Troye Sivan presenta ‘Easy’, un nuevo adelanto de su próximo EP ‘In a Dream’: mira el vídeo y la letra

El cantante ha dirigido su propio videoclip por primera vez

A pesar de la cuarentena, Troye Sivan continúa trabajando en su música y experimentado con nuevos sonidos. El cantante acaba de estrenar Easy, un nuevo adelanto que formará parte de In a Dream, un EP que podremos escuchar por completo el 21 de agosto.

El videoclip, dirigido por él mismo, presenta dualidades interesantes de nombrar: agua y fuego; rojo y azul; alegría y tristeza. De este modo, vemos su yo triste, solo, azul, borracho, por un lado. Por el otro, su yo performativo, libre, eufórico. Es decir, dos identidades totalmente opuestas en Troye.

‘EASY’

¿De quién habla este sencillo? ¿Habla de sí mismo? ¿O se lo dedica a otra persona? Los comentarios en YouTube se han llenado de interpretaciones sobre los diferentes elementos y planos que aúnan este vídeo musical que, sin lugar a dudas, quiere transmitir un fuerte contraste entre dos emociones que chocan entre sí.

El joven de 25 años se rodea de The Beastie Girls para el fragmento en el que interpreta a un cantante que bien podría recordarnos a David Bowie con una temática visiblemente camp.

Después de Take Yourself Home, el artista vuelve a abrirse en canal durante la composición de este tema. "Nunca me había sentido así antes de un lanzamiento. Me siento incómodo y un poco aprensivo, pero sé que necesitaba escribir esta canción", manifiesta.

LETRA DE 'EASY'

You ran away to find something to say

I went astray to make it okay

And he made it easy, darlin'

I'm still in love and I say that because

I know how it seems between you and me

It hasn't been easy darlin'

I can't even look at you

Would you look at the space just next to your feet?

The wood is warping

The lines distorting

This house is on fire, woo!

Burning the tears

Right off my face

What the hell did we do?

Tell me we'll make it through

'Cause he made it easy

Easy

Please don't leave me

Leave me

What's left of the dance?

That's all on my hands

The rock in my throat

A hair on my coat

The stranger at home my darling

(Like some kind of freak, my darlin')

Now I'm vulnerable

So sad and alone

But don't cry for me

'Cause everyone knows

You reap what you sow my darling

I can't even look at you

Would you look at the space just next to your feet?

The wood is warping

The lines distorting

This house is on fire, woo!

Burning the tears

Right off my face

What the hell did we do?

Tell me we'll make it through

'Cause he made it easy

Easy

Please don't leave me

Leave me

I can't even look at you

Would you look at the space just next to your feet?

The wood is warping

The lines distorting

This house is on fire, woo!

Burning the tears

Right off my face

What the hell did we do?

Tell me we'll make it through

'Cause he made it easy

Easy

Please don't leave me

Leave me

