Cardi B nos regala su tema “más gangsta” hasta la fecha: Mira ‘UP’ aquí

Once upon a time man I heard that I was ugly

Came from a bitch who nigga wanna f*ck on me

Said my face bomb ass tight

Racks stack up Shaq height

Jewelry on me flash light

I been lit since last night

Hit him with that good good

Make a nigga act right

Broke boys don't deserve no pussy

(I know that's right)

Big bag bussin out the Bentley Bentayga

Man Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches f*cked

It's big bags bussin out the Bentley Bentayga man

Birkin bag Bardi back and all you bitches f*cked

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck huh

Up then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck huh

I could make the party hot

I could make ya body rock

Bitches say they f*cking with me

Chances are they probably not

If I had a dick ya probably lick it like a lollipop

Hoes speaking Capeneese hit her with karate chop

Im forever popping shit

Pulling up and dropping shit

Gotta argue with him cause a nigga love a toxic bitch

Niggas out here playing gotta make him understand

If it ain't no ring on my finger you ain't going on my gram

Said my face bomb ass tight

Racks stack up Shaq height

Jewelry on me flash light

I been lit since last night

Hit him with that good good

Make a nigga act right

Broke boys don't deserve no pussy

(I know that's right)

Big bag bussin out the Bentley Bentayga

Man Balenciaga Bardi back and all these bitches f*cked

It's big bags bussin out the Bentley Bentayga Man

Birkin bag Bardi back and all you bitches f*cked

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck

Aye

Up then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck bitch

Gotta play it safe, no face no case