Un tema que ya supera los 17 millones de streams en plataformas digitales

Sabrina Carpenter lanza el romántico y reflexivo videoclip de ‘Skin’: ¡Letra aquí!

Sabrina Carpenter nos dejaba helados con su tema Skin, tanto por la sugerente letra de la canción como por la sorpresa del lanzamiento. Una canción que añade su versión de la historia al drama viral de Olivia Rodrigo y Joshua Bassett, muy necesaria para parte de los seguidores de los tres artistas.

El nuevo videoclip se muestra cuidado en detalle, romántico a más no poder y profundamente reflexivo. Una de las escenas clave es en la que se encuentra encima del coche y ella se queda cantando bajo la lluvia: un claro guiño al tema drivers license de Rodrigo.

La cantante, compositora, actriz y diseñadora firma ahora con Island Records y asegura que se encuentra “entusiasmada de unirme a la familia Island Records, Darcus y el equipo al completo han comprendido mi visión desde el primer momento y están siendo un gran apoyo”. “Para mí es el lugar idóneo para comenzar el nuevo capítulo de mi carrera musical y evolucionar como artista. ¡No veo el momento de que todos podáis escuchar lo que estamos haciendo este año!”, cuenta ella en un comunicado.

Darcus Beese, Presidente y Consejero Delegado de la discográfica, también tiene bonitas palabras para ella: “Su poderosa voz y atrayente personalidad y su exitosa carrera como cantante, compositora y actriz, así lo atestiguan. Estamos encantados de dar la bienvenida a la familia Island Records a esta joven tan talentosa”.

Skin reúne ya más de 17 Millones de Streams, alcanzando 10 millones en las primeras 48 horas, además de colarse en listas internacionales y de plataformas tan importantes como Spotify o iTunes.

Maybe we could've been friends

If I met you in another life

Maybe then we could pretend

There's no gravity in the words we write

Maybe you didn't mean it

Maybe blonde was the only rhyme

The only rhyme

Want my heart to be breaking, breaking, no I'm happy

and you hate it, hate it, oh

And I'm not asking you to let it go

But you been telling your side

So I'll be telling mine, oh

You can try

To get under my, under my, under my skin

While he's on mine

Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin

I wish you knew that even you

Can't get under my skin If I don't let you in

You're telling it how you see it

Like truth is whatever you decide

Some people will believe it

And some will read in between the lines

You're putting me in the spotlight

But I've been under it all my life, said, all my life

Want my heart to be breaking, breaking, no

I'm happy and you hate it, hate it, oh

And I'm not asking you to let it go

But you been telling your side

So I'll be telling mine (mine)

You can try

To get under my, under my, under my skin

While he's on mine

Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin

I wish you knew that even you

Can't get under my skin If I don't let you in

You can try

To get under my, under my, under my skin

While he's on mine

Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin

I wish you knew that even you

Can't get under my skin

If I don't let you in I just hope that one day

We both can laugh about it

When it's not in our face Won't have to dance around it

Don't drive yourself insane It won't always be this way

You can try

To get under my, under my, under my skin

While he's on mine

Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin

I wish you knew that even you

Can't get under my skin If I don't let you in

 

