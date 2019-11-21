los40-menu-burger

SUSCRÍBETE A NUESTRA NEWSLETTER DE MÚSICA

los40-icon-lupa
  • LISTA DE LOS40
  • PROGRAMAS + -
  • LOS40 Classic
  • LOS40 Dance
  • VÍDEOS
  • GIRAS
  • CINE / TV
  • BigBang
  • Life Style
  • INTERNET
  • JUEGOS
  • CÓMICS
  • FOTOGALERÍAS
  • LOS40 MUSIC AWARDS
  • Tarjeta LOS40
  • SÍGUENOS:
    • los40-siguenos-redes los40-siguenos-redes los40-siguenos-redes los40-siguenos-redes
  • HOY EN LOS 40+ -
  • © PRISA RADIO -
    GRAN VÍA, 32. 28013 MADRID [España]
    • MAPA WEB AVISO LEGAL POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD POLÍTICA DE COOKIES

    Una década de música resumida en un mashup de 3 minutos

    Drake - Rihanna

    Foto: Youtube

    redes_sociales_zw1

    Jordan Roseman es el nombre real de Dj Earworm, un músico de San Francisco con el que teníamos una cita anual cada mes de diciembre para asistir a la recopilación de las canciones que habían marcado cada año.

    Llevamos disfrutando de sus mashups desde comienzos de la década, comentándolos en nuestras noticias y disfrutando de su increíble sentido del ritmo capaz de aunar bajo una misma base canciones de todo tipo y condición.

    2018 no fue uno de sus mejores años dadas las grandes críticas que se llevó pero eso no le ha desanimado y un año después ha vuelto.

    En este 2019, el dj nos ha sorprendido con su remezcla en la que ha combinado las 100 canciones más relevantes de los últimos años. Un repaso a una década repleta de éxitos que se puede disfrutar en apenas 180 segundos. Van a ser los tres minutos mejor invertidos de hoy.

    LMFAO, Ed Sheeran, Clean Bandit, Carly Rae Jepsen o David Guetta (con Sia) son algunos de los artistas que ponen la base musical a este mashup pero la colección de temas es absolutamente increíble hasta el punto de que puedes retar a tu familia y amigos a descubrir fotograma a fotograma cada hit de esta Década del Pop.

    Este es el listado de algunas de las canciones que aparecen en el vídeo por si quieres crear tu playlist de la década. Obviamente pueden llegar a faltar otras miles más. ¿Cuál crees que debería estar?

    CANCIONES DE DECADE OF POP

    21 Pilots - Stressed Out

    Adele - Rolling in the Deep

    Adele - Someone Like You

    Adele - Hello

    Ariana Grande - Thank u, Next

    Avicii - Wake me Up

    B.o.b. - Airplanes

    Bastille - Pompeii

    Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

    Bruno Mars - Just the way you Are

    Bruno Mars - Locked out of Heaven

    Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna - we Found Love

    Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This is What you Came For

    Camila Cabello - Havana

    Cardi b ft. bad Bunny & j Balvin - i Like It

    Carly rae Jepsen - Call me Maybe

    Cee lo - Forget You

    Chainsmokers - Closer

    Chainsmokers Feat Coldplay - Something Just Like This

    Chainsmokers Feat. Daya - don't let me Down

    Clean Bandit Feat. Jess Glynne - Rather Be

    Daft Punk - get Lucky

    David Guetta Feat. sia - Titanium

    Designer - Panda

    DJ SNAKE - TURN DOWN FOR WHAT

    Drake - one Dance

    Drake - Hold On, We're Going Home

    Drake - God's Plan

    Dua Lipa - new Rules

    Ed Sheeran - Thinking out Loud

    Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

    Ellie Goulding - Love Me Like You Do

    Fetty wap - Trap Queen

    Flo Rida - Good Feeling

    French Montana - Unforgettable

    Fun. - Some Nights

    Fun. and Janelle Monae - We Are Young

    Gotye and Kimbra - Somebody That I Used to Know

    Halsey - Without Me

    Iggy Azalea Charli XCX - Fancy

    Imagine Dragons - Radioactive

    Imagine Dragons - Thunder

    Imagine Dragons - Believer

    James Arthur - Say you won't let Go

    Jason DeRulo - Want to Want Me

    Jessie j, Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj - Bang Bang

    John Legend - All of Me

    Juice WRLD - Lucid Dreams

    Justin Bieber - Sorry

    Justin Bieber - Love Yourself

    Justin Bieber - What do you Mean

    Justin Timberlake - Can't Stop the Feeling

    Katy Perry - Dark Horse

    Ke$ha - Tik Tok

    Kelly Clarkson - Stronger

    Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE

    Lil Nas x ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - old Town Road

    Lizzo - Truth Hurts

    LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem

    Lorde - Royals

    Lumineers - hey Ho

    Macklemore - Thrift Shop

    MAcklemore - Can't Hold Us

    Magic! - Rude

    Major Lazer Feat. MO - Lean On

    Mark Ronson - Uptown Funk

    Maroon 5 - Moves Like Jagger

    Maroon 5 - Girls Like You

    Maroon 5 - Sugar

    Marshmello Feat. Bastille - Happier

    Meghan Trainor - All About That Bass

    Mike Posner - I Took a Pill in Ibiza

    Miley Cyrus - Wrecking Ball

    Nicki Minaj - Starships

    One Direction - What Makes you Beautiful

    One Republic - Counting Stars

    Panic! at the Disco - High Hopes

    Pharell Williams - Happy

    Pink and Nate Russ - Just Give me a Reason

    Pitbull ft Neyo and Others - Give me Everything

    Portugal, the man - Feel it Still

    Post Malone - Rock Star

    Post Malone - Wow

    Post Malone - Sunflower

    Rihanna - Work

    Rihanna - Stay

    Sam Smith - Stay With Me

    Sam Smith - I'm Not the Only One

    Sean Mendes - Stitches

    Taio Cruz - Dynamite

    Taylor Swift - Shake it Off

    Taylor Swift - Blank Space

    The Weeknd - the Hills

    The Weeknd - Can't Feel my Face

    The Weeknd - Starboy

    Train - Hey, Soul Sister

    Usher - OMG

    Walk the Moon - Shut Up and Dance

    Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth - See You Again

    Zedd - The Middle

    icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

    Comentarios

    icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
    LOS40

    ¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?