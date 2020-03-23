The Killers - Caution [2020]
Un adelanto de su esperado corto
Desde hace un par de semanas hemos podido descubrir (una y otra vez) Caution, la tarjeta de presentación de Imploding the mirage, el nuevo trabajo discográfico de The Killers. Desde aquel 12 de marzo muchas cosas han cambiado en el mundo pero los de Las Vegas (Nevada, Estados Unidos) siguen adelante con su proyecto musical y audiovisual. La película ha comenzado.
Lo ha hecho con el primer videoclip, el de Caution, que nos prepara para un corto que convertirá este trabajo en un disco conceptual en el que las canciones de este disco tendrán su reflejo en forma de vídeo.
Sing Lee ocupa la silla de director de este primer vídeo (y probablemente de los restantes) en el que vemos diferentes historias aparentemente sin conexión y que probablemente irán cobrando vida con el paso de los vídeos.
El sexto álbum de estudio de The Killers se ha puesto en marcha y su sonido vuelve a demostrar que está más vigente y fresco que nunca en este Caution.
Todavía no hay fecha de estreno para el corto que la banda estadounidense ya tiene grabada pero todos sus seguidores están deseando que sea antes del 29 de mayo, fecha inicialmente prevista para la publicación de su nueva aventura musical.
Poco antes de esa fecha habrá arrancado su gira mundial que pasará por España el 9 y 10 de julio en el Mad Cool y el BBK Live Festival.
letra de caution de the killers
And there is nothing
I want to do
There is nothing
I want to give
There is nothing
Come my way
Let me introduce you
to the featherweight queen
She got Hollywood eyes,
but she can't shoot what she see
Momma was a dancer,
and that's all that she knew
'Cause when you live in the desert
that's what pretty girls do
I'm throwin' caution, what's it gonna be?
Tonight the winds of change
are blowing wild and free
If I don't get out,
out of this town
I just might be the one
who finally burns it down
I'm throwin' caution
I'm throwin' caution
Never had a diamond
on the sole of her shoes
Just blacktop white trash
straight out of the news
Doesn't like birthdays,
they remind her of why
She can go straight from zero
to the Fourth of July
I'm throwin' caution,
what's it gonna be?
Tonight the winds of change
are coming over me
If I don't get out
out of this town
I just might be the one
who finally burns it down
I'm throwin' caution
I'm throwin' caution
I'm throwin' caution
I'm throwin' caution
'Cause it's some kind of sin
To live your whole life
On a might've been
I'm ready now
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios