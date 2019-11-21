Una década de música resumida en un mashup de 3 minutos
Jordan Roseman es el nombre real de Dj Earworm, un músico de San Francisco con el que teníamos una cita anual cada mes de diciembre para asistir a la recopilación de las canciones que habían marcado cada año.
Llevamos disfrutando de sus mashups desde comienzos de la década, comentándolos en nuestras noticias y disfrutando de su increíble sentido del ritmo capaz de aunar bajo una misma base canciones de todo tipo y condición.
2018 no fue uno de sus mejores años dadas las grandes críticas que se llevó pero eso no le ha desanimado y un año después ha vuelto.
En este 2019, el dj nos ha sorprendido con su remezcla en la que ha combinado las 100 canciones más relevantes de los últimos años. Un repaso a una década repleta de éxitos que se puede disfrutar en apenas 180 segundos. Van a ser los tres minutos mejor invertidos de hoy.
LMFAO, Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit, Carly Rae Jepsen o David Guetta (con Sia) son algunos de los artistas que ponen la base musical a este mashup pero la colección de temas es absolutamente increíble hasta el punto de que puedes retar a tu familia y amigos a descubrir fotograma a fotograma cada hit de esta Década del Pop.
Este es el listado de algunas de las canciones que aparecen en el vídeo por si quieres crear tu playlist de la década. Obviamente pueden llegar a faltar otras miles más. ¿Cuál crees que debería estar?
CANCIONES DE DECADE OF POP
21 Pilots - Stressed Out
Adele - Rolling in the Deep
Adele - Someone Like You
Adele - Hello
Ariana Grande - Thank u, Next
Avicii - Wake me Up
B.o.b. - Airplanes
Bastille - Pompeii
Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
Bruno Mars - Just the way you Are
Bruno Mars - Locked out of Heaven
Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna - we Found Love
Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This is What you Came For
Camila Cabello - Havana
Cardi b ft. bad Bunny & j Balvin - i Like It
Carly rae Jepsen - Call me Maybe
Cee lo - Forget You
Chainsmokers - Closer
Chainsmokers Feat Coldplay - Something Just Like This
Chainsmokers Feat. Daya - don't let me Down
Clean Bandit Feat. Jess Glynne - Rather Be
Daft Punk - get Lucky
David Guetta Feat. sia - Titanium
Designer - Panda
DJ SNAKE - TURN DOWN FOR WHAT
Drake - one Dance
Drake - Hold On, We're Going Home
Drake - God's Plan
Dua Lipa - new Rules
Ed Sheeran - Thinking out Loud
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
Ellie Goulding - Love Me Like You Do
Fetty wap - Trap Queen
Flo Rida - Good Feeling
French Montana - Unforgettable
Fun. - Some Nights
Fun. and Janelle Monae - We Are Young
Gotye and Kimbra - Somebody That I Used to Know
Halsey - Without Me
Iggy Azalea Charli XCX - Fancy
Imagine Dragons - Radioactive
Imagine Dragons - Thunder
Imagine Dragons - Believer
James Arthur - Say you won't let Go
Jason DeRulo - Want to Want Me
Jessie j, Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj - Bang Bang
John Legend - All of Me
Juice WRLD - Lucid Dreams
Justin Bieber - Sorry
Justin Bieber - Love Yourself
Justin Bieber - What do you Mean
Justin Timberlake - Can't Stop the Feeling
Katy Perry - Dark Horse
Ke$ha - Tik Tok
Kelly Clarkson - Stronger
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE
Lil Nas x ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - old Town Road
Lizzo - Truth Hurts
LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem
Lorde - Royals
Lumineers - hey Ho
Macklemore - Thrift Shop
MAcklemore - Can't Hold Us
Magic! - Rude
Major Lazer Feat. MO - Lean On
Mark Ronson - Uptown Funk
Maroon 5 - Moves Like Jagger
Maroon 5 - Girls Like You
Maroon 5 - Sugar
Marshmello Feat. Bastille - Happier
Meghan Trainor - All About That Bass
Mike Posner - I Took a Pill in Ibiza
Miley Cyrus - Wrecking Ball
Nicki Minaj - Starships
One Direction - What Makes you Beautiful
One Republic - Counting Stars
Panic! at the Disco - High Hopes
Pharell Williams - Happy
Pink and Nate Russ - Just Give me a Reason
Pitbull ft Neyo and Others - Give me Everything
Portugal, the man - Feel it Still
Post Malone - Rock Star
Post Malone - Wow
Post Malone - Sunflower
Rihanna - Work
Rihanna - Stay
Sam Smith - Stay With Me
Sam Smith - I'm Not the Only One
Sean Mendes - Stitches
Taio Cruz - Dynamite
Taylor Swift - Shake it Off
Taylor Swift - Blank Space
The Weeknd - the Hills
The Weeknd - Can't Feel my Face
The Weeknd - Starboy
Train - Hey, Soul Sister
Usher - OMG
Walk the Moon - Shut Up and Dance
Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth - See You Again
Zedd - The Middle
