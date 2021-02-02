Sabrina Carpenter lanza el romántico y reflexivo videoclip de ‘Skin’: ¡Letra aquí!
Un tema que ya supera los 17 millones de streams en plataformas digitales
Sabrina Carpenter nos dejaba helados con su tema Skin, tanto por la sugerente letra de la canción como por la sorpresa del lanzamiento. Una canción que añade su versión de la historia al drama viral de Olivia Rodrigo y Joshua Bassett, muy necesaria para parte de los seguidores de los tres artistas.
El nuevo videoclip se muestra cuidado en detalle, romántico a más no poder y profundamente reflexivo. Una de las escenas clave es en la que se encuentra encima del coche y ella se queda cantando bajo la lluvia: un claro guiño al tema drivers license de Rodrigo.
La cantante, compositora, actriz y diseñadora firma ahora con Island Records y asegura que se encuentra “entusiasmada de unirme a la familia Island Records, Darcus y el equipo al completo han comprendido mi visión desde el primer momento y están siendo un gran apoyo”. “Para mí es el lugar idóneo para comenzar el nuevo capítulo de mi carrera musical y evolucionar como artista. ¡No veo el momento de que todos podáis escuchar lo que estamos haciendo este año!”, cuenta ella en un comunicado.
Darcus Beese, Presidente y Consejero Delegado de la discográfica, también tiene bonitas palabras para ella: “Su poderosa voz y atrayente personalidad y su exitosa carrera como cantante, compositora y actriz, así lo atestiguan. Estamos encantados de dar la bienvenida a la familia Island Records a esta joven tan talentosa”.
Skin reúne ya más de 17 Millones de Streams, alcanzando 10 millones en las primeras 48 horas, además de colarse en listas internacionales y de plataformas tan importantes como Spotify o iTunes.
letra 'skin'
Maybe we could've been friends
If I met you in another life
Maybe then we could pretend
There's no gravity in the words we write
Maybe you didn't mean it
Maybe blonde was the only rhyme
The only rhyme
Want my heart to be breaking, breaking, no I'm happy
and you hate it, hate it, oh
And I'm not asking you to let it go
But you been telling your side
So I'll be telling mine, oh
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he's on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can't get under my skin If I don't let you in
You're telling it how you see it
Like truth is whatever you decide
Some people will believe it
And some will read in between the lines
You're putting me in the spotlight
But I've been under it all my life, said, all my life
Want my heart to be breaking, breaking, no
I'm happy and you hate it, hate it, oh
And I'm not asking you to let it go
But you been telling your side
So I'll be telling mine (mine)
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he's on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can't get under my skin If I don't let you in
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he's on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can't get under my skin
If I don't let you in I just hope that one day
We both can laugh about it
When it's not in our face Won't have to dance around it
Don't drive yourself insane It won't always be this way
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he's on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can't get under my skin If I don't let you in
