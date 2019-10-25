Louis Tomlinson - We made it [2019]
En el vídeo, el solista deja sonar Don't let it break
2x1. Ese podría ser el resumen perfecto del nuevo videoclip de Louis Tomlinson: We made it. El británico ha presentado la propuesta audiovisual del nuevo sencillo de Walls, su primer disco como solista, pero en el vídeo musical nos ha dejado algunas pistas sobre lo que podría ser su siguiente sencillo.
Empecemos por We made it, un tema dominado por la guitarra que nos ha teletransportado al más puro brit-pop de los 90. Una canción sobre superación de las dificultades que en el clip interpretan dos jóvenes metidos en asuntos algo turbios.
La canción está inspirada en las noches que Louis disfrutaba en Manchester en los primeros pasos de One Direction: "Cada vez que tenía tiempo libre iba a Manchester a salir de noche con mis amigos. Me hizo darme cuenta de que ya no vivía en el mundo real y que lo extrañaba. Me encantaba ser normal, imprudente y estúpido. Era la mejor escapada. Nos quedábamos despiertos toda la noche, hablando de nuestros sueños y de lo que pensábamos que nos sucedería. Esa edad es un momento tan emocionante. No tienes idea de lo que depara el futuro, pero tienes mucho potencial. ¿Hacia dónde se dirige mi vida? ¿Quién sabe? El coro de We Made It también se trata de mí y de los fans. Entre nosotros, me costó mucho llegar hasta aquí. Tuve que trabajar muy duro, tuve que aprender mucho sobre mí. Siento que solo cuando salga de gira, para cantar estas canciones directamente a los fans, voy a haber cimentado el comienzo de mi carrera en solitario".
Y tal vez por esa conexión con sus seguidores, Louis Tomlinson ha dejado sonar al final de We made it los primeros acordes de Don't let it break, canción que el propio solista presentó en directo hace algunas semanas. ¿Próximo single? Probablemente ¿Videoclip que continuará el de We made it? Ojalá.
Two of us, Kill my mind, We made it, Don't let it break... No están nada mal sus nuevas canciones.
¡Dale al play!
LETRA DE WE MADE IT DE LOUIS TOMLINSON
Cos we made it
Underestimated
I'm always underrated
Now were saying goodbye
Waving to the hard times
Yeah it's gonna be alright
Like the first time
Met you at your doorstep
Remember how it tasted
Looking into your eyes
Baby you were still high
Never coming down
With your hand in mine
Yeah x 3
Oh my
I remember those nights
Meet you at your uni, cheap drinks
Drink em all night
Staying up till sun rise
Share a single bed and tell each other what we dream about
Things we'd never say to someone else out loud
We were only kids just tryna work it out
Wonder what they'd think if they could see us now
Yeah, cos we made it
Underestimated
I'm always underrated
Now were saying goodbye
Waving to the hard times
I knew that we would be alright
From the first time
Met you at your doorstep
Remember how it tasted
Looking into yours eyes
Baby you were still high
Never coming down
With your hand in mine
Yeah x 3
Oh god
What I could've become
Don't know why they put this all on us when were so young
Done a pretty good job
Dealing with it all when you're here
Don't need to say no more
Nothing in the world that I would change it for
Singing something pop'y on the same four chords
Used to worry bout it but I don't know more
Yeah, cos we made it
Underestimated
I'm always underrated
Now were saying goodbye
Waving to the hard times
Smoke something, smoke something
Yeah, just like the first time
Met you at your doorstep
Remember how it tasted
Looking into your eyes
Baby you were still high
Never coming down
With your hand in mine
Yeah x 5
With your hand in mine
No no, no no
Cos we made it
Yeah, cos we made it
Never coming down, with your hand in mine
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios