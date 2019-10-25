los40-menu-burger

    Louis Tomlinson - We made it [2019]

    En el vídeo, el solista deja sonar Don't let it break

    2x1. Ese podría ser el resumen perfecto del nuevo videoclip de Louis Tomlinson: We made it. El británico ha presentado la propuesta audiovisual del nuevo sencillo de Walls, su primer disco como solista, pero en el vídeo musical nos ha dejado algunas pistas sobre lo que podría ser su siguiente sencillo.

    Empecemos por We made it, un tema dominado por la guitarra que nos ha teletransportado al más puro brit-pop de los 90. Una canción sobre superación de las dificultades que en el clip interpretan dos jóvenes metidos en asuntos algo turbios.

    La canción está inspirada en las noches que Louis disfrutaba en Manchester en los primeros pasos de One Direction: "Cada vez que tenía tiempo libre iba a Manchester a salir de noche con mis amigos. Me hizo darme cuenta de que ya no vivía en el mundo real y que lo extrañaba. Me encantaba ser normal, imprudente y estúpido. Era la mejor escapada. Nos quedábamos despiertos toda la noche, hablando de nuestros sueños y de lo que pensábamos que nos sucedería. Esa edad es un momento tan emocionante. No tienes idea de lo que depara el futuro, pero tienes mucho potencial. ¿Hacia dónde se dirige mi vida? ¿Quién sabe? El coro de We Made It también se trata de mí y de los fans. Entre nosotros, me costó mucho llegar hasta aquí. Tuve que trabajar muy duro, tuve que aprender mucho sobre mí. Siento que solo cuando salga de gira, para cantar estas canciones directamente a los fans, voy a haber cimentado el comienzo de mi carrera en solitario".

    Y tal vez por esa conexión con sus seguidores, Louis Tomlinson ha dejado sonar al final de We made it los primeros acordes de Don't let it break, canción que el propio solista presentó en directo hace algunas semanas. ¿Próximo single? Probablemente ¿Videoclip que continuará el de We made it? Ojalá.

    Two of us, Kill my mind, We made it, Don't let it break... No están nada mal sus nuevas canciones.

    ¡Dale al play!

    LETRA DE WE MADE IT DE LOUIS TOMLINSON

    Cos we made it

    Underestimated

    I'm always underrated

    Now were saying goodbye

    Waving to the hard times

    Yeah it's gonna be alright

    Like the first time

    Met you at your doorstep

    Remember how it tasted

    Looking into your eyes

    Baby you were still high

    Never coming down

    With your hand in mine

    Yeah x 3

    Oh my

    I remember those nights

    Meet you at your uni, cheap drinks

    Drink em all night

    Staying up till sun rise

    Share a single bed and tell each other what we dream about

    Things we'd never say to someone else out loud

    We were only kids just tryna work it out

    Wonder what they'd think if they could see us now

    Yeah, cos we made it

    Underestimated

    I'm always underrated

    Now were saying goodbye

    Waving to the hard times

    I knew that we would be alright

    From the first time

    Met you at your doorstep

    Remember how it tasted

    Looking into yours eyes

    Baby you were still high

    Never coming down

    With your hand in mine

    Yeah x 3

    Oh god

    What I could've become

    Don't know why they put this all on us when were so young

    Done a pretty good job

    Dealing with it all when you're here

    Don't need to say no more

    Nothing in the world that I would change it for

    Singing something pop'y on the same four chords

    Used to worry bout it but I don't know more

    Yeah, cos we made it

    Underestimated

    I'm always underrated

    Now were saying goodbye

    Waving to the hard times

    Smoke something, smoke something

    Yeah, just like the first time

    Met you at your doorstep

    Remember how it tasted

    Looking into your eyes

    Baby you were still high

    Never coming down

    With your hand in mine

    Yeah x 5

    With your hand in mine

    No no, no no

    Cos we made it

    Yeah, cos we made it

    Never coming down, with your hand in mine

    Comentarios

