El disco 'The Man Who Sold The World' de David Bowie será lanzado con su nombre original por sus 50 años

La música y trayectoria de David Bowie trasciene el tiempo, y aún hoy cuando ya han pasado más de cuatro años de su fallecimiento, todavía nos llegan novedades y nuevos lanzamientos para celebrar y reivindicar algunos de sus mejores discos, que siempre permanecerán en la memoria de los fans.

Es lo que ocurre con uno de sus álbumes más míticos: The Man Who Sold The World, el cual contará en su 50º aniversario con una nueva edición bajo el titulo que originalmente habría elegido el artista, así como un nuevo trabajo de arte que le dará un aspecto totalmente nuevo.

Se habría tratado del tercer disco del Duque Blanco, lanzado por primera vez en 1970. Esta vez, para conmemorar una efeméride tan especial, será estrenado bajo el título de Metrobolist.

El artista siempre quiso utilizar este nombre para referirse al disco, en un claro tributo a la película Metropolis (1927), uno de los máximos exponentes del cine expresionista alemán de Fritz Lang. Sin embargo, Mercury Records no estaba de acuerdo y decició cambiar el nombre del álbum a último minuto sin el consentimiento del artista.

Metrobolist será lanzado el próximo 6 de noviembre, presentando nuevo diseño de arte. También se usarán imágenes inéditas de la sesión fotográfica realizada por Keith MacMillan en Haddon Hall. Este contará con tres ediciones: vinilo negro, dorado numerado y vinilo blanco.