Dua Lipa - Break my heart [2020]

I've always been the one to say the first goodbye

Had to love and lose a hundred million times

Had to get it wrong to know just what I like

Now I'm falling

You say my name like I have never heard before

I'm indecisive, but this time I know for sure

I hope I'm not the only one that feels it all

Are you falling?

Centre of attention

You know you can get whatever you want from me

Whenever you want it, baby

It's you in my reflection

I'm afraid of all the things it could do to me

If I woulda known it, baby

I would've stayed at home

'Cause I was doing better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I knew that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Oh no, I was doing better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I knew that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

I wonder, when you go, if I stay on your mind

Two can play that game, but you win me every time

Everyone before you was a waste of time

Yeah, you got me

Centre of attention

You know you can get whatever you want from me

Whenever you want it, baby

It's you in my reflection

I'm afraid of all the things it could do to me

If I woulda known it, baby

I would've stayed at home

'Cause I was doing better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I knew that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Oh no, I was doing better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I knew that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Ooh, break my heart

Ooh, break my heart

Ooh

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

I would've stayed at home

'Cause I was doing better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I knew that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home (I would've stayed at home 'cause I)

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?

Oh no (Oh no), I was doing better alone

But when you said, "Hello"

I knew that was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home

'Cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?