Ariana Grande lanza el vídeo de ‘34+35’, encarnando a una científica de los años sesenta: ¡mira la letra!
La diva estadounidense ha apostado por el director de 'Con altura'
Ariana Grande sorprendió a sus millones de fans lanzando casi por sorpresa su sexto álbum de estudio: Positions. La cantante, que puede presumir de ser la artista más seguida del mundo en Instagram con 204 millones de followers, publicó el pasado 30 de octubre su nuevo trabajo.
El primer single, Positions, sorprendió al público con un videoclip donde veíamos a la estrella pop convirtiéndose en la primera presidenta de los Estados Unidos. Ahora, Ariana ha lanzado el segundo videoclip de esta era musical: 34+35.
La cantante ha lanzado este martes, 17 de noviembre, el videoclip. “Somos una presidenta que cree en la ciencia”, escribió la joven horas antes de publicar el nuevo clip haciendo referencia al vídeo de Positions. Y tenemos que reconocer que es una auténtica pasada.
Para la ocasión, Ariana aparece como una auténtica científica que está trabajando en una mujer biónica que, por supuesto, también está interpretado por ella. La artista aparece de un lado para otro, junto a su equipo de ingenieras, en el laboratorio.
Además, estas imágenes se contraponen con otros planos donde aparece la diva estadounidense como una auténtica estrella de los años sesenta. Con un increíble cargado que recuerda al que lucía Brigitte Bardot en aquella décadas.
Para el maquillaje, Ariana vuelve a apostar por una sombra de ojos con la que ya le vimos en el videoclip de Rain On Me y que nos enamoró.
En cuanto a la dirección, Grande ha apostado por Director X, uno de los más solicitados de la industria. De hecho, es el mismo que trabajó con Rosalía y J Balvin en Con Altura. Vamos, historia de la música.
letra '34+35'
You might think I'm crazy
The way I've been cravin'
If I put it quite plainly
Just give me them babies
So what you doing tonight?
Better say: Doin' you right (yeah)
Watching movies, but we ain't seein' a thing tonight (yeah)
I don't wanna keep you up (you up)
But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)
'Cause then I'll have to keep you up
Shit, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy
I've been drinking coffee (I've been drinking coffee; coffee)
And I've been eating healthy (I've been eating healthy; healthy)
Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (know I keep it squeaky)
Saving up my energy (yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)
Can you stay up all night?
Fuck me till the daylight
Thirty-four, thirty-five (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)
Can you stay up all night? (All night)
Fuck me till the daylight
Thirty-four, thirty-five (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
You'll drink it just like water (water)
You'll say it tastes like candy
So what you doing tonight?
Better say: Doin' you right (yeah)
Watching movies, but we ain't seein' a thing tonight (yeah)
I don't wanna keep you up (you up)
But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)
'Cause then I'll have to keep you up
Shit, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy
I've been drinking coffee (said I've been drinking coffee; coffee)
And I've been eating healthy (and I've been eating healthy; healthy)
Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (except this wine, babe)
Saving up my energy (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Can you stay up all night? (All night)
Fuck me till the daylight (daylight)
Thirty-four, thirty-five (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Can you stay up all night? (Can you stay?)
Fuck me till the daylight (can you stay?)
Thirty-four, thirty-five (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Oh, yeah, yeah
Baby, you might need a seatbelt when I ride it
I'ma leave it open like a door, come inside it
Even though I'm wifey, you can hit it like a side chick
Don't need no side dick, no
Got the neighbors yellin': Earthquake! (Earthquake)
4.5 when I make the bed shake
But you down to hit it even though it's lightweight (it's lightweight, yeah, yeah, yeah, babe)
We'll start it at midnight, go till the sunrise (sunrise)
Don't have to save time (yeah)
But who's counting the time when we got it for life? (Got it for life)
I know all your favorite spots (favorite spots)
We can take it from the top (from the top)
You such a dream come true, true
Make a bitch wanna hit snooze, ooh
Can you stay up all night?
Fuck me till the daylight (yeah, yeah)
Thirty-four, thirty-five (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(Thirty-four, thirty-five)
Can you stay up all night? (Do you know what that means?)
Fuck me till the daylight (do you know what that means?)
Thirty-four, thirty-five (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Means I wanna 69 with you
Aww, shit
Math class
Never was good
