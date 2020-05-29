Tones & I, nuevo vídeo: ‘Ur So F**king Cool’
El zasca de la artista australiana "para toda esa gente que se cree lo más"
Toni Watson, más conocida como Tones and I, vuelve con una nueva canción dispuesta a revalidar su título como una de las artistas de más éxito de los últimos meses y lo hace con una canción en forma de crítica social.
La cantante y compositora australiana acaba de lanzar Ur So F**king Cool, un tema de pop ultra pegadizo que, gracias a su característica voz y su punzante letra, promete convertirse en su nuevo hit.
Escribí esta canción después de ir a una fiesta y ver que todos los que estaban allí se creían lo más
En palabras de la propia artista sobre Ur So F**king Cool: "Escribí esta canción después de ir a una fiesta y ver que todos los que estaban allí se creían lo más. Y yo sólo pensé: esto es una mierda, me voy".
Tones and I ha participado de forma muy activa en el vídeo de Ur So F**king Cool, dirigiéndolo junto a Nick Kozakis y Liam Kelly y aportando ese toque de creatividad y humor que es uno de los sellos de la artista.
Precisamente este mes de mayo se cumple un año desde que su sencillo Dance Monkey fulminara las listas musicales de todo el mundo con ese tremendo beat que sedujo a todos.
Dance Monkey ha sido Número 1 de la Lista de LOS40 en diversas ocasiones y se ha posicionado como el single con más “tags” en Shazam de todos los tiempos.
Letra de Ur So F**king Cool de Tones And I
Everyone's talkin' 'bout sex
Everyone's talkin' 'bout ex
Like no one really wants to find a genuine connect
Before they even look at you, they move on to the next
And I know that they say
Don't you worry, I'm the one
Then the very next day, they said they're done
And I don't want to listen to the shit you've spun
No, I don't want to listen to the shit you've spun
Walk into a party, feelin' out of place
Everyone's too cool, everyone's too fake
I try to start a conversation but I can't seem to relate
Yo, I'm about to get an Uber
'Cause you're so fucking cool
You're just way too fucking cool
And I don't really care if you're king
And I don't really care for gold things
You'll be pointing at some girls and saying: Yeah, we had a fling
But you're not fooling me
You're just a puppet on a string
Just a puppet on a string, oh
And they say: Don't you worry, I'm the one
Then the very next day, they said they're done
And I don't want to listen to the shit you've spun
No, I don't want to listen to the shit you've spun
Walk into a party, feelin' out of place
Everyone's too cool, everyone's too fake
I try to start a conversation but I can't seem to relate (yawn)
'Cause you're so fucking cool
You're just way too fucking cool
'Cause you're so fucking cool
Walk into a party, feelin' out of place
Everyone's too cool, everyone's too fake (you're just way too fucking cool)
Walk into a party, feelin' out of place
'Cause you're so fucking cool
Where have all my friends gone?
I seem to have lost them on my way
And now, their spots are filled with Ken dolls
That tell me that I have got to stay
'Cause you're so fucking cool
You're just way too fucking cool
'Cause you're so fucking cool
Walk into a party, feelin' out of place
Everyone's too cool, everyone's too fake (you're just way too fucking cool)
Walk into a party, feelin' out of place
'Cause you're so fucking cool
