Louis Tomlinson - Don't let it break your heart [2019]
La historia se completa con Kill my mind y We made it
Louis Tomlinson parece encaminado a seguir los pasos de Beyoncé (Lemonade) o Juanes (Mis planes son amarte), por citar dos de los ejemplos más recientes de artistas que quisieron crear un concepto visual de sus discos contando en todos sus videoclips la misma historia.
El ex miembro de One Direction comenzó a presentar mediante videoclips las canciones incluidas en su inminente debut discográfico, Walls, con Kill my mind.
Lo que pareció una oda al amor se transformó en We made it en una historia de superación y lucha por la supervivencia para completar la trilogía en Don't let it break your heart.
Amistad, amor, traición, supervivencia... La historia parece que no termina y que pronto podríamos tener un cuarto episodio con Charlie Lightening de nuevo tras las cámaras para Common People Films.
Joe Holgate y Miki Davis eran hasta ahora los grandes protagonistas de una historia a la que en el tercer capítulo tenemos que sumar al intérprete británico Geoff Bell como el 'capo' que les incitó a dar el golpe.
Don't let it break your heart ha sido compuesta por Louis Tomlinson junto a Stephen Wrabel, Cole Citrenbaum y James Newman bajo la producción de by Steve Mac.
Después de Don't let it break your heart, cuando el protagonista masculino sale del agua los incondicionales creen que empieza a sonar Walls, la canción que da nombre al disco.
LETRA DE DON'T LET IT BREAKE YOUR HEART DE LOUIS TOMLINSON
On our way to Twenty Seven
Got a place on the other side of London
Doing better, doing better
And I know you left a part of you
In New York under your bed in a box
But you're doing better, doing better
When life gets hard and it gets messed up
When you give so much, but it's not enough
When the high's too high and the low's too low
When you love someone and they let you go
Don't you let it kill you
Even when it hurts like hell
Oh, whatever tears you apart
Don't let it break your heart
Time takes time to heal it
You can't do it by yourself
Oh, whatever tears you apart
Don't let it break your heart
It comes, it goes
We're driving down a one-way road
To something better, something better
What hurts you is gonna pass and
You'll have learnt from it when it comes back
You'll be doing better, yeah, doing better
'Cause life gets hard and it gets messed up
When you give so much, but it's not enough
When the high's too high and the low's too low
When you love someone and they let you go
Don't you let it kill you
Even when it hurts like hell
Oh, whatever tears you apart
Don't let it break your heart
Time takes time to heal it
You can't do it by yourself
Oh, whatever tears you apart
Don't let it break your heart
Oh Oh Oh
Don't let it break your heart
'Cause life gets hard and it gets messed up
When you give so much and it's not enough
When the high's too high and the low's too low
When you love someone and they let you go
Don't you let it kill you
Even when it hurts like hell
Oh, whatever tears you apart
Don't let it break your heart
Time takes time to heal it
You can't do it by yourself
Oh, whatever tears you apart
Don't let it break your heart
Don't let it break your heart (Oh)
Don't let it break your heart (Oh)
Don't let it break your heart (Oh)
Don't let it break your heart (Don't let it break your heart)
Don't let it break your heart (Oh, oh, don't let it)
Don't let it break your heart (Oh, break your heart)
Don't let it break your heart (Oh)
Don't let it break your heart (Don't let it break your heart)
