Justin Bieber nos sorprende con Hold on, mira el vídeo y la letra

You know you can call me if you need someone

I'll pick up the pieces if you come undone

Painting stars up on your ceiling 'cause you

Wish that you could find some feeling, yeah, you

You know you can call me if you need someone

I need you to hold on

Heaven is a place not too far away

We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes (We all make mistakes)

Take my hand and hold on

Tell me everything that you need to say

'Cause I know how it feels to be someone

Feels to be someone who loses their way

You're looking for answers in a place unknown

You need the connection but you can't get close (Can't get close)

Painting stars up on your ceiling 'cause you

Wish that you could find some feeling, yeah, you

You know you can call me if you need someone

I need you to hold on (Hold on)

Heaven is a place not too far away (Away, yeah)

We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes (We all make mistakes)

Take my hand and hold on (Oh, oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh)

Tell me everything that you need to say

'Cause I know how it feels to be someone

Feels to be someone who loses their way

Midnight 'til morning

Call if you need somebody

I will be there for you (I will be there for you)

Midnight 'til morning

Call if you need somebody

I will be there for you

I need you to hold on

Heaven is a place not too far away

We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes (We all make mistakes)

Take my hand and hold on (Oh, oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh)

Tell me everything that you need to say

'Cause I know how it feels to be someone

Feels to be someone who loses their way

Midnight 'til morning

Call if you need somebody

I will be there for you (Oh yeah, yeah)

Midnight 'til morning

Call if you need somebody

I will be there for you