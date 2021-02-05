Cardi B nos regala su tema “más gangsta” hasta la fecha: Mira ‘UP’ aquí
Un videoclip de la mano de Tanu Muino tan potente que no te deja ni parpadear
Cardi B anunció nueva música para este 2021, su primer movimiento en el tablero ha sido UP, un tema que ella misma lo ha definido en un live antes del lanzamiento como el “más gangsta y más engreído” de todos sus trabajos.
Un tema muy potente a nivel musical y visual con escenas que no te dejan ni parpadear. Para ello esta artista ha hecho volar al ucraniano Tanu Muino, el director del videoclip, a Estados Unidos para trabajar mano a mano en estas increíbles escenas. Sabemos que Cardi tiene un alto presupuesto para sus videoclips: “Money me costó 400.000 dólares. Please me costó 900.000. ¡Wap costó un millón!". ¿Apuestas por cuánto habrá salido UP?
Mucho twerk en grupo, un desnudo integral, un coro cantado por una peluca con cabezas de muñecas y un momento lésbico súper sensual son solo algunos de los mejores momentos del vídeo. Uno que sentencia la muerte de 2020 en el primer fotograma con un clip de una tumba que tiene grabado “R.I.P 2020” y que da paso al mejorado universo de Cardi B.
La letra es fuerte, saca la faceta más mala de la cantante y muchos ven relación con la vida privada de la artista. Recordemos que ha estado en unas idas y venidas con su marido Offset por lo que algunas frases pueden recordar a estas discusiones públicas: “Gotta argue with him cause a nigga love a toxic bitch/ Niggas out here playing gotta make him understand/ If it ain't no ring on my finger you ain't going on my gram”.
Aunque el lanzamiento ha tenido sus problemillas de logística ya que como explicaba la rapera en Twitter se "mandó la canción un poco tarde para evitar filtraciones”. En las primeras horas fue algo difícil localizarlo en plataformas como iTunes, pero desde el principio Cardi pidió perdón y aseguró que estaban trabajando en ello.
letra 'up'
Once upon a time man I heard that I was ugly
Came from a bitch who nigga wanna f*ck on me
Said my face bomb ass tight
Racks stack up Shaq height
Jewelry on me flash light
I been lit since last night
Hit him with that good good
Make a nigga act right
Broke boys don't deserve no pussy
(I know that's right)
Big bag bussin out the Bentley Bentayga
Man Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches f*cked
It's big bags bussin out the Bentley Bentayga man
Birkin bag Bardi back and all you bitches f*cked
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck huh
Up then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck huh
I could make the party hot
I could make ya body rock
Bitches say they f*cking with me
Chances are they probably not
If I had a dick ya probably lick it like a lollipop
Hoes speaking Capeneese hit her with karate chop
Im forever popping shit
Pulling up and dropping shit
Gotta argue with him cause a nigga love a toxic bitch
Niggas out here playing gotta make him understand
If it ain't no ring on my finger you ain't going on my gram
Said my face bomb ass tight
Racks stack up Shaq height
Jewelry on me flash light
I been lit since last night
Hit him with that good good
Make a nigga act right
Broke boys don't deserve no pussy
(I know that's right)
Big bag bussin out the Bentley Bentayga
Man Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches f*cked
It's big bags bussin out the Bentley Bentayga Man
Birkin bag Bardi back and all you bitches f*cked
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck
Aye
Up then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck bitch
Gotta play it safe, no face no case
Comentarios