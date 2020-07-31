Beyoncé presenta el vídeo de ‘Already’, una de las canciones incluidas en ‘Black is King’
La película completa ya está disponible en Disney+
Black is King, el nuevo álbum visual de Beyoncé, ya está aquí. La artista ha publicado sus redes sociales Already, una de las canciones que incluye este proyecto inspirado en The Lion King: The Gift.
Esta película es una fábula sobre el periplo de un joven rey que descubre la traición, el amor y su propia identidad, y rinde homenaje a las travesías de las familias negras a lo largo del tiempo. Sus antepasados ayudan a guiarlo hacia su destino, y gracias a las enseñanzas y los consejos que recibió de su padre durante su infancia, posee lo necesario para recuperar su hogar y su trono.
Shatta Wale y Major Lazer acompañan a QueenB en este tema que es tan solo una muestra de lo que podremos encontrar en el resto del largometraje. Unos visuales muy cuidados que celebran las raíces y tradiciones africanas y sus gentes.
Hace un mes, la solista norteamericana compartía en redes sociales lo emocionada que estaba con el resultado: "Black is king es un trabajo de amor. Es mi proyecto pasional que he estado rodando, investigando y editando día y noche durante el último año. Lo he dado todo y ahora es vuestro (...). Los acontecimientos de 2020 han hecho que la visión y el mensaje de la película sean incluso más relevantes (...). Creo que cuando la gente negra cuenta sus propias historias puede cambiar el eje del mundo y contar nuestra historia REAL de un patrimonio y una riqueza de alma que nunca antes ha sido contada en los libros de historia. Con este álbum visual quise presentar elementos de la historia negra y la tradición africana con un giro moderno y un mensaje universal y lo que realmente significa encontrar tu propia identidad y construir un legado (...). Sólo espero que la gente que lo vea se sienta inspirada y continúe contruyendo su legado que impacte en el mundo de una manera inconmensurable".
LETRA DE 'ALREADY'
Long live the king, you a king, you know it
King already, already, you know it
Top everything, everything, you know it
King already, already, you know it
Mind, body, soul, got a king body
Body gon' shine, bling bling, body
Calling all the shots, ring ring, body
Crown on your head, got a king body
Long live the king, you a king, you know it
King already, my baby, you know it
Top everything, everything, you know it
King already, already, you know it
Shine already, it's time already
The line already, it's time already
Shine already, it's time already
The line already, it's time already
Try to stop it, me say no, no, no
Royalty say, don't you know, know, know
Try to stop it, me say go, go, go, go
Bubble up and watch it grow, grow, grow, grow
Every king be ruler, be ruler, yeah
Everybody all dey conquer, yeah
Every king be stronger, yeah
King to rule them longer, yeah
Remember who you are, ooh
Real king always win, oh
Give up your bread, oh
I'll show your people my love
It's time already, I say it's time already
The line already, I say, line already
Only you got the remedy, I say you got the remedy
Shine your body, shine your body
Long live the king, you a king, you know it
King already, already, you know it
Top everything, everything, you know it
King already, already, you know it
Mind, body, soul, got a king body
Body gon' shine, bling bling, body
Calling all the shots, ring ring, body
Crown on your head, got a king body
Long live the king, you a king, you know it
King already, my baby, you know it
Top everything, everything, you know it
King already, already, you know it
Shine already, it's time already (Already)
The line already, it's time already (Already)
Shine already, it's time already (Already)
The line already, it's time already (Already)
Shine already, it's time already (Already)
The line already, it's time already (Already)
Shine already, it's time already (Already)
The line already, it's time already
Try to stop it, me say no, no, no
Royalty say, don't you know, know, know
Try to stop it, me say go, go, go, go
Bubble up and watch it grow, grow, grow, grow
Diamonds on my fist, fighting demons, oh
Come and rest your head, take your crown off, oh
Woke up in a foreign, need to take it slow, oh
He said I'm moving too fast, need to take it slow, oh
Take it slow, oh
Take it slow, oh
Tryna take my baby home
Take it slow, oh
Remember who you are, ooh
Real king always win, oh
Give up your bread, oh
I'll show your people my love
It's time already, I say it's time already
The line already, I say, line already
Only you got the remedy, I say you got the remedy
Shine your body, shine your body (Ah)
Be your own king
Make nobody come rule your world (Yo, yo, yo, yo)
Be your own king
Make nobody come rule your world (Ah)
Be your own king
Make nobody come rule your world (Yo, yo, yo, yo)
Be your own king
Make nobody come rule your world
Long live the king, you a king, you know it
Top everything, everything, you know it
Show them the way, you know it
You know it, you know it
Comentarios