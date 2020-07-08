Usher presenta I cry, mira su vídeo y su letra
El solista estadounidense estrena su canción más reivindicativa y emotiva
A finales del pasado mes de junio, Usher estrenó en el evento Global Goal Unite for our future su nueva canción, I cry, una de las canciones más reivindicativas y emotivas de toda su carrera musical y que apenas un par de semanas después ya tiene videoclip.
En aquel evento, la presentación consistió en un primer plano del intérprete rompiendo a llorar con cada nota y estrofa del tema y un mensaje antirracista tremendamente impactante que nunca olvidaremos.
Ahora, el solista estadounidense ha lanzado el vídeo oficial en el que parte de la fórmula se repite pero en la que el mensaje no deja de ser emocionante. Un repaso a la historia del racismo institucional en los Estados Unidos con imágenes históricas y también recientes de la violencia policial.
Un primer plano en blanco y negro de la cara de Usher mientras se van proyectando imágenes superpuestas de protestas, movilizaciones y situaciones de racismo que van encaminadas hacia un objetivo común: eliminar el racismo y conseguir la igualdad social.
Sólo con los mensajes para continuar con la lucha el vídeo I cry cobra color. Aquí puedes disfrutar de la letra del nuevo estreno del músico.
letra de i cry de usher
Hey yay yay yay yay yay yay yay Hey yay yay yay yay yay yay yay
I can’t keep it together
I usually don’t show my emotions
But it ain’t getting better
Cause you can’t be blind with eyes wide open And I see struggle
I see pain
I see only the mess we made
I see things that I can’t change
And it hurts my heart to say
I cry
For the sons without fathers And the pain that the mothers Hold deep inside
And I’ll fight
For the future we’re making
It can change if we face it Cause these tears won’t dry
So I cry
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh Ooh ooh ooh ooh
When I look in the mirror
Do I see someone that cares for others
Oh no no no no no....
Do I love myself more than my sisters... and brothers... I don’t know
Now I’ve see struggles
I’ve seen pain
I’ve seen beyond the mess we’ve made
I’ve seen things that we can not change
And it hurts my heart to say
I cry
For the sons without fathers And the pain that the mothers
I CRY
Hold deep inside
So I’ll fight
For the future we’re making
It’ll change if we face it Cause these tears won’t dry
So I cry
Ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh ooh
I cry
Ooh ooh ooh ooh Cry
For the truth that’s unspoken For the promises broken
I will stand by your side
I’ll fight
For the ones who stop dreaming And the ones who stop believing You’re not alone
I feel your pain
I cry
For the sons without fathers And the pain that their mothers Hold deep inside
I’ll fight
For the future we’re making
It only changes if we face it
It’s love over pride
I’ll cry... I cry
Comentarios