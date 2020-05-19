Jonas Brothers - X [2020]
Con Karol G... a distancia
En plena pandemia del coronavirus Covid-19 toca reinventarse a la hora de publicar vídeos musicales. Los hay de animación, rodados en casa y sobre todo utilizando las nuevas tecnologías de video llamada. Jonas Brothers le ha dado una vuelta de tuerca a estas propuestas audiovisuales con su más reciente single: X.
Utilizando un fondo blanco los tres hermanos, Nick, Joe y Kevin, se han grabado interpretando y bailando este nuevo éxito en su carrera que suena a ritmos latinos con toques salsa, pop y reggaeton. Sus imágenes se van intercalando proyectadas sobre un móvil jugando todos ellos con la perspectiva e intercambiado objetos virtualmente.
Pasado el ecuador del videoclip, hace su aparición estelar Karol G dispuesta a disparar los pocos termómetros que hubieran quedado sin dispararse con la presencia de unos Jonas Brothers más latinos de lo habitual.
Su aportación en castellano es todo sensualidad y ritmo. Los hermanos Jonas solo pueden quedarse admirando la fuerza y el poder latino de la colombiana. Nos quedamos con las ganas de escuchar al trío en nuestro idioma (más allá de ese Bailando inicial) pero el vídeo lo compensa.
Este featuring, que pilló por sorpresa a los fans y desató la locura en redes sociales, se llama X y ha sido escrito por la colombiana Carolina Giraldo (aka Karol G) y por Nick Jonas, junto a otros compositores, como rezaban los créditos finales del largometraje emitido por Amazon Prime Video.
¡NUEVA APP DE LOS40! YA DISPONIBLE PARA ANDROID E IOS. ¡DESCÁRGATELA YA!
letra de x de jonas brothers y karol g
Yeah
Ooh-la-la, by the pool we're singing "Bailando"
Two na-nights with the view, yeah, keeping those blinds closed (Yeah)
She said, "I want to find somebody by night fall"
Ooh-na-na, could it be, yeah, baby, I like you?
Watchin' her move, I was lost in the rhythms
Then she pulled me close by the look in her eyes
Don't know her name, but I know that I need her
She said, "Boy, you won't be lonely tonight"
She said, "Ooh, ooh, ooh
Kiss me like your ex is in the room-oom-oom
Don't you be afraid of something new
If you're playin' right
You can be that someone, yeah
That someone who
Won't leave me lonely tonight"
Yeah-yeah-yeah
Yeah-yeah-yeah
Yeah
Ooh-la-la, make a move, yeah, baby, by last call
Full moon night with the lights up, baby, your eyes glow (Yeah)
Don't know why, but I feel like I'ma go psycho (Psycho)
Ooh-la-la, if it's cool, yeah, baby, I'd like too
Watchin' her move, I was lost in the rhythms
Then she pulled me close by the look in her eyes
Don't know her name, but I know that I need her
She said, "Boy, you won't be lonely tonight"
She said, "Ooh, ooh, ooh (Woo, ooh, ooh)
Kiss me like your ex is in the room-oom-oom
(Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Don't you be afraid of something new
If you're playin' right
You can be that someone, yeah
That someone who
Won't leave me lonely tonight"
Caliente, te pongo caliente (Uhh)
No te de miedo a vivir algo diferente (Eh-aye)
Las ganas no se equivocan
Pon tu lengua en mi boca
Vive la vida loca-loca-loca, mm
Toda la noche bailando contigo
Suave y salvaje como un animal
Sé que te gusta, pero esto es prohibido
Yo me voy contigo, dame la señal
She said, "Ooh, ooh, ooh (Woo, ooh, ooh)
Kiss me like your ex is in the room-oom-oom (Woo, ooh, ooh)
Don't you be afraid of something new
If you're playin' right
You can be that someone, yeah
That someone who (Yeah, yeah, uh)
Won't leave me lonely tonight"
Ooh, ooh, ooh (Woo, ooh, ooh)
(Aye)
Woo, ooh, ooh
Tonight
Woo, ooh, ooh
Someone who
You won't be lonely tonight
Comentarios