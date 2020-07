Charlie Puth publica el videoclip de ‘Girlfriend’

Yeah



Tired of this conversation

We didn't come all this way

To touch a little, kiss a little

All night long

You wanna hear me say it

I know I kept you waitin'

Just a little, just a little

All night long



Can't stop

'Til you're lyin' right here next to me

I should stop

But I think I'll do it anyway



Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend?

I don't wanna play no games

This is more than just a phase

Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend?

If you want it, let me know

We could make this official



Don't we look perfect, baby?

Let's take this further, baby

Just a little, just a little

All night long

If I was your boyfriend, I

I'd be givin' you all my time

Not just a little, just a little

All night long



Can't stop

'Til you're lyin' right here next to me

I should stop (Oh)

But I think I'll do it anyway



Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend? (Oh)

I don't wanna play no games (No games)

This is more than just a phase

Baby, would you ever want to be my girlfriend? (Oh)

If you want it, let me know (Me know)

We could make this official (For sure)



Hold on, you're makin' me (Oh no, baby, no)

Hold on, you're makin' me (Oh no, baby, my)

My girlfriend

Hold on, you're makin' me (Oh no, baby, no)

Hold on, you're makin' me (Oh no, baby, my)

My girlfriend



I can't stop, woah

Know I should stop

But I had to do it anyway, I had to do it anyway

I had to do it anyway, I had to do it anyway



Baby, would you ever wanna be my girlfriend? (Oh)

I don't wanna play no games (No games)

This is more than just a phase (Yeah)

Baby, would you ever wanna be my girlfriend? (Oh)

If you want it, let me know (Me know)

We could make this official (Oh yeah)



Hold on, you're makin' me (Oh no, baby, no)

Hold on, you're makin' me (Oh no, baby, my)

If you were my girlfriend (I'm ready to do this thing, yeah)

Hold on, you're makin' me (Oh no, baby, no)

Hold on, you're makin' me (Oh no, baby, my)

My girlfriend (Yeah)