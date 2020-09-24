‘Feel Something’, la canción viral de Bea Miller: ¡Vídeo y letra aquí!
Todo un éxito en TikTok
Con el pelo rosa, traje futurístico y toques alienígenas Bea Miller nos presenta su último single Feel Something. Un tema electropop que ha alcanzado el éxito sobre todo en la plataforma de TikTok con 21 millones de vídeos creados. Surgió un remix con el tema Still Don't Know My Name de la popular serie Euphoria y ha encantado. En esta versión, Labrinth le pone voz. Uno más a su colección de profundos trabajos.
Miller confesó que durante su creación no estaba en su mejor momento, “no estaba conectada a nada” y “no me sentía yo misma” por eso decidió escribir sobre ello. Así le explicaba la artista la temática del track al medio Thomas Bleach. Eso sí, aunque era una etapa temporal, asegura que si ocurrió sería por algo.
Este videoclip es todo un mundo paralelo que encaja perfectamente con el mensaje de la canción. La Generación Z de la popular plataforma debe haberse sentido identificado con ese “no sentir nada”. ¿Será esa la clave de su éxito?
letra 'feel something'
If I could choose anything
I would be good and bad one day
I would fall into love and stay
Would fall into love
And it's not fair
I keep on writing a sequel to stories
I know that are not there
I don't wanna die but
I don't wanna live like this
I just wanna feel something,
I just wanna feel
I just wanna feel something,
I just wanna feel
Something really real so that I can really
Feel like a person again
I just wanna feel something,
I just wanna feel I just wanna feel something,
I just wanna feel
Something really real so thatI can really
Feel like a person again
If I am telling the truth
Watching my friends break their hearts into two
Makes me jealous,
I know that it's cruel But what can you do?
And it's not fair I keep on writing a sequel to stories
I know that are not there I don't wanna die but
I don't wanna live like this I just wanna feel something,
I just wanna feel I just wanna feel something,
I just wanna feel
Something really real so that I can really
Feel like a person again
I just wanna feel something,
I just wanna feel I just wanna feel something,
I just wanna feel
Something really real so that I can really
Feel like a person again
Can you tell me a secret
Can you tell me what's wrong with me
I know I should be angry
But I can barely feel a fucking thing
Can you tell me a secret
Can you tell me what's wrong with me
Can you tell me what's wrong with me
I just wanna feel something,
I just wanna feel I just wanna feel something,
I just wanna feel
Something really real so that I can really
Feel like a person again I just wanna feel something,
I just wanna feel I just wanna feel something,
I just wanna feel
Something really real so that I can really
Feel like a person again
Can you tell me a secret
Can you tell me what's wrong with me
I know I should be angry
But I can barely feel a fucking thing
Can you tell me a secret
Can you tell me what's wrong with me
Can you tell me what's wrong with me
