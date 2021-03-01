Globos de Oro 2021: Margot Robbie, Kaley Cuoco y Sarah Hyland, grandes triunfadoras de la alfombra roja

Tahar Raim y Leslie Odom Jr se llevan el premio entre los chicos

Zuri Hall Golden Globes 2021

Zuri Hall, presentadora del pre-show de los Globos de Oro 2021 / 2021 HFPA Presents: Golden Globes Countdown Live/Getty Images for DCP & HFPA

redes_sociales_zw1

Los Globos de Oro 2021 serán recordados como los primeros en los que la ceremonia de entrega se hizo de manera telemática. En una gala de premios en el que el glamour por metro cuadrado desborda cualquier plan imaginable, ha sido realmente raro no asistir al habitual desfile de celebrities previo al show. Pero eso no quiere decir que no haya habido triunfadoras y triunfadores en la alfombra roja: Margot Robbie, Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Hayland o Tahar Raim.

Lo curioso de todo es que solo algunos escogidos han podido pisar la alfombra real de la ceremonia de entrega que tuvo lugar en varias ciudades simultáneamente: Los Ángeles, Nueva York... Y desde la casa de las grandes estrellas de Hollywood (muchas de ellas ganadoras de los Globos de Oro).

Sus mansiones, sus casas, sus lofts o sus pisos de lujo se convirtieron en improvisados salones de maquillaje, en peluquerías de 'alto standing'... Todo ello lo pudimos ver gracias a las redes sociales de actores, actrices, directores, guionistas... Porque también se puede ser glamourosx sin necesidad de salir de casa.

Kaley Cuoco estaba espectacular con un vaporoso vestido con escote palabra de honor de color gris y su imagen feliz como una rosa corrió como la pólvora por todo Internet. Nuestra auxiliar de vuelo favorita en The Flight Attendant fue una de las primeras grandes sensaciones.

También Margot Robbie, una inolvidable Harley Quinn, apareció como una estrella fulgurante sobre la alfombra roja vestida de los pies a la cabeza de Chanel. Realmente no lo necesita porque cualquier cosa que se ponga le sienta como un guante. ¡Wow!

Brillante fue también el paso de Sarah Hyland sobre la alfombra roja del Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles. Pero como no queremos centrarnos sólo en ellas (podríamos hablar horas de Amanda Seyfried, Angela Basset, Audrey Grace Marshall, Laura Pausini...) no podíamos despedir esta pieza sin hablar de Nicholas Hoult, Tahar Rahim, Josh O Connor o Leslie Odom Jr como los chicos que marcaron tendencia y estilo en la alfombra virtual.

Echa un vistazo a algunos de los looks de la noche.

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

Comentarios

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
LOS40

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?