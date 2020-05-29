Tones & I, nuevo vídeo: ‘Ur So F**king Cool’

Everyone's talkin' 'bout sex

Everyone's talkin' 'bout ex

Like no one really wants to find a genuine connect

Before they even look at you, they move on to the next

And I know that they say

Don't you worry, I'm the one

Then the very next day, they said they're done

And I don't want to listen to the shit you've spun

No, I don't want to listen to the shit you've spun

Walk into a party, feelin' out of place

Everyone's too cool, everyone's too fake

I try to start a conversation but I can't seem to relate

Yo, I'm about to get an Uber

'Cause you're so fucking cool

You're just way too fucking cool

And I don't really care if you're king

And I don't really care for gold things

You'll be pointing at some girls and saying: Yeah, we had a fling

But you're not fooling me

You're just a puppet on a string

Just a puppet on a string, oh

And they say: Don't you worry, I'm the one

Then the very next day, they said they're done

And I don't want to listen to the shit you've spun

No, I don't want to listen to the shit you've spun

Walk into a party, feelin' out of place

Everyone's too cool, everyone's too fake

I try to start a conversation but I can't seem to relate (yawn)

'Cause you're so fucking cool

You're just way too fucking cool

'Cause you're so fucking cool

Walk into a party, feelin' out of place

Everyone's too cool, everyone's too fake (you're just way too fucking cool)

Walk into a party, feelin' out of place

'Cause you're so fucking cool

Where have all my friends gone?

I seem to have lost them on my way

And now, their spots are filled with Ken dolls

That tell me that I have got to stay

'Cause you're so fucking cool

You're just way too fucking cool

'Cause you're so fucking cool

Walk into a party, feelin' out of place

Everyone's too cool, everyone's too fake (you're just way too fucking cool)

Walk into a party, feelin' out of place

'Cause you're so fucking cool