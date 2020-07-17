Troye Sivan presenta ‘Easy’, un nuevo adelanto de su próximo EP ‘In a Dream’: mira el vídeo y la letra
El cantante ha dirigido su propio videoclip por primera vez
A pesar de la cuarentena, Troye Sivan continúa trabajando en su música y experimentado con nuevos sonidos. El cantante acaba de estrenar Easy, un nuevo adelanto que formará parte de In a Dream, un EP que podremos escuchar por completo el 21 de agosto.
El videoclip, dirigido por él mismo, presenta dualidades interesantes de nombrar: agua y fuego; rojo y azul; alegría y tristeza. De este modo, vemos su yo triste, solo, azul, borracho, por un lado. Por el otro, su yo performativo, libre, eufórico. Es decir, dos identidades totalmente opuestas en Troye.
¿De quién habla este sencillo? ¿Habla de sí mismo? ¿O se lo dedica a otra persona? Los comentarios en YouTube se han llenado de interpretaciones sobre los diferentes elementos y planos que aúnan este vídeo musical que, sin lugar a dudas, quiere transmitir un fuerte contraste entre dos emociones que chocan entre sí.
El joven de 25 años se rodea de The Beastie Girls para el fragmento en el que interpreta a un cantante que bien podría recordarnos a David Bowie con una temática visiblemente camp.
Después de Take Yourself Home, el artista vuelve a abrirse en canal durante la composición de este tema. "Nunca me había sentido así antes de un lanzamiento. Me siento incómodo y un poco aprensivo, pero sé que necesitaba escribir esta canción", manifiesta.
LETRA DE 'EASY'
You ran away to find something to say
I went astray to make it okay
And he made it easy, darlin'
I'm still in love and I say that because
I know how it seems between you and me
It hasn't been easy darlin'
I can't even look at you
Would you look at the space just next to your feet?
The wood is warping
The lines distorting
This house is on fire, woo!
Burning the tears
Right off my face
What the hell did we do?
Tell me we'll make it through
'Cause he made it easy
Easy
Please don't leave me
Leave me
What's left of the dance?
That's all on my hands
The rock in my throat
A hair on my coat
The stranger at home my darling
(Like some kind of freak, my darlin')
Now I'm vulnerable
So sad and alone
But don't cry for me
'Cause everyone knows
You reap what you sow my darling
I can't even look at you
Would you look at the space just next to your feet?
The wood is warping
The lines distorting
This house is on fire, woo!
Burning the tears
Right off my face
What the hell did we do?
Tell me we'll make it through
'Cause he made it easy
Easy
Please don't leave me
Leave me
I can't even look at you
Would you look at the space just next to your feet?
The wood is warping
The lines distorting
This house is on fire, woo!
Burning the tears
Right off my face
What the hell did we do?
Tell me we'll make it through
'Cause he made it easy
Easy
Please don't leave me
Leave me
