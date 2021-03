¿Por qué no puedo escuchar canciones de K-Pop de la compañía Kakao M en Spotify?

artists that had their stuff on spotify deleted, a thread



wei

kim wooseok

the boyz

d1ce

bibi

minseo

iu

victon

pink fantasy

epik high

cherry bullet

oneus

e'last

cravity

giriboy

june

kim sunggyu

bae173

moonbyul

dpr live

wh3n

woo!ah!

hyolyn

code kunst

drippin

jannabi

jukjae