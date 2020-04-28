HINDS - JUST LIKE KIDS (MIAU) [2020]

El cuarteto madrileño responde en su nuevo single a los comentarios de la crítica que han recibido estos años

redes_sociales_zw1

Hinds presenta Just Like Kids (Miau), el último adelanto de su próximo lanzamiento, The Prettiest Curse, que verá la luz el próximo 5 de junio. Anteriorimente, el cuarteto madrileño ya nos ha enseñado atisbos de hacia dónde se dirige este nuevo trabajo, con canciones como Riding Solo, Good Bad Times y Come Back and Love Me <3.

En esta ocasión, Miau es una sarcástica y ultramelódica respuesta a los comentarios que la banda ha recibido en estos años de carrera. Ellas mismas hablan de la temática de la canción: "Es un cóctel de todos los comentarios y 'consejos' que hemos tenido que escuchar durante todos estos años como banda: de extraños al azar, de 'amigos', de la industria. Oh, espera... ¡el tipo que tienes sentado a tu lado en el autobús probablemente también tenga una opinión! Si te preguntaste, como nos han preguntado a nostras, "cómo se siente ser una chica en una banda", aquí tienes la respuesta".

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Una publicación compartida de HINDS (@hindsband) el

En cuanto al sonido, este nuevo sencillo muestra la cara más urgente, enérgica, eléctrica y beat de unas Hinds que maúllan melódicamente en uno de los hits más feroces e intransigentes, no solo de lo que será el inminente The Prettiest Curse, sino de todo su repertorio.

Dirigido por Keane Shaw, el videoclip refleja un audaz y llamativo ejercicio audiovisual inspirado en los años 90, capturando perfectamente la energía de Ana, Carlotta, Ade y Amber, sin importar cuán horrible sea el comentario que reciben.

¡NUEVA APP DE LOS40! DISPONIBLE PARA ANDROI E IOS, ¡DESCÁRGATELA YA!

letra de 'just like kids (miau)'

Portada de 'The Prettiest Curse', de Hinds. / Lucky Number

Can I tell you something about you and your band?

Cause I'm sure you'd love to listen to my advice

You're always out of tune

And there's no place there for you

Dude, do I know you?

Well, well, where you from with that accent

Does it let you pronounce?

Are you Spanish or something?

Wait, can you roll your R's?

You're too pink to be admired

And to punk to be desired

ÑaÑaÑaÑaÑaÑaÑaÑa

Just like kids, we are late

And our homes far away

We do, we do that

I'm tired of waiting

We are all afraid of that long road

I guess it's the prettiest curse

To be fair, I don't know you but a friend of mine does

He said you were successful 'cause your legs are nice

It must be so much fun to spend your daytime in the van

HaHaHaHa

And you will never look smart if you show that big smile

Better to dress all in black, oh darling you're to young

Dude it's been a pleasant chat

But I'm off to do my job

'Cause we have the craziest crowd

Waiting for these kittens to meow

Just like kids, we are late

And our homes far away

We do, we do that

I'm tired of waiting

We are late, and our homes far away

We do, we do that

I'm tired of waiting

We are all afraid of that long road

I guess it's the sweetest

I guess it's the warmest

I guess it's the prettiest curse

MÁS SOBRE:

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

Comentarios

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
LOS40

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?

redes_sociales redes_sociales redes_sociales
redes_sociales redes_sociales

Comentar