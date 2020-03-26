Dua Lipa - Break my heart [2020]
El último vídeo antes del lanzamiento de Future Nostalgia
El último videoclip antes de que Dua Lipa ponga a la venta Future Nostalgia ya está aquí. La cantante acaba de estrenar Break my heart, un vídeo musical en el que se luce rodeada de efectos especiales buscando el verdadero amor al ritmo de uno de los riffs más populares de la música.
La intérprete ya había acreditado Need you tonight (1987) de INXS como base de este nuevo single que recoge el testigo de Physical. Una espectacular canción que ha conseguido actualizar al pop y a la música dance ese hit de finales de los 80.
La historia de Break my heart sigue los pasos de Dua Lipa. A través de diferentes raccords con efectos especiales vamos siguiendo la travesía de la solista que refleja en diferentes escenarios repletos de color y fantasía su inseguridad ante un amor que parece imposible.
La respuesta de millones de seguidores en todo el mundo no ha podido ser más positiva al estreno de este vídeo. Una oleada de amor y cariño que le vendrá muy bien a la cantante después de que hace un par de días se derrumbara tras conocer la filtración de disco y decidir el aplazamiento de su gira mundial para 2021.
Future Nostalgia va a ser uno de los discos más espectaculares de 2020 gracias a canciones como Don't start now, Physical o esta Break my heart.
LETRA DE BREAK MY HEART DE DUA LIPA
I've always been the one to say the first goodbye
Had to love and lose a hundred million times
Had to get it wrong to know just what I like
Now I'm falling
You say my name like I have never heard before
I'm indecisive, but this time I know for sure
I hope I'm not the only one that feels it all
Are you falling?
Centre of attention
You know you can get whatever you want from me
Whenever you want it, baby
It's you in my reflection
I'm afraid of all the things it could do to me
If I woulda known it, baby
I would've stayed at home
'Cause I was doing better alone
But when you said, "Hello"
I knew that was the end of it all
I should've stayed at home
'Cause now there ain't no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
Oh no, I was doing better alone
But when you said, "Hello"
I knew that was the end of it all
I should've stayed at home
'Cause now there ain't no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
I wonder, when you go, if I stay on your mind
Two can play that game, but you win me every time
Everyone before you was a waste of time
Yeah, you got me
Centre of attention
You know you can get whatever you want from me
Whenever you want it, baby
It's you in my reflection
I'm afraid of all the things it could do to me
If I woulda known it, baby
I would've stayed at home
'Cause I was doing better alone
But when you said, "Hello"
I knew that was the end of it all
I should've stayed at home
'Cause now there ain't no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
Oh no, I was doing better alone
But when you said, "Hello"
I knew that was the end of it all
I should've stayed at home
'Cause now there ain't no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
Ooh, break my heart
Ooh, break my heart
Ooh
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
I would've stayed at home
'Cause I was doing better alone
But when you said, "Hello"
I knew that was the end of it all
I should've stayed at home (I would've stayed at home 'cause I)
'Cause now there ain't no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
Oh no (Oh no), I was doing better alone
But when you said, "Hello"
I knew that was the end of it all
I should've stayed at home
'Cause now there ain't no letting you go
Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?
