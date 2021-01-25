Eminem lanza ‘Higher’, un videoclip donde lucha contra sus propios demonios: ¡Letra aquí!

But in actuality I haven't, yet

I've done it all, man

I'll flip it around and have a crowd give me the chance

That one day someway, somehow, if I get a chance to get a crowd

Yellin' it out to me and that's what I mean when I say

Probably could drown in a sea of hands

How they surround me in the stands

I look around, I see the fans

I'm up in a balcony in France

Even if your allergies are bad

What I did, it's nothin' to sneeze at

How proud of me I am

I look at me now I'm thinkin, "Damn"

Not sure if I have much left to prove

You know I've been around for a while now

Where am I supposed to go from here? Oh hey (oh-oh-oh)

Really I have no idea

All I know it's every time I think I hit my ceiling

I go higher than I've ever fuckin' been

Where am I supposed to go from here? Oh hey (oh-oh-oh)

Really I have no idea

All I know it's every time I think I hit my ceiling

I go higher than I've ever fuckin' been

Got no time for no haters in this bitch

Or toleration for this shit

But like medication, my dedication

And the time it takes to do this shit

Reminds me of how an overcrowded hospital waitin' room'll get

But I mean it's maybe I have more patience than I'm able to admit

Yeah, but I'm still mentally stable as a three-legged table in this bitch

Fame was a switch but I was grateful

To trade that shit for the trailer with the hitch

Thought it would made me a ravin' lunatic

But I made it through to my situation, I hit pay dirt

Now I get paper like a stapler in this bitch

But just 'cause I made a little bit of change

Don't mean I've changed a little bit

Brain full of wit, dangerous

Can't extinguish this English language when it's lit

Now I'm just paradin', you would still get Shady 'til I'm 82

I spit this crazy, even Dre, he knows I'ma blow

Better get the handkerchief again, haha

Where am I supposed to go from here? Oh hey (oh-oh-oh)

Really I have no idea

All I know it's every time I think I hit my ceiling

I go higher than I've ever fuckin' been

(Know I talk about this shit a lot but)

Where am I supposed to go from here? Oh hey (oh-oh-oh)

Really I have no idea

All I know it's every time I think I hit my ceiling

I go higher than I've ever fuckin' been

Oh, now what am I gonna do?

Can't nothing hold me I'm on the loose

Born a winner, damn it's so hard to lose

I can do it and do it, when I'm tryin' to

When my records flop they still go through the roof

This atmosphere's for a chosen few

Who was on their grind, to get money moves

And you ain't gon' get that if you want it down

You gotta take shots with 100 proof

Been in survival mode

Since a five year old, it was I alone

Since my trike was stole, spiral notebook and microphone

But lookin' back how bad it was then

If it hadn't been for the pad and the pen

Addict mom and deadbeat dad

I wouldn't have the savage within

Havin' to win, every single battle I'm in

All I ever wanted was to be an MC

Tediously I wrote obediently, believing in me

EPMD must've had teachin' degrees

Learn to defeat enemies with the ink, thinkin' of these rhymes

Would be as easy as eatin' graffiti

Would be like remedial readin' to me (yeah)

'Til my last breath leave my lungs, I'ma beat my drums (yeah)

For the streets I'm from (yeah), the East side slums (yeah)

Gotta read, mind numb (yeah) I take a foe out (yeah), like fee-fi-fum

You see my finger (what?), you see my thumb (what?)

You see my fist, fuck a peace pipe bum (what?)

Here for the smoke but it's not the weed I want (what?)

With this beat I brung for the beef I've come (woo)

But you better bring it if you wanna reply from

'Cause for you to be lyrically inclined, it'd be a steep climb up

That'll be an uphill battle

But I'm off kickin' feet in the recliner

And I think I'm about to go

Out on a limb like a tree climber

Time to push my ceiling higher 'cause

Where am I supposed to go from here? Oh hey (oh-oh-oh)

Really I have no idea

All I know it's every time I think I hit my ceiling

I go higher than I've ever fuckin' been

(Might be the last time, man)

Where am I supposed to go from here? Oh hey (oh-oh-oh)

Really I have no idea

All I know it's every time I think I hit my ceiling

I go higher than I've ever fuckin' been