El disco 'The Man Who Sold The World' de David Bowie será lanzado con su nombre original por sus 50 años
Uno de los trabajos más representativos del Duque Blanco está a punto de cumplir medio siglo de su lanzamiento
La música y trayectoria de David Bowie trasciene el tiempo, y aún hoy cuando ya han pasado más de cuatro años de su fallecimiento, todavía nos llegan novedades y nuevos lanzamientos para celebrar y reivindicar algunos de sus mejores discos, que siempre permanecerán en la memoria de los fans.
Es lo que ocurre con uno de sus álbumes más míticos: The Man Who Sold The World, el cual contará en su 50º aniversario con una nueva edición bajo el titulo que originalmente habría elegido el artista, así como un nuevo trabajo de arte que le dará un aspecto totalmente nuevo.
Se habría tratado del tercer disco del Duque Blanco, lanzado por primera vez en 1970. Esta vez, para conmemorar una efeméride tan especial, será estrenado bajo el título de Metrobolist.
El artista siempre quiso utilizar este nombre para referirse al disco, en un claro tributo a la película Metropolis (1927), uno de los máximos exponentes del cine expresionista alemán de Fritz Lang. Sin embargo, Mercury Records no estaba de acuerdo y decició cambiar el nombre del álbum a último minuto sin el consentimiento del artista.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
METROBOLIST (AKA TMWSTW) 50th ANNIVERSARY EDITION “Oh no, not me, I never lost control...” DAVID BOWIE - 'METROBOLIST’ 50th ANNIVERSARY EDITION RELEASED 6th NOVEMBER ON LIMITED VINYL AND CD FORMATS, ALSO FOR STREAMING AND DOWNLOAD AT STANDARD AND HIGH RESOLUTION DOWNLOAD (96kHz/24bit) This November sees the 50th Anniversary of the release of David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold The World in North America. The rest of the world would have to wait until April 1971 to witness Bowie’s landmark entry into the 1970s. Originally titled Metrobolist, the album’s name was changed at the last minute to The Man Who Sold The World. The 2020 re-release of the album has been remixed by original producer Tony Visconti, with the exception of the track ‘After All’ which Tony considered perfect as is, and is featured in its 2015 remaster incarnation. The Metrobolist 50th anniversary artwork has been created by Mike Weller who was behind the originally intended album artwork which Mercury refused to release. The gatefold sleeve also features images from the Keith MacMillan Mr Fish ‘dress’ shoot at Haddon Hall which would cause so much controversy when one of the shots was used on the cover of the The Man Who Sold The World album in the rest of the world later. As with the Space Oddity 50th anniversary vinyl, as well as a 180g black vinyl edition, it will come in 2020 limited edition handwritten numbered copies on gold vinyl (# 1971 - 2020) and on white vinyl (# 1 - 1970) all randomly distributed. David personally delivered the Metrobolist concept and his gatefold plan to the record company for production and now with this release, it can finally be seen much closer to its original concept. Bowie speaking in 2000 said of the sleeve imagery "Mick Weller devised this kind of very subversive looking cartoon and put in some quite personalised things. The building in the background on the cartoon in fact was the hospital where my half-brother had committed himself to. So for me, it had lots of personal resonance about it.” Read the full press release here: https://smarturl.it/BNetMetrobolistPR #Bowie1970 #BowieMetrobolist #BowieTMWSTW
Metrobolist será lanzado el próximo 6 de noviembre, presentando nuevo diseño de arte. También se usarán imágenes inéditas de la sesión fotográfica realizada por Keith MacMillan en Haddon Hall. Este contará con tres ediciones: vinilo negro, dorado numerado y vinilo blanco.
Comentarios
Descubre nuestras Audio Stories, el directo y las últimas noticias en un nuevo formato