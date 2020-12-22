Eminem pide perdón a Rihanna en su nuevo álbum
"Y de todo corazón, disculpas, Rihanna", entona el rapero en uno de los versos de la canción 'Zeus'
Para sorpresa de todos, Eminem decidió lanzar el pasado viernes 18 de diciembre la reedición de su álbum Music To Be Murdered By, un nuevo álbum que enriquecía al anterior con 16 temas nuevos.
Si bien, todos los temas de Eminem dan mucho de que hablar, en esta ocasión, hay uno que está causando especial revuelo y ese es Zeus, una canción donde el rapero estadounidense pide perdón a Rihanna públicamente.
La polémica entre el de Misuri y Rihanna comenzó cuando, hace unos meses, se filtró en las redes sociales una canción que grabó Eminem en 2009, en ella, el rapero se posicionaba al lado de Chris Brown tras la paliza que este propinó a la intérprete de 'Umbrella'.
Esta canción nunca llegó a salir a la luz, pero en el fragmento que se desveló, se podía escuchar a Eminem rapear: "Me pondría del lado de Chris Brown, también pegaría y derrotaría a una perra".
Brown fue condenado en 2009 por agredir a la artista de Barbados y proferir amenazas de muerte contra ella. Ahora, 11 años más tarde, Eminem dedica unos versos a Rihanna en los que dice: "Y de todo corazón, disculpas, Rihanna, por esa canción que se filtró, lo siento, Ri. No pretendía causarte dolor. De todas formas, estuvo mal por mi parte", entona el rapero.
Rihanna y Eminem han trabajado juntos en varias ocasiones, incluyendo la exitosa canción de la artista: Love the Way You Lie.
letra de 'zeus'
she says i am trash, but she listens to tekashi (damn)
bitch, you lost me (yeah)
fair weather, wishy-washy
she thinks machine washed me (what?)
swear to god, man, her favorite rapper wish hed crossed me (yeah)
i love conflict, got a obnoxious (what?) subconscious (yeah)
im afraid to unlock it (nah)
keep those monsters in the closet
im what an idiotic (otic) savant is (savant is)
but ive been throwin down gauntlets since that underground ruckus (yeah)
where i planted my roots (what? yeah)
thats how i had a whole planet that roots for me
as in the group, and no one thinks dark as i think (nah)
so imagine the havoc these black thoughts are to wreak
as in trotter, i keep slaughterin beats
shout out to beatminerz and t-minus
but, me, long as i re-promise to be honest
and wholeheartedly, apologies, rihanna
for that song that leaked, im sorry, ri
it wasnt meant to cause you grief
regardless, it was wrong of me, but
[chorus: white gold & eminem]
i be on my own (yeah), head up in the clouds like zeus
when they say, "you aint the goat", i come down like, "ooh"
but i got my head in the clouds like zeus
swear, i could see the game from a birds-eye view (ayy)
bitch, you talkin to a rap god (ayy)
girl, you talkin to a monsta (ayy)
you could give your whole damn life to the music thing
they gon turn around like they dont love you
[verse 2: eminem]
yeah, they woke a giant up
so, when i get back on my feet, dont wonder why in the
fuck is my head in the clouds (nah)
g5 with the stewardess, gettin head in the clouds (haha)
mile-high club (why?), i give a flying fuck (no)
punchline, im just tryin to survive in this climate of vaginas (bitch)
who dyin to cancel my ass like aunt jemima
syrup, im a shit-stirrer, youre a dime-a
dozen, said i couldnt do it
hit europe, kicked the door in, put a foot through it (ugh)
like a stirrup (stirrup)
used to have to sit and watch them bills pile up (yeah)
now, i just sit back and watch them bills pile up (haha)
[chorus: white gold & eminem]
i be on my own (yeah, woo), head up in the clouds like zeus
when they say, "you aint the goat", i come down like, "ooh"
but i got my head in the clouds like zeus
swear, i could see the game from a birds-eye view (ayy)
bitch, you talkin to a rap god (ayy)
girl, you talkin to a monsta (ayy)
you could give your whole damn life to the music thing
they gon turn around
[verse 3: eminem]
i seen them come and go
ive seen the hugest (hugest) debuts (buts)
ive had a great view to see the (see the) game through (through)
and, drake, theyre gonna turn on you (you) one day too (too)
and the more you win, the sooner (sooner) they do
theyll be calling you a trash bin
sayin that your new one isnt better than your last and
even if it is, once they start to turn their backs
they aint never comin back in
they did it to chance
next theyll be mentionin future in the past tense (yeah)
or sayin "adios" to migos
i aint dissin, im just tryna keep this shit a c-note (yeah)
same people been tryna do this shit to me, so
i call them peephole
because theyre so easy to see through em (see through em)
but a fighters all i knew how to be
i got the shit beat out of me (yeah)
tripped and fell and blew out a knee (pop)
popped it back in and hopped up like, "fuck it (fuck it)
best two out of three", yeah
man, i gotta be doin (what?) somethin right
i got eleven years of sobriety (yeah)
so, the only bottom ima be hittin is if its sodomy
wait, i mean, you would think that somebody handed a saw to me
how im choppin these bars
they keep wantin me to rap responsibly
when im constantly passin the buck like the fuckin dollar tree
but ima always remind you that i came from poverty
black people saved my life, from the doc and deshaun
and all that we want is racial equality
r.i.p. laquan mcdonald, trayvon, and breonna
atatiana, rayshard, and dominique
eric garner and rodney king
no, we cant get along til these white motherfuckin cops
who keep murderin blacks are off the streets (off the streets)
and, as far as squashin beef, im used to people knockin me
but, just not in my camp
im diplomatic cause im tryna be
last thing i need is snoop doggin me
man, dog, you was like a (yeah) damn god to me
man, not really (haha)
i had "dog" backwards
but im startin to think, all these people takin shots at me
shit, its no wonder
[chorus: white gold, white gold & eminem]
i be on my own, head up in the clouds like zeus
when they say, "you aint the goat", i come down like, "ooh"
but i got my head in the clouds like zeus
swear, i could see the game from a birds-eye view (ayy)
bitch, you talkin to a rap god (ayy)
girl, you talkin to a monsta (ayy)
you could give your whole damn life to the music thing
they gon turn around like they dont love you
