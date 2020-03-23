The Killers - Caution [2020]

And there is nothing

I want to do

There is nothing

I want to give

There is nothing

Come my way

Let me introduce you

to the featherweight queen

She got Hollywood eyes,

but she can't shoot what she see

Momma was a dancer,

and that's all that she knew

'Cause when you live in the desert

that's what pretty girls do

I'm throwin' caution, what's it gonna be?

Tonight the winds of change

are blowing wild and free

If I don't get out,

out of this town

I just might be the one

who finally burns it down

I'm throwin' caution

I'm throwin' caution

Never had a diamond

on the sole of her shoes

Just blacktop white trash

straight out of the news

Doesn't like birthdays,

they remind her of why

She can go straight from zero

to the Fourth of July

I'm throwin' caution,

what's it gonna be?

Tonight the winds of change

are coming over me

If I don't get out

out of this town

I just might be the one

who finally burns it down

I'm throwin' caution

I'm throwin' caution

I'm throwin' caution

I'm throwin' caution

'Cause it's some kind of sin

To live your whole life

On a might've been

I'm ready now