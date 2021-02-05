Cardi B nos regala su tema “más gangsta” hasta la fecha: Mira ‘UP’ aquí

Un videoclip de la mano de Tanu Muino tan potente que no te deja ni parpadear

Cardi B nos regala su tema “más gangsta” hasta la fecha: Mira ‘UP’ aquí

redes_sociales_zw1

Cardi B anunció nueva música para este 2021, su primer movimiento en el tablero ha sido UP, un tema que ella misma lo ha definido en un live antes del lanzamiento como el “más gangsta y más engreído” de todos sus trabajos.

Un tema muy potente a nivel musical y visual con escenas que no te dejan ni parpadear. Para ello esta artista ha hecho volar al ucraniano Tanu Muino, el director del videoclip, a Estados Unidos para trabajar mano a mano en estas increíbles escenas. Sabemos que Cardi tiene un alto presupuesto para sus videoclips: “Money me costó 400.000 dólares. Please me costó 900.000. ¡Wap costó un millón!". ¿Apuestas por cuánto habrá salido UP?

Mucho twerk en grupo, un desnudo integral, un coro cantado por una peluca con cabezas de muñecas y un momento lésbico súper sensual son solo algunos de los mejores momentos del vídeo. Uno que sentencia la muerte de 2020 en el primer fotograma con un clip de una tumba que tiene grabado “R.I.P 2020” y que da paso al mejorado universo de Cardi B.

La letra es fuerte, saca la faceta más mala de la cantante y muchos ven relación con la vida privada de la artista. Recordemos que ha estado en unas idas y venidas con su marido Offset por lo que algunas frases pueden recordar a estas discusiones públicas: “Gotta argue with him cause a nigga love a toxic bitch/ Niggas out here playing gotta make him understand/ If it ain't no ring on my finger you ain't going on my gram”.

Aunque el lanzamiento ha tenido sus problemillas de logística ya que como explicaba la rapera en Twitter se "mandó la canción un poco tarde para evitar filtraciones”. En las primeras horas fue algo difícil localizarlo en plataformas como iTunes, pero desde el principio Cardi pidió perdón y aseguró que estaban trabajando en ello.

letra 'up'

Once upon a time man I heard that I was ugly

Came from a bitch who nigga wanna f*ck on me

Said my face bomb ass tight

Racks stack up Shaq height

Jewelry on me flash light

I been lit since last night

Hit him with that good good

Make a nigga act right

Broke boys don't deserve no pussy

(I know that's right)

Big bag bussin out the Bentley Bentayga

Man Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches f*cked

It's big bags bussin out the Bentley Bentayga man

Birkin bag Bardi back and all you bitches f*cked

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck huh

Up then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck huh

I could make the party hot

I could make ya body rock

Bitches say they f*cking with me

Chances are they probably not

If I had a dick ya probably lick it like a lollipop

Hoes speaking Capeneese hit her with karate chop

Im forever popping shit

Pulling up and dropping shit

Gotta argue with him cause a nigga love a toxic bitch

Niggas out here playing gotta make him understand

If it ain't no ring on my finger you ain't going on my gram

Said my face bomb ass tight

Racks stack up Shaq height

Jewelry on me flash light

I been lit since last night

Hit him with that good good

Make a nigga act right

Broke boys don't deserve no pussy

(I know that's right)

Big bag bussin out the Bentley Bentayga

Man Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches f*cked

It's big bags bussin out the Bentley Bentayga Man

Birkin bag Bardi back and all you bitches f*cked

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck

Aye

Up then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck bitch

Gotta play it safe, no face no case

 

 

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

Comentarios

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
LOS40

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?

img_pinterest img_thumblr img_cerrar
redes_sociales redes_sociales

Comentar