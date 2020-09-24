‘Feel Something’, la canción viral de Bea Miller: ¡Vídeo y letra aquí!

If I could choose anything

I would be good and bad one day

I would fall into love and stay

Would fall into love

And it's not fair

I keep on writing a sequel to stories

I know that are not there

I don't wanna die but

I don't wanna live like this

I just wanna feel something,

I just wanna feel

I just wanna feel something,

I just wanna feel

Something really real so that I can really

Feel like a person again

I just wanna feel something,

I just wanna feel I just wanna feel something,

I just wanna feel

Something really real so thatI can really

Feel like a person again

If I am telling the truth

Watching my friends break their hearts into two

Makes me jealous,

I know that it's cruel But what can you do?

And it's not fair I keep on writing a sequel to stories

I know that are not there I don't wanna die but

I don't wanna live like this I just wanna feel something,

I just wanna feel I just wanna feel something,

I just wanna feel

Something really real so that I can really

Feel like a person again

I just wanna feel something,

I just wanna feel I just wanna feel something,

I just wanna feel

Something really real so that I can really

Feel like a person again

Can you tell me a secret

Can you tell me what's wrong with me

I know I should be angry

But I can barely feel a fucking thing

Can you tell me a secret

Can you tell me what's wrong with me

Can you tell me what's wrong with me

I just wanna feel something,

I just wanna feel I just wanna feel something,

I just wanna feel

Something really real so that I can really

Feel like a person again I just wanna feel something,

I just wanna feel I just wanna feel something,

I just wanna feel

Something really real so that I can really

Feel like a person again

Can you tell me a secret

Can you tell me what's wrong with me

I know I should be angry

But I can barely feel a fucking thing

Can you tell me a secret

Can you tell me what's wrong with me

Can you tell me what's wrong with me