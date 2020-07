Katy Perry lanza ‘Smile’, el tema que da nombre a su disco: conoce la letra

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

[Verse 1]

Every day, Groundhog Day

Goin' through motions felt so fake

Not myself, not my best

Felt like I failed the test

[Pre-Chorus]

But every tear has been a lesson

Rejection can be God's protection

Long hard road to get that redemption

But no shortcuts to a blessin'

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)