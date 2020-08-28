BLACKPINK y Selena Gomez estrenan ‘Ice Cream’: ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!
La girlband de K-Pop y la solista presentan su tema más 'dulce'
Se acabó la espera. Ya está aquí la colaboración de BLACKPINK con Selena Gomez, y parece haber superado las expectativas entre sus seguidores. Y es que, ¿quién le dice "no" a un helado?
Ice Cream llega con los ritmos pop y hip-hop que caracteriza a la girlband de K-Pop, aunque la participación de Selena aporta un toque aún más especial. Se trata de una canción en inglés dispuesta a irrumpir en las listas de éxitos internacionales. Eso sí, también podemos escuchar algunos versos en coreano.
Aunque lo que más llama la atención es la larga lista de referentes musicales que han formado parte de la composición de este tema. Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét, TEDDY y Tommy Brown son algunos de ellos. Nada podía salir mal, ¿verdad?
Pero este tema no ha llegado solo, sino acompañado de un videoclip en el que predomina el color rosa, así como también los tonos vivos de sus helados. Porque claro, ¡ellos no podían faltar! De hecho, en la canción escuchamos continuas referencias a estos deliciosos snacks fríos.
Ice Cream es el segundo single del álbum debut que las surcoreanas publicarán el 2 de octubre de este año. De este modo se convierte en el sucesor de How You Like That, un himno que cuenta con múltiples certificaciones de todas partes del mundo. Su videoclip se convirtió en el más rápido de la historia de Youtube en sperar los 10 millones de "me gusta". Además, rompió el récord de visualizaciones en las primeras 24 horas.
Y tú, ¿cuál es tu helado favorito?
LETRA DE 'ICE CREAM'
Come a little closer 'cause you looking thirsty
I'ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee
Snow cone chilly, get it free like Willy (Oh)
In the jeans like Billie, you be poppin' like a wheelie
Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy
You could take a lick, but it's too cold to bite me (Haha)
Brr, brr, frozen, you're the one been chosen
Play the part like Moses, keep it fresh like roses (Oh)
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (hey)
Lookin' good, enough to eat
Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream
Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (hey)
Baby, you deserve a treat
Diamonds on my wrist, so he can call me ice cream
You could double-dip 'cause I know you like me
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'
I know that my heart can be so cold
But I'm sweet for you, can put me on a cone
You're the only touch, yeah, they get me melting
He's my favorite flavor, always gonna pick him
You're the cherry piece, just stay on top of me, so
I can't see nobody else for me, no, get it, flip it, scoop it
Do it like that, oh, yeah, oh, yeah, like it, live it, lick it
Do it like la, la, la, oh, yeah
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet
Lookin' good enough to eat
Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream
Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be
Look so good, yeah, look so sweet
Baby, you deserve a treat
Diamonds on my wrist, so he can call me ice cream
You could double-dip 'cause I know you like me
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'
Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream
Chillin' like a villain, yeah, ra, ra, ra
미친 미친듯한 속도 in my La Fera
너무 빨러 너는 삐끗 원한다면 그냥 지름
Millis, billis 매일 벌음 한여름 손목에 얼음
Keep it movin' like my lease up
Think you fly, boy, where your visa?
Mona Lisa kinda Lisa
Needs an ice cream man that treats her
Keep it movin' like my lease up
Think you fly, boy, where your visa?
Mona Lisa kinda Lisa
Needs an ice cream man that treats her
Na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na, na-na-na-na
Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this
Get the bag with the cream
If you know what I mean
Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream chillin'
Na-na-na, na-na-na
Na-na-na, na-na-na-na
Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this
And I'm nice with the cream
If you know what I mean
Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream
Comentarios