Usher presenta I cry, mira su vídeo y su letra

Hey yay yay yay yay yay yay yay Hey yay yay yay yay yay yay yay

I can’t keep it together

I usually don’t show my emotions

But it ain’t getting better

Cause you can’t be blind with eyes wide open And I see struggle

I see pain

I see only the mess we made

I see things that I can’t change

And it hurts my heart to say

I cry

For the sons without fathers And the pain that the mothers Hold deep inside

And I’ll fight

For the future we’re making

It can change if we face it Cause these tears won’t dry

So I cry

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh Ooh ooh ooh ooh

When I look in the mirror

Do I see someone that cares for others

Oh no no no no no....

Do I love myself more than my sisters... and brothers... I don’t know

Now I’ve see struggles

I’ve seen pain

I’ve seen beyond the mess we’ve made

I’ve seen things that we can not change

And it hurts my heart to say

I cry

For the sons without fathers And the pain that the mothers

I CRY

Hold deep inside

So I’ll fight

For the future we’re making

It’ll change if we face it Cause these tears won’t dry

So I cry

Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh

I cry

Ooh ooh ooh ooh Cry

For the truth that’s unspoken For the promises broken

I will stand by your side

I’ll fight

For the ones who stop dreaming And the ones who stop believing You’re not alone

I feel your pain

I cry

For the sons without fathers And the pain that their mothers Hold deep inside

I’ll fight

For the future we’re making

It only changes if we face it

It’s love over pride

I’ll cry... I cry