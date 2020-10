‘Mad at Disney’ de Salem Ilese, el tema viral de TikTok, ya tiene videoclip

I'm mad at Disney, Disney

They tricked me, tricked me

Had me wishing on a shooting star

But now I'm twenty something

I still know nothing

About who I am or what I'm not

So call me a pessimist

But I don't believe in it

Finding a true love's kiss is bullshit

I felt sad love

I felt bad love

Sometimes happy love

Turns into giving up

I felt hurt love

About the word love

What the hell is love supposed to feel like?

What the hell is love? What the hell is love?

What the hell is love supposed to feel like?

My fairy grandma warned me

Cinderella's story

Only ended in a bad divorce

The prince ain't sleeping when he

Takes his sleeping beauty

To the motel on his snow white horse

So call me a pessimist

But I don't believe in

Finding a true love's kiss is bullshit

I felt sad love

I felt bad love

Sometimes happy love

Turns into giving up

I felt hurt love

About the word love

What the hell is love supposed to feel like?

What the hell is love? What the hell is love?

What the hell is love supposed to feel like?

What the hell is love? What the hell is love?

What the hell is love supposed to feel like?

I'm mad at Disney, Disney

They tricked me, tricked me

No more wishing on a shooting star