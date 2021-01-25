Eminem lanza ‘Higher’, un videoclip donde lucha contra sus propios demonios: ¡Letra aquí!
Un tema de su último álbum ‘Music To Be Murdered By – Side B’
Eminem, el legendario rapero estadounidense, lanza un videoclip para Higher, del álbum Music To Be Murdered By – Side B. Una segunda versión que lanzó por sorpresa con una primera pieza audiovisual GNAT al que después le ha seguido el video-lyric de Godzilla y se esperan más grabaciones para más canciones.
Sacaba este proyecto a la luz antes del evento UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor el pasado sábado que se retransmitía en vivo desde Abu Dhabi donde se están llevando a cabo estas peleas desde que azotó el Coronavirus. Un comienzo que daba el pistoletazo a la revancha entre los dos luchadores de una pelea de 2014.
Cinco minutos de un vídeo ‘explicit’ en el que narra la historia de un luchador que batalla contra sus propios demonios. Rodeando siempre el mundo UFC, la empresa más grande de artes marciales en el mundo, con la mayoría de las escenas en blanco y negro lo que la hace más ‘dark’.
En este vídeo vemos cameos de Dana White y Michael Eaves donde simulan una entrevista con Eminem en un informativo para el canal ESPN antes de luchar con el artista. En esta, él deja la conversación a medias con un insulto antes de levantarse de la mesa.
Un vídeo con un toque de crítica social, aunque también promoción, a la que Eminem nos tiene acostumbrados.
LETRA 'HIGHER'
Yeah
You know I've been around for a while now
Not sure if I have much left to prove
Yeah, I do, haha
I look at me now I'm thinkin, "Damn"
How proud of me I am
What I did, it's nothin' to sneeze at
Even if your allergies are bad
I'm up in a balcony in France
I look around, I see the fans
How they surround me in the stands
Probably could drown in a sea of hands
They hollerin', "Shady"
Yellin' it out to me and that's what I mean when I say
That one day someway, somehow, if I get a chance to get a crowd
I'll flip it around and have a crowd give me the chance
I've done it all, man
But in actuality I haven't, yet
Where am I supposed to go from here? Oh hey (oh-oh-oh)
Really I have no idea
All I know it's every time I think I hit my ceiling
I go higher than I've ever fuckin' been
Where am I supposed to go from here? Oh hey (oh-oh-oh)
Really I have no idea
All I know it's every time I think I hit my ceiling
I go higher than I've ever fuckin' been
Got no time for no haters in this bitch
Or toleration for this shit
But like medication, my dedication
And the time it takes to do this shit
Reminds me of how an overcrowded hospital waitin' room'll get
But I mean it's maybe I have more patience than I'm able to admit
Yeah, but I'm still mentally stable as a three-legged table in this bitch
Fame was a switch but I was grateful
To trade that shit for the trailer with the hitch
Thought it would made me a ravin' lunatic
But I made it through to my situation, I hit pay dirt
Now I get paper like a stapler in this bitch
But just 'cause I made a little bit of change
Don't mean I've changed a little bit
Brain full of wit, dangerous
Can't extinguish this English language when it's lit
Now I'm just paradin', you would still get Shady 'til I'm 82
I spit this crazy, even Dre, he knows I'ma blow
Better get the handkerchief again, haha
Where am I supposed to go from here? Oh hey (oh-oh-oh)
Really I have no idea
All I know it's every time I think I hit my ceiling
I go higher than I've ever fuckin' been
(Know I talk about this shit a lot but)
Where am I supposed to go from here? Oh hey (oh-oh-oh)
Really I have no idea
All I know it's every time I think I hit my ceiling
I go higher than I've ever fuckin' been
Oh, now what am I gonna do?
Can't nothing hold me I'm on the loose
Born a winner, damn it's so hard to lose
I can do it and do it, when I'm tryin' to
When my records flop they still go through the roof
This atmosphere's for a chosen few
Who was on their grind, to get money moves
And you ain't gon' get that if you want it down
You gotta take shots with 100 proof
Been in survival mode
Since a five year old, it was I alone
Since my trike was stole, spiral notebook and microphone
But lookin' back how bad it was then
If it hadn't been for the pad and the pen
Addict mom and deadbeat dad
I wouldn't have the savage within
Havin' to win, every single battle I'm in
All I ever wanted was to be an MC
Tediously I wrote obediently, believing in me
EPMD must've had teachin' degrees
Learn to defeat enemies with the ink, thinkin' of these rhymes
Would be as easy as eatin' graffiti
Would be like remedial readin' to me (yeah)
'Til my last breath leave my lungs, I'ma beat my drums (yeah)
For the streets I'm from (yeah), the East side slums (yeah)
Gotta read, mind numb (yeah) I take a foe out (yeah), like fee-fi-fum
You see my finger (what?), you see my thumb (what?)
You see my fist, fuck a peace pipe bum (what?)
Here for the smoke but it's not the weed I want (what?)
With this beat I brung for the beef I've come (woo)
But you better bring it if you wanna reply from
'Cause for you to be lyrically inclined, it'd be a steep climb up
That'll be an uphill battle
But I'm off kickin' feet in the recliner
And I think I'm about to go
Out on a limb like a tree climber
Time to push my ceiling higher 'cause
Where am I supposed to go from here? Oh hey (oh-oh-oh)
Really I have no idea
All I know it's every time I think I hit my ceiling
I go higher than I've ever fuckin' been
(Might be the last time, man)
Where am I supposed to go from here? Oh hey (oh-oh-oh)
Really I have no idea
All I know it's every time I think I hit my ceiling
I go higher than I've ever fuckin' been
