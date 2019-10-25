Louis Tomlinson - We made it [2019]

Cos we made it

Underestimated

I'm always underrated

Now were saying goodbye

Waving to the hard times

Yeah it's gonna be alright

Like the first time

Met you at your doorstep

Remember how it tasted

Looking into your eyes

Baby you were still high

Never coming down

With your hand in mine

Yeah x 3

Oh my

I remember those nights

Meet you at your uni, cheap drinks

Drink em all night

Staying up till sun rise

Share a single bed and tell each other what we dream about

Things we'd never say to someone else out loud

We were only kids just tryna work it out

Wonder what they'd think if they could see us now

Yeah, cos we made it

Underestimated

I'm always underrated

Now were saying goodbye

Waving to the hard times

I knew that we would be alright

From the first time

Met you at your doorstep

Remember how it tasted

Looking into yours eyes

Baby you were still high

Never coming down

With your hand in mine

Yeah x 3

Oh god

What I could've become

Don't know why they put this all on us when were so young

Done a pretty good job

Dealing with it all when you're here

Don't need to say no more

Nothing in the world that I would change it for

Singing something pop'y on the same four chords

Used to worry bout it but I don't know more

Yeah, cos we made it

Underestimated

I'm always underrated

Now were saying goodbye

Waving to the hard times

Smoke something, smoke something

Yeah, just like the first time

Met you at your doorstep

Remember how it tasted

Looking into your eyes

Baby you were still high

Never coming down

With your hand in mine

Yeah x 5

With your hand in mine

No no, no no

Cos we made it

Yeah, cos we made it

Never coming down, with your hand in mine