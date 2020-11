Stay Homas: Desde el cielo de Barcelona presenta 'Let it Out'

You've been feeling blue for a long time

It seems that nothing can make you smile

It happens when you search what you cannot find

I can feel the energy of your vibes

Learning from the scars of all your fights

Longing for the things that make you shine

You are young, don't waste your days about it. (don't waste your days about it)

You're not alone, don't break your head about it.

Open up and let It out!

Uuuh

Open up and let It out!

Uuuh

Open up and let it out!

Uuuh

Hey!

I don't believe in healing trapped in yesterday

I always thought there is no point in living that way

Waiting on the platform that's no place to stay

More trains will come

The rain is gone

So tell me when you're ready

(Yeah im ready to play)

We'll chase the clouds away

Let's turn of the blue lights

You can make your mood rise

Open up your face

When you feel lonely

And all your demons scream so loud.

You don't need to worry

Open up and let it out.

When you Phil Collins

And all your demons scream so loud

Don't need to worry

Open up and let it out

Uuuh x2

Open up and let it out

Uuuh

Open up and let it out

Uuuh

Open up and let it out!