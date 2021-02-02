Sabrina Carpenter lanza el romántico y reflexivo videoclip de ‘Skin’: ¡Letra aquí!

Maybe we could've been friends

If I met you in another life

Maybe then we could pretend

There's no gravity in the words we write

Maybe you didn't mean it

Maybe blonde was the only rhyme

The only rhyme

Want my heart to be breaking, breaking, no I'm happy

and you hate it, hate it, oh

And I'm not asking you to let it go

But you been telling your side

So I'll be telling mine, oh

You can try

To get under my, under my, under my skin

While he's on mine

Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin

I wish you knew that even you

Can't get under my skin If I don't let you in

You're telling it how you see it

Like truth is whatever you decide

Some people will believe it

And some will read in between the lines

You're putting me in the spotlight

But I've been under it all my life, said, all my life

Want my heart to be breaking, breaking, no

I'm happy and you hate it, hate it, oh

And I'm not asking you to let it go

But you been telling your side

So I'll be telling mine (mine)

You can try

To get under my, under my, under my skin

While he's on mine

Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin

I wish you knew that even you

Can't get under my skin If I don't let you in

You can try

To get under my, under my, under my skin

While he's on mine

Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin

I wish you knew that even you

Can't get under my skin

If I don't let you in I just hope that one day

We both can laugh about it

When it's not in our face Won't have to dance around it

Don't drive yourself insane It won't always be this way

You can try

To get under my, under my, under my skin

While he's on mine

Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin

I wish you knew that even you

Can't get under my skin If I don't let you in