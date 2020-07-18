Anne-Marie y Doja Cat estrenan ‘To Be Young’: mira el vídeo y la letra

You tell me I should make a plan for a life

What I'm thinkin' 'bout is what to do tonight

Hundred miles an hour, no headlights

On an open road home

We do what we can to dull the pain

Pinky promise things to stay the same

Even when I'm old, I'll know your name

Anywhere we go, oh



Dye my hair a million colours

Dream I'll make a billion dollars

I swear that they can't come soon enough

In the meantime, we just



Fall in love, broken heart

Break the rules, drink too much

We're all a mess, but I guess

This is what it feels like to be young (To be young)

Take a punch (Take a punch), get back up (Get back up)

Act a fool (Act a fool), give a fuck (Give a fuck)

We're all a mess (All a mess), but I guess

This is what it feels like to be young



Small town and we drinkin' all the liquor (Yeah)

Every night tryna feel something bigger (Feel something bigger)

Hotbox in the car in the winter

We don't wanna go home



And I'll dye my hair a million colours

Dream I'll make a billion dollars

I swear that they can't come soon enough

In the meantime, we just



Fall in love (Fall in love), broken heart (Broken heart)

Break the rules (Break the rules), drink too much (Drink too much)

We're all a mess (All a mess), but I guess

This is what it feels like to be young (To be young)

Take a punch (Take a punch), get back up (Get back up)

Act a fool (Act a fool), give a fuck (Give a fuck)

We're all a mess (All a mess), but I guess

This is what it feels like to be young



This can't be real life, don't even feel high

Maybe if you take one with me then it will feel right

Don't wanna know what stay still would even feel like

Wanted to fit in when I didn't, I would know

And I just want freedom, can't be lonely

Heart that's hopeful, stupid from me

Say they love me but won't show me

Is this how it feels like to be young?



Fall in love, broken heart

Break the rules (Young), drink too much (Young)

We're all a mess (Young), but I guess

This is what it feels like to be young

Take a punch (Take a punch), get back up (Get back up)

Act a fool (Act a fool), give a fuck (Give a fuck)

We're all a mess (All a mess), but I guess

This is what it feels like to be young



Yeah-oh-oh-oh, yeah-oh-oh-oh

This is what it feels like to be young, young

This is what it feels like to be young