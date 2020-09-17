P!nk escribe un emotivo mensaje sobre su matrimonio y la terapia de pareja

Como la letra de su canción Try decía, “Just because it burns, doesn't mean you're gonna die. You gotta get up and try, and try, and try”. Parece que P!nk realmente se inspira en su vida personal para escribir sus canciones. Hay muchos ejemplos de amor y desamor en sus mayores hits que dan para pensar. “What about all the broken happy ever afters? ”, canta en What About Us.

Pues sus canciones son como la vida misma. Y así lo ha demostrado en un post en Instagram dedicado al amor de su vida, Hant. “El matrimonio es horrible, maravilloso, es comodidad y rabia”, empezaba diciendo la artista bajo una fotografía donde le abrazaba. “Es amor a otra falible persona cuando estás intentando amarte a ti mismo. Es toda una vida de volver a la mesa. La gente se ríe de nosotros porque nos estamos discutiendo o riendo”, seguía contando ella.

Y aprovechó para recomendar lo que parece que le ha salvado el matrimonio: “La gente pone los ojos en blanco cuando hablamos de terapia. Pero te voy a decir una cosa. Vale la pena. Todo ello. Incluso cuando no”. La estadounidense rompía el cliché de que era para débiles, hippies o liberales. Asegura que es para todos los que se sienten rotos y quieren estar enteros.

Y concluía su emotivo mensaje diciendo: “Es una lección de sentarse y escuchar. De amarse a uno mismo para que la otra persona también pueda hacerlo. Te quiero babe. Me alegra que lo hayamos logrado hasta esta foto”.

Por esto y más, la artista cree que hay que seguir luchando por el amor. Seguimos su lema en Just Give Me A Reason y cantamos con ella: “Just a second we're not broken just bent, and we can learn to love again”. Todavía recordamos las preciosas fotos de su aniversario a principio de este año...