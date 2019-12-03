los40-menu-burger

    Louis Tomlinson - Don't let it break your heart [2019]

    La historia se completa con Kill my mind y We made it

    Louis Tomlinson parece encaminado a seguir los pasos de Beyoncé (Lemonade) o Juanes (Mis planes son amarte), por citar dos de los ejemplos más recientes de artistas que quisieron crear un concepto visual de sus discos contando en todos sus videoclips la misma historia.

    El ex miembro de One Direction comenzó a presentar mediante videoclips las canciones incluidas en su inminente debut discográfico, Walls, con Kill my mind.

    Lo que pareció una oda al amor se transformó en We made it en una historia de superación y lucha por la supervivencia para completar la trilogía en Don't let it break your heart.

    Amistad, amor, traición, supervivencia... La historia parece que no termina y que pronto podríamos tener un cuarto episodio con Charlie Lightening de nuevo tras las cámaras para Common People Films.

    Joe Holgate y Miki Davis eran hasta ahora los grandes protagonistas de una historia a la que en el tercer capítulo tenemos que sumar al intérprete británico Geoff Bell como el 'capo' que les incitó a dar el golpe.

    Don't let it break your heart ha sido compuesta por Louis Tomlinson junto a Stephen Wrabel, Cole Citrenbaum y James Newman bajo la producción de by Steve Mac.

    Después de Don't let it break your heart, cuando el protagonista masculino sale del agua los incondicionales creen que empieza a sonar Walls, la canción que da nombre al disco.

     

    LETRA DE DON'T LET IT BREAKE YOUR HEART DE LOUIS TOMLINSON

    On our way to Twenty Seven

    Got a place on the other side of London

    Doing better, doing better

    And I know you left a part of you

    In New York under your bed in a box

    But you're doing better, doing better

    When life gets hard and it gets messed up

    When you give so much, but it's not enough

    When the high's too high and the low's too low

    When you love someone and they let you go

    Don't you let it kill you

    Even when it hurts like hell

    Oh, whatever tears you apart

    Don't let it break your heart

    Time takes time to heal it

    You can't do it by yourself

    Oh, whatever tears you apart

    Don't let it break your heart

    It comes, it goes

    We're driving down a one-way road

    To something better, something better

    What hurts you is gonna pass and

    You'll have learnt from it when it comes back

    You'll be doing better, yeah, doing better

    'Cause life gets hard and it gets messed up

    When you give so much, but it's not enough

    When the high's too high and the low's too low

    When you love someone and they let you go

    Don't you let it kill you

    Even when it hurts like hell

    Oh, whatever tears you apart

    Don't let it break your heart

    Time takes time to heal it

    You can't do it by yourself

    Oh, whatever tears you apart

    Don't let it break your heart

    Oh Oh Oh

    Don't let it break your heart

    'Cause life gets hard and it gets messed up

    When you give so much and it's not enough

    When the high's too high and the low's too low

    When you love someone and they let you go

    Don't you let it kill you

    Even when it hurts like hell

    Oh, whatever tears you apart

    Don't let it break your heart

    Time takes time to heal it

    You can't do it by yourself

    Oh, whatever tears you apart

    Don't let it break your heart

    Don't let it break your heart (Oh)

    Don't let it break your heart (Oh)

    Don't let it break your heart (Oh)

    Don't let it break your heart (Don't let it break your heart)

    Don't let it break your heart (Oh, oh, don't let it)

    Don't let it break your heart (Oh, break your heart)

    Don't let it break your heart (Oh)

    Don't let it break your heart (Don't let it break your heart)

