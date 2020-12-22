Eminem pide perdón a Rihanna en su nuevo álbum

she says i am trash, but she listens to tekashi (damn)

bitch, you lost me (yeah)

fair weather, wishy-washy

she thinks machine washed me (what?)

swear to god, man, her favorite rapper wish hed crossed me (yeah)

i love conflict, got a obnoxious (what?) subconscious (yeah)

im afraid to unlock it (nah)

keep those monsters in the closet

im what an idiotic (otic) savant is (savant is)

but ive been throwin down gauntlets since that underground ruckus (yeah)

where i planted my roots (what? yeah)

thats how i had a whole planet that roots for me

as in the group, and no one thinks dark as i think (nah)

so imagine the havoc these black thoughts are to wreak

as in trotter, i keep slaughterin beats

shout out to beatminerz and t-minus

but, me, long as i re-promise to be honest

and wholeheartedly, apologies, rihanna

for that song that leaked, im sorry, ri

it wasnt meant to cause you grief

regardless, it was wrong of me, but

[chorus: white gold & eminem]

i be on my own (yeah), head up in the clouds like zeus

when they say, "you aint the goat", i come down like, "ooh"

but i got my head in the clouds like zeus

swear, i could see the game from a birds-eye view (ayy)

bitch, you talkin to a rap god (ayy)

girl, you talkin to a monsta (ayy)

you could give your whole damn life to the music thing

they gon turn around like they dont love you

[verse 2: eminem]

yeah, they woke a giant up

so, when i get back on my feet, dont wonder why in the

fuck is my head in the clouds (nah)

g5 with the stewardess, gettin head in the clouds (haha)

mile-high club (why?), i give a flying fuck (no)

punchline, im just tryin to survive in this climate of vaginas (bitch)

who dyin to cancel my ass like aunt jemima

syrup, im a shit-stirrer, youre a dime-a

dozen, said i couldnt do it

hit europe, kicked the door in, put a foot through it (ugh)

like a stirrup (stirrup)

used to have to sit and watch them bills pile up (yeah)

now, i just sit back and watch them bills pile up (haha)

[chorus: white gold & eminem]

i be on my own (yeah, woo), head up in the clouds like zeus

when they say, "you aint the goat", i come down like, "ooh"

but i got my head in the clouds like zeus

swear, i could see the game from a birds-eye view (ayy)

bitch, you talkin to a rap god (ayy)

girl, you talkin to a monsta (ayy)

you could give your whole damn life to the music thing

they gon turn around

[verse 3: eminem]

i seen them come and go

ive seen the hugest (hugest) debuts (buts)

ive had a great view to see the (see the) game through (through)

and, drake, theyre gonna turn on you (you) one day too (too)

and the more you win, the sooner (sooner) they do

theyll be calling you a trash bin

sayin that your new one isnt better than your last and

even if it is, once they start to turn their backs

they aint never comin back in

they did it to chance

next theyll be mentionin future in the past tense (yeah)

or sayin "adios" to migos

i aint dissin, im just tryna keep this shit a c-note (yeah)

same people been tryna do this shit to me, so

i call them peephole

because theyre so easy to see through em (see through em)

but a fighters all i knew how to be

i got the shit beat out of me (yeah)

tripped and fell and blew out a knee (pop)

popped it back in and hopped up like, "fuck it (fuck it)

best two out of three", yeah

man, i gotta be doin (what?) somethin right

i got eleven years of sobriety (yeah)

so, the only bottom ima be hittin is if its sodomy

wait, i mean, you would think that somebody handed a saw to me

how im choppin these bars

they keep wantin me to rap responsibly

when im constantly passin the buck like the fuckin dollar tree

but ima always remind you that i came from poverty

black people saved my life, from the doc and deshaun

and all that we want is racial equality

r.i.p. laquan mcdonald, trayvon, and breonna

atatiana, rayshard, and dominique

eric garner and rodney king

no, we cant get along til these white motherfuckin cops

who keep murderin blacks are off the streets (off the streets)

and, as far as squashin beef, im used to people knockin me

but, just not in my camp

im diplomatic cause im tryna be

last thing i need is snoop doggin me

man, dog, you was like a (yeah) damn god to me

man, not really (haha)

i had "dog" backwards

but im startin to think, all these people takin shots at me

shit, its no wonder

[chorus: white gold, white gold & eminem]

i be on my own, head up in the clouds like zeus

when they say, "you aint the goat", i come down like, "ooh"

but i got my head in the clouds like zeus

swear, i could see the game from a birds-eye view (ayy)

bitch, you talkin to a rap god (ayy)

girl, you talkin to a monsta (ayy)

you could give your whole damn life to the music thing

they gon turn around like they dont love you