Louis Tomlinson - Don't let it break your heart [2019]

On our way to Twenty Seven

Got a place on the other side of London

Doing better, doing better

And I know you left a part of you

In New York under your bed in a box

But you're doing better, doing better

When life gets hard and it gets messed up

When you give so much, but it's not enough

When the high's too high and the low's too low

When you love someone and they let you go

Don't you let it kill you

Even when it hurts like hell

Oh, whatever tears you apart

Don't let it break your heart

Time takes time to heal it

You can't do it by yourself

Oh, whatever tears you apart

Don't let it break your heart

It comes, it goes

We're driving down a one-way road

To something better, something better

What hurts you is gonna pass and

You'll have learnt from it when it comes back

You'll be doing better, yeah, doing better

'Cause life gets hard and it gets messed up

When you give so much, but it's not enough

When the high's too high and the low's too low

When you love someone and they let you go

Don't you let it kill you

Even when it hurts like hell

Oh, whatever tears you apart

Don't let it break your heart

Time takes time to heal it

You can't do it by yourself

Oh, whatever tears you apart

Don't let it break your heart

Oh Oh Oh

Don't let it break your heart

'Cause life gets hard and it gets messed up

When you give so much and it's not enough

When the high's too high and the low's too low

When you love someone and they let you go

Don't you let it kill you

Even when it hurts like hell

Oh, whatever tears you apart

Don't let it break your heart

Time takes time to heal it

You can't do it by yourself

Oh, whatever tears you apart

Don't let it break your heart

Don't let it break your heart (Oh)

Don't let it break your heart (Oh)

Don't let it break your heart (Oh)

Don't let it break your heart (Don't let it break your heart)

Don't let it break your heart (Oh, oh, don't let it)

Don't let it break your heart (Oh, break your heart)

Don't let it break your heart (Oh)

Don't let it break your heart (Don't let it break your heart)