORCHESTRAL ORGAN Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)

THE SAVIOR Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart & Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)

Production, Classical

73. Best Engineered Album, ClassicalAn Engineer's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

AEQUA - ANNA THORVALDSDÓTTIR Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)

BRUCKNER: SYMPHONY NO. 9 Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

RACHMANINOFF - HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)

RILEY: SUN RINGS Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH Bob Hanlon & Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good & Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

74. Producer Of The Year, ClassicalA Producer's Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.)

BLANTON ALSPAUGH

• Artifacts - The Music Of Michael McGlynn (Charles Bruffy & Kansas City Chorale) • Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique; Fantaisie Sur La Tempête De Shakespeare (Andrew Davis & Toronto Symphony Orchestra) • Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra) • Duruflé: Complete Choral Works (Robert Simpson & Houston Chamber Choir) • Glass: Symphony No. 5 (Julian Wachner, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Trinity Youth Chorus, Downtown Voices & Novus NY) • Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom (Peter Jermihov & PaTRAM Institute Singers) • Smith, K.: Canticle (Craig Hella Johnson & Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble) • Visions Take Flight (Mei-Ann Chen & ROCO)

JAMES GINSBURG

• Project W - Works By Diverse Women Composers (Mei-Ann Chen & Chicago Sinfonietta) • Silenced Voices (Black Oak Ensemble) • 20th Century Harpsichord Concertos (Jory Vinikour, Scott Speck & Chicago Philharmonic) • Twentieth Century Oboe Sonatas (Alex Klein & Phillip Bush) • Winged Creatures & Other Works For Flute, Clarinet, And Orchestra (Anthony McGill, Demarre McGill, Allen Tinkham & Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra)

MARINA A. LEDIN, VICTOR LEDIN

• Bates: Children Of Adam; Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem (Steven Smith, Erin R. Freeman, Richmond Symphony & Chorus) • The Orchestral Organ (Jan Kraybill) • The Poetry Of Places (Nadia Shpachenko) • Rachmaninoff - Hermitage Piano Trio (Hermitage Piano Trio)

MORTEN LINDBERG

• Himmelborgen (Elisabeth Holte, Kåre Nordstoga & Uranienborg Vokalensemble) • Kleiberg: Do You Believe In Heather? (Various Artists) • Ljos (Fauna Vokalkvintett) • LUX (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor) • Trachea (Tone Bianca Sparre Dahl & Schola Cantorum) • Veneliti (Håkon Daniel Nystedt & Oslo Kammerkor)

DIRK SOBOTKA

• Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Classical

75. Best Orchestral PerformanceAward to the Conductor and to the Orchestra.

BRUCKNER: SYMPHONY NO. 9 Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

COPLAND: BILLY THE KID; GROHG Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

NORMAN: SUSTAIN Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

TRANSATLANTIC Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

WEINBERG: SYMPHONIES NOS. 2 & 21 Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

76. Best Opera RecordingAward to the Conductor, Album Producer(s) and Principal Soloists.

BENJAMIN: LESSONS IN LOVE & VIOLENCE George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)

BERG: WOZZECK Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)

CHARPENTIER: LES ARTS FLORISSANTS; LES PLAISIRS DE VERSAILLES Paul O'Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

PICKER: FANTASTIC MR. FOX Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus)

WAGNER: LOHENGRIN Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

77. Best Choral PerformanceAward to the Conductor, and to the Choral Director and/or Chorus Master where applicable and to the Choral Organization/Ensemble.

BOYLE: VOYAGES Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

DURUFLÉ: COMPLETE CHORAL WORKS Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

THE HOPE OF LOVING Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)

SANDER: THE DIVINE LITURGY OF ST. JOHN CHRYSOSTOM Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)

SMITH, K.: THE ARC IN THE SKY Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble PerformanceFor new recordings of works with chamber or small ensemble (twenty-four or fewer members, not including the conductor). One Award to the ensemble and one Award to the conductor, if applicable.

CERRONE: THE PIECES THAT FALL TO EARTH Christopher Rountree & Wild Up

FREEDOM & FAITH PUBLIQuartet

PERPETULUM Third Coast Percussion

RACHMANINOFF - HERMITAGE PIANO TRIO Hermitage Piano Trio

SHAW: ORANGE Attacca Quartet

79. Best Classical Instrumental SoloAward to the Instrumental Soloist(s) and to the Conductor when applicable.

THE BERLIN RECITAL Yuja Wang

HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO; FIDDLE DANCE SUITE Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

THE ORCHESTRAL ORGAN Jan Kraybill

TORKE: SKY, CONCERTO FOR VIOLIN Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

80. Best Classical Solo Vocal AlbumAward to: Vocalist(s), Collaborative Artist(s) (Ex: pianists, conductors, chamber groups) Producer(s), Recording Engineers/Mixers with 51% or more playing time of new material.

THE EDGE OF SILENCE - WORKS FOR VOICE BY GYÖRGY KURTÁG Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)

HIMMELSMUSIK Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)

SCHUMANN: LIEDERKREIS OP. 24, KERNER-LIEDER OP. 35 Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist

SONGPLAY Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

A TE, O CARA Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

81. Best Classical CompendiumAward to the Artist(s) and to the Album Producer(s) and Engineer(s) of over 51% playing time of the album, if other than the artist.

AMERICAN ORIGINALS 1918 John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer

LESHNOFF: SYMPHONY NO. 4 'HEICHALOS'; GUITAR CONCERTO; STARBURST Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

MELTZER: SONGS AND STRUCTURES Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers

THE POETRY OF PLACES Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

SAARIAHO: TRUE FIRE; TRANS; CIEL D'HIVER Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

82. Best Contemporary Classical CompositionA Composer's Award. (For a contemporary classical composition composed within the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility Year.) Award to the librettist, if applicable.

BERMEL: MIGRATION SERIES FOR JAZZ ENSEMBLE & ORCHESTRA Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)

HIGDON: HARP CONCERTO Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

MARSALIS: VIOLIN CONCERTO IN D MAJOR Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)

NORMAN: SUSTAIN Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

SHAW: ORANGE Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)

WOLFE: FIRE IN MY MOUTH Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

Music Video/Film

83. Best Music VideoAward to the artist, video director, and video producer.

WE'VE GOT TO TRY The Chemical Brothers Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer

THIS LAND Gary Clark Jr. Savanah Leaf, video director; Jason Cole, Danielle Hinde & Alicia Martinez, video producers

CELLOPHANE FKA twigs Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer

OLD TOWN ROAD (OFFICIAL MOVIE) Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

GLAD HE'S GONE Tove Lo Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Nathan Schottenfels, video producer

84. Best Music FilmFor concert/performance films or music documentaries. Award to the artist, video director, and video producer.