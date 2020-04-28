HINDS - JUST LIKE KIDS (MIAU) [2020]

Can I tell you something about you and your band?

Cause I'm sure you'd love to listen to my advice

You're always out of tune

And there's no place there for you

Dude, do I know you?

Well, well, where you from with that accent

Does it let you pronounce?

Are you Spanish or something?

Wait, can you roll your R's?

You're too pink to be admired

And to punk to be desired

ÑaÑaÑaÑaÑaÑaÑaÑa

Just like kids, we are late

And our homes far away

We do, we do that

I'm tired of waiting

We are all afraid of that long road

I guess it's the prettiest curse

To be fair, I don't know you but a friend of mine does

He said you were successful 'cause your legs are nice

It must be so much fun to spend your daytime in the van

HaHaHaHa

And you will never look smart if you show that big smile

Better to dress all in black, oh darling you're to young

Dude it's been a pleasant chat

But I'm off to do my job

'Cause we have the craziest crowd

Waiting for these kittens to meow

Just like kids, we are late

And our homes far away

We do, we do that

I'm tired of waiting

We are late, and our homes far away

We do, we do that

I'm tired of waiting

We are all afraid of that long road

I guess it's the sweetest

I guess it's the warmest

I guess it's the prettiest curse