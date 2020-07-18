Anne-Marie y Doja Cat estrenan ‘To Be Young’: mira el vídeo y la letra
La británica estrena el tercer sencillo de su próximo álbum
Ya va quedando menos para escuchar el nuevo disco de Anne-Marie, pero mientras tanto, la artista ha ido deleitándonos con pequeños avances. Vale que aún no ha confirmado su fecha de lanzamiento, pero al menos sabemos que ha terminado 23 canciones para su disco.
Una de estas canciones es To Be Young, su colaboración con la exitosa rapera Doja Cat. Formará parte de este nuevo álbum como un tercer e imponente sencillo. Imponente porque Anne-Marie nos ha demostrado que lo que tiene preparado no dejará indiferente a nadie.
En To Be Young, ambas cantan a esa libertad de amar jóvenes, de equivocarse y de volver a hacerlo, pero siempre aprendiendo y disfrutando de cada instante que nos regala la vida. Un significado que llega con unos ritmos del pop que le caracteriza.
Esta canción, además, ha venido acompañada de un videoclip muy pinky y con colores pastel. El brilli brilli y los efectos visuales también han protagonizado cada una de sus escenas. Unas escenas en las que podemos ver a nuestras protagonistas interpretando el tema a cámara mientras de mueven por diversas zonas de sus hogares.
To Be Young sucede a Birthday y Her en la línea de singles que han visto la luz para presentar el nuevo álbum de Anne-Marie. Y es que si hay algo que la británica nos ha dejado claro es que ha puesto todo su amor y esfuerzo en este próximo proyecto. "He intentado trabajar con algunos de los mejores productores que me gustaban. Me lo he pasado en grande haciéndolo así que espero que la gente lo sienta cuando pueda escucharlo", explica. ¡Tendremos que esperar para hacerlo!
LETRA DE 'TO BE YOUNG'
You tell me I should make a plan for a life
What I'm thinkin' 'bout is what to do tonight
Hundred miles an hour, no headlights
On an open road home
We do what we can to dull the pain
Pinky promise things to stay the same
Even when I'm old, I'll know your name
Anywhere we go, oh
Dye my hair a million colours
Dream I'll make a billion dollars
I swear that they can't come soon enough
In the meantime, we just
Fall in love, broken heart
Break the rules, drink too much
We're all a mess, but I guess
This is what it feels like to be young (To be young)
Take a punch (Take a punch), get back up (Get back up)
Act a fool (Act a fool), give a fuck (Give a fuck)
We're all a mess (All a mess), but I guess
This is what it feels like to be young
Small town and we drinkin' all the liquor (Yeah)
Every night tryna feel something bigger (Feel something bigger)
Hotbox in the car in the winter
We don't wanna go home
And I'll dye my hair a million colours
Dream I'll make a billion dollars
I swear that they can't come soon enough
In the meantime, we just
Fall in love (Fall in love), broken heart (Broken heart)
Break the rules (Break the rules), drink too much (Drink too much)
We're all a mess (All a mess), but I guess
This is what it feels like to be young (To be young)
Take a punch (Take a punch), get back up (Get back up)
Act a fool (Act a fool), give a fuck (Give a fuck)
We're all a mess (All a mess), but I guess
This is what it feels like to be young
This can't be real life, don't even feel high
Maybe if you take one with me then it will feel right
Don't wanna know what stay still would even feel like
Wanted to fit in when I didn't, I would know
And I just want freedom, can't be lonely
Heart that's hopeful, stupid from me
Say they love me but won't show me
Is this how it feels like to be young?
Fall in love, broken heart
Break the rules (Young), drink too much (Young)
We're all a mess (Young), but I guess
This is what it feels like to be young
Take a punch (Take a punch), get back up (Get back up)
Act a fool (Act a fool), give a fuck (Give a fuck)
We're all a mess (All a mess), but I guess
This is what it feels like to be young
Yeah-oh-oh-oh, yeah-oh-oh-oh
This is what it feels like to be young, young
This is what it feels like to be young
