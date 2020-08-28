BLACKPINK y Selena Gomez estrenan ‘Ice Cream’: ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!

La girlband de K-Pop y la solista presentan su tema más 'dulce'

Se acabó la espera. Ya está aquí la colaboración de BLACKPINK con Selena Gomez, y parece haber superado las expectativas entre sus seguidores. Y es que, ¿quién le dice "no" a un helado?

Ice Cream llega con los ritmos pop y hip-hop que caracteriza a la girlband de K-Pop, aunque la participación de Selena aporta un toque aún más especial. Se trata de una canción en inglés dispuesta a irrumpir en las listas de éxitos internacionales. Eso sí, también podemos escuchar algunos versos en coreano.

Aunque lo que más llama la atención es la larga lista de referentes musicales que han formado parte de la composición de este tema. Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét, TEDDY y Tommy Brown son algunos de ellos. Nada podía salir mal, ¿verdad?

Pero este tema no ha llegado solo, sino acompañado de un videoclip en el que predomina el color rosa, así como también los tonos vivos de sus helados. Porque claro, ¡ellos no podían faltar! De hecho, en la canción escuchamos continuas referencias a estos deliciosos snacks fríos.

Ice Cream es el segundo single del álbum debut que las surcoreanas publicarán el 2 de octubre de este año. De este modo se convierte en el sucesor de How You Like That, un himno que cuenta con múltiples certificaciones de todas partes del mundo. Su videoclip se convirtió en el más rápido de la historia de Youtube en sperar los 10 millones de "me gusta". Además, rompió el récord de visualizaciones en las primeras 24 horas.

Y tú, ¿cuál es tu helado favorito?

LETRA DE 'ICE CREAM'

Come a little closer 'cause you looking thirsty

I'ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee

Snow cone chilly, get it free like Willy (Oh)

In the jeans like Billie, you be poppin' like a wheelie

Even in the sun, you know I keep it icy

You could take a lick, but it's too cold to bite me (Haha)

Brr, brr, frozen, you're the one been chosen

Play the part like Moses, keep it fresh like roses (Oh)

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (hey)

Lookin' good, enough to eat

Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (hey)

Baby, you deserve a treat

Diamonds on my wrist, so he can call me ice cream

You could double-dip 'cause I know you like me

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

I know that my heart can be so cold

But I'm sweet for you, can put me on a cone

You're the only touch, yeah, they get me melting

He's my favorite flavor, always gonna pick him

You're the cherry piece, just stay on top of me, so

I can't see nobody else for me, no, get it, flip it, scoop it

Do it like that, oh, yeah, oh, yeah, like it, live it, lick it

Do it like la, la, la, oh, yeah

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet

Lookin' good enough to eat

Coldest with this kiss, so he call me ice cream

Catch me in the fridge, right where the ice be

Look so good, yeah, look so sweet

Baby, you deserve a treat

Diamonds on my wrist, so he can call me ice cream

You could double-dip 'cause I know you like me

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream chillin'

Ice cream chillin', chillin', ice cream

Chillin' like a villain, yeah, ra, ra, ra

미친 미친듯한 속도 in my La Fera

너무 빨러 너는 삐끗 원한다면 그냥 지름

Millis, billis 매일 벌음 한여름 손목에 얼음

Keep it movin' like my lease up

Think you fly, boy, where your visa?

Mona Lisa kinda Lisa

Needs an ice cream man that treats her

Keep it movin' like my lease up

Think you fly, boy, where your visa?

Mona Lisa kinda Lisa

Needs an ice cream man that treats her

Na-na-na, na-na-na

Na-na-na, na-na-na-na

Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this

Get the bag with the cream

If you know what I mean

Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream chillin'

Na-na-na, na-na-na

Na-na-na, na-na-na-na

Ice on my wrist, yeah, I like it like this

And I'm nice with the cream

If you know what I mean

Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream

