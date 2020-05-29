Tones & I, nuevo vídeo: ‘Ur So F**king Cool’

El zasca de la artista australiana "para toda esa gente que se cree lo más"

Toni Watson, más conocida como Tones and I, vuelve con una nueva canción dispuesta a revalidar su título como una de las artistas de más éxito de los últimos meses y lo hace con una canción en forma de crítica social.

La cantante y compositora australiana acaba de lanzar Ur So F**king Cool, un tema de pop ultra pegadizo que, gracias a su característica voz y su punzante letra, promete convertirse en su nuevo hit.

Escribí esta canción después de ir a una fiesta y ver que todos los que estaban allí se creían lo más

En palabras de la propia artista sobre Ur So F**king Cool: "Escribí esta canción después de ir a una fiesta y ver que todos los que estaban allí se creían lo más. Y yo sólo pensé: esto es una mierda, me voy".

Tones and I ha participado de forma muy activa en el vídeo de Ur So F**king Cool, dirigiéndolo junto a Nick Kozakis y Liam Kelly y aportando ese toque de creatividad y humor que es uno de los sellos de la artista.

Precisamente este mes de mayo se cumple un año desde que su sencillo Dance Monkey fulminara las listas musicales de todo el mundo con ese tremendo beat que sedujo a todos.

Dance Monkey ha sido Número 1 de la Lista de LOS40 en diversas ocasiones y se ha posicionado como el single con más “tags” en Shazam de todos los tiempos.

Letra de Ur So F**king Cool de Tones And I

Everyone's talkin' 'bout sex

Everyone's talkin' 'bout ex

Like no one really wants to find a genuine connect

Before they even look at you, they move on to the next

And I know that they say

Don't you worry, I'm the one

Then the very next day, they said they're done

And I don't want to listen to the shit you've spun

No, I don't want to listen to the shit you've spun

Walk into a party, feelin' out of place

Everyone's too cool, everyone's too fake

I try to start a conversation but I can't seem to relate

Yo, I'm about to get an Uber

'Cause you're so fucking cool

You're just way too fucking cool

And I don't really care if you're king

And I don't really care for gold things

You'll be pointing at some girls and saying: Yeah, we had a fling

But you're not fooling me

You're just a puppet on a string

Just a puppet on a string, oh

And they say: Don't you worry, I'm the one

Then the very next day, they said they're done

And I don't want to listen to the shit you've spun

No, I don't want to listen to the shit you've spun

Walk into a party, feelin' out of place

Everyone's too cool, everyone's too fake

I try to start a conversation but I can't seem to relate (yawn)

'Cause you're so fucking cool

You're just way too fucking cool

'Cause you're so fucking cool

Walk into a party, feelin' out of place

Everyone's too cool, everyone's too fake (you're just way too fucking cool)

Walk into a party, feelin' out of place

'Cause you're so fucking cool

Where have all my friends gone?

I seem to have lost them on my way

And now, their spots are filled with Ken dolls

That tell me that I have got to stay

'Cause you're so fucking cool

You're just way too fucking cool

'Cause you're so fucking cool

Walk into a party, feelin' out of place

Everyone's too cool, everyone's too fake (you're just way too fucking cool)

Walk into a party, feelin' out of place

'Cause you're so fucking cool

