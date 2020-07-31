Beyoncé presenta el vídeo de ‘Already’, una de las canciones incluidas en ‘Black is King’

Long live the king, you a king, you know it

King already, already, you know it

Top everything, everything, you know it

King already, already, you know it

Mind, body, soul, got a king body

Body gon' shine, bling bling, body

Calling all the shots, ring ring, body

Crown on your head, got a king body

Long live the king, you a king, you know it

King already, my baby, you know it

Top everything, everything, you know it

King already, already, you know it

Shine already, it's time already

The line already, it's time already

Shine already, it's time already

The line already, it's time already

Try to stop it, me say no, no, no

Royalty say, don't you know, know, know

Try to stop it, me say go, go, go, go

Bubble up and watch it grow, grow, grow, grow

Every king be ruler, be ruler, yeah

Everybody all dey conquer, yeah

Every king be stronger, yeah

King to rule them longer, yeah

Remember who you are, ooh

Real king always win, oh

Give up your bread, oh

I'll show your people my love

It's time already, I say it's time already

The line already, I say, line already

Only you got the remedy, I say you got the remedy

Shine your body, shine your body

Long live the king, you a king, you know it

King already, already, you know it

Top everything, everything, you know it

King already, already, you know it

Mind, body, soul, got a king body

Body gon' shine, bling bling, body

Calling all the shots, ring ring, body

Crown on your head, got a king body

Long live the king, you a king, you know it

King already, my baby, you know it

Top everything, everything, you know it

King already, already, you know it

Shine already, it's time already (Already)

The line already, it's time already (Already)

Shine already, it's time already (Already)

The line already, it's time already (Already)

Shine already, it's time already (Already)

The line already, it's time already (Already)

Shine already, it's time already (Already)

The line already, it's time already

Try to stop it, me say no, no, no

Royalty say, don't you know, know, know

Try to stop it, me say go, go, go, go

Bubble up and watch it grow, grow, grow, grow

Diamonds on my fist, fighting demons, oh

Come and rest your head, take your crown off, oh

Woke up in a foreign, need to take it slow, oh

He said I'm moving too fast, need to take it slow, oh

Take it slow, oh

Take it slow, oh

Tryna take my baby home

Take it slow, oh

Remember who you are, ooh

Real king always win, oh

Give up your bread, oh

I'll show your people my love

It's time already, I say it's time already

The line already, I say, line already

Only you got the remedy, I say you got the remedy

Shine your body, shine your body (Ah)

Be your own king

Make nobody come rule your world (Yo, yo, yo, yo)

Be your own king

Make nobody come rule your world (Ah)

Be your own king

Make nobody come rule your world (Yo, yo, yo, yo)

Be your own king

Make nobody come rule your world

Long live the king, you a king, you know it

Top everything, everything, you know it

Show them the way, you know it

You know it, you know it