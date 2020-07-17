Troye Sivan presenta ‘Easy’, un nuevo adelanto de su próximo EP ‘In a Dream’: mira el vídeo y la letra

You ran away to find something to say

I went astray to make it okay

And he made it easy, darlin'

I'm still in love and I say that because

I know how it seems between you and me

It hasn't been easy darlin'

I can't even look at you

Would you look at the space just next to your feet?

The wood is warping

The lines distorting

This house is on fire, woo!

Burning the tears

Right off my face

What the hell did we do?

Tell me we'll make it through

'Cause he made it easy

Easy

Please don't leave me

Leave me

What's left of the dance?

That's all on my hands

The rock in my throat

A hair on my coat

The stranger at home my darling

(Like some kind of freak, my darlin')

Now I'm vulnerable

So sad and alone

But don't cry for me

'Cause everyone knows

You reap what you sow my darling

I can't even look at you

Would you look at the space just next to your feet?

The wood is warping

The lines distorting

This house is on fire, woo!

Burning the tears

Right off my face

What the hell did we do?

Tell me we'll make it through

'Cause he made it easy

Easy

Please don't leave me

Leave me

I can't even look at you

Would you look at the space just next to your feet?

The wood is warping

The lines distorting

This house is on fire, woo!

Burning the tears

Right off my face

What the hell did we do?

Tell me we'll make it through

'Cause he made it easy

Easy

Please don't leave me

Leave me