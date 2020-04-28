HINDS - JUST LIKE KIDS (MIAU) [2020]
El cuarteto madrileño responde en su nuevo single a los comentarios de la crítica que han recibido estos años
Hinds presenta Just Like Kids (Miau), el último adelanto de su próximo lanzamiento, The Prettiest Curse, que verá la luz el próximo 5 de junio. Anteriorimente, el cuarteto madrileño ya nos ha enseñado atisbos de hacia dónde se dirige este nuevo trabajo, con canciones como Riding Solo, Good Bad Times y Come Back and Love Me <3.
En esta ocasión, Miau es una sarcástica y ultramelódica respuesta a los comentarios que la banda ha recibido en estos años de carrera. Ellas mismas hablan de la temática de la canción: "Es un cóctel de todos los comentarios y 'consejos' que hemos tenido que escuchar durante todos estos años como banda: de extraños al azar, de 'amigos', de la industria. Oh, espera... ¡el tipo que tienes sentado a tu lado en el autobús probablemente también tenga una opinión! Si te preguntaste, como nos han preguntado a nostras, "cómo se siente ser una chica en una banda", aquí tienes la respuesta".
En cuanto al sonido, este nuevo sencillo muestra la cara más urgente, enérgica, eléctrica y beat de unas Hinds que maúllan melódicamente en uno de los hits más feroces e intransigentes, no solo de lo que será el inminente The Prettiest Curse, sino de todo su repertorio.
Dirigido por Keane Shaw, el videoclip refleja un audaz y llamativo ejercicio audiovisual inspirado en los años 90, capturando perfectamente la energía de Ana, Carlotta, Ade y Amber, sin importar cuán horrible sea el comentario que reciben.
letra de 'just like kids (miau)'
Can I tell you something about you and your band?
Cause I'm sure you'd love to listen to my advice
You're always out of tune
And there's no place there for you
Dude, do I know you?
Well, well, where you from with that accent
Does it let you pronounce?
Are you Spanish or something?
Wait, can you roll your R's?
You're too pink to be admired
And to punk to be desired
ÑaÑaÑaÑaÑaÑaÑaÑa
Just like kids, we are late
And our homes far away
We do, we do that
I'm tired of waiting
We are all afraid of that long road
I guess it's the prettiest curse
To be fair, I don't know you but a friend of mine does
He said you were successful 'cause your legs are nice
It must be so much fun to spend your daytime in the van
HaHaHaHa
And you will never look smart if you show that big smile
Better to dress all in black, oh darling you're to young
Dude it's been a pleasant chat
But I'm off to do my job
'Cause we have the craziest crowd
Waiting for these kittens to meow
Just like kids, we are late
And our homes far away
We do, we do that
I'm tired of waiting
We are late, and our homes far away
We do, we do that
I'm tired of waiting
We are all afraid of that long road
I guess it's the sweetest
I guess it's the warmest
I guess it's the prettiest curse
