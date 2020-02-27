Justin Timberlake - The other side [2020]
Junto a SZA
El nuevo álbum de estudio de Justin Timberlake no era exactamente lo que estábamos pensando desde que hace unos meses nos enteramos que se había encerrado en el estudio con diferentes artistas de todo tipo y condición.
Nunca pensamos que el solista estadounidense fuera un hombre de segundas partes pero viendo el éxito que obtuvo con Trolls y su fantástica Can't stop the feeling no se lo ha pensado dos veces y está a punto de lanzar Trolls World Tour.
Se trata de una banda sonora de la que es el máximo y absoluto responsable hasta el punto de que participa en todas las canciones del álbum junto a artistas como Anderson .Paak, Haim, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Icona Pop, Ozzy Osbourne y Ludwig Göransson. Ya sea como compositor, como vocalista, como productor ejecutivo o como editor o selector de los temas.
"Para ser honestos, llame a mis editores y les dije: ¿Sabéis? Quiero trabajar con gente joven, con ideas frescas y hacer más colaboraciones. He estado componiendo y produciendo durante mucho tiempo y quiero experimentar esa energía y quiero trabajar con gente que creo que es realmente sorprendente. Estoy teniendo todas esas experiencias que me están estimulando de tan diferentes maneras y, otra vez, creo que han vuelto a nacer en mí sentimientos como ¿Qué puedo hacer ahora mismo para ser parte de mi comunidad e integrarme?" explicaba Justin Timberlake el pasado mes de octubre.
Fruto de ello ya tenemos aquí el primer single que lleva por título The other side y que comparte junto a SZA. No cabe duda de que por el espíritu, por el ritmo y por la concepción audiovisual del proyecto, esta canción es una secuela de Can't stop the feeling como Trolls World Tour lo es de Trolls.
"Estaba tan emocionada de haber sido invitada de participar en este proyecto con Justin... El proceso creativo y el trabajo con él ha sido increíble. Tienen una energía que se puede sentir tanto en la canción como en el vídeo musical" explica SZA en el comunicado de prensa del lanzamiento de la canción.
La banda sonora dirigida (o'curada' que así lo definen en Estados Unidos) por Justin Timberlake se pondrá a la venta el próximo 13 de marzo con estas canciones:
The other side
Trolls wanna have good times
Don't slack
It's all love
Just sing
One more time
Atomic dog world tour remix
Rainbows, Unicorns, everything nice
Rock and roll rules
Leaving lonesome flats
Born to die
Trolls 2 many hits mashup
Barracuda
Yodel Beat
Crazy train
I fall to pieces
Perfect for me
Rock you like a hurricane
It's all love (History of funk)
Just sing (Trolls World Tour)
LETRA DE THE OTHER SIDE DE JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE Y SZA
You're preachin' to the choir,
stop hatin' on yourself
Quit playin' with your mind,
you're spinnin
If you think that I'm a liar,
just try it for yourself
The clouds will open up,
blue skies are willing
Yeah, I know it's so hard to throw away
The clouds will open up,
blue skies are willing
Back on your feet again,
lift your head, hold it high
You wanna run it back,
but you can't turn the time
You start to feel like you're losing your shine
But the grass ain't always greener
on the other side
Other side,
got you stuck in your mind
You start to feel like you're losing your shine
But the grass ain't always greener
on the other side
Hey you, stop stressin'
'bout what you're missin'
So blue,
just take it easy, take your time
If you think my words are wise,
just try it for yourself
I promise the stars will light the path you walk
Don't give in
Got a heart of gold,
what a shame to go to waste
The clouds will open up, blue skies are willing
Back on your feet again,
lift your head, hold it high
You wanna run it back,
but you can't turn the time
You start to feel like you're losing your shine (Losing your shine, shine)
But the grass ain't always greener
on the other side
Other side (Feet again, lift your head, hold it high)
Got you stuck in your mind (Run it back, but you can't turn the time)
You start to feel like you're losing your shine
But the grass ain't always greener
on the other side
Just take it from me, you'll be okay (You'll be okay)
'Cause it don't matter how sweet it taste (How sweet it taste)
The grass ain't green, don't worry
Losin' sleep, still wanna get
Yeah, you get
Back on your feet again,
lift your head, hold it high
You wanna run it back,
but you can't turn the time
You start to feel like you're losing your shine
But the grass ain't always greener
on the other side
You start to feel like you're losing your shine
But the grass ain't always greener
on the other side
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios