Justin Bieber nos sorprende con Hold on, mira el vídeo y la letra
El solista canadiense presenta el vídeo del cuarto single de Justice
Justin Bieber ha sido fiel a su cita con sus seguidores y ha estrenado en la madrugada de este viernes 5 de marzo su nuevo videoclip: Hold on. Una propuesta audiovisual sorprendente en el que vemos una faceta hasta ahora desconocida del intérprete: su faceta como motorista.
Se trata del cuarto single de Justice, el sexto álbum de estudio del músico canadiense. Hasta el momento ya hemos podido disfrutar de canciones como Holy, Lonely y Anyone. Pero es solo un pequeño fragmento de un completísimo álbum en el que se rumorea que pueden caber hasta 16 canciones.
Hasta el próximo 19 de marzo no podremos tener entre manos su nuevo proyecto musical pero la espera se hace mucho más corta con este vídeo.
Un clip que nos recuerda a años pasados de Justin Bieber y que está marcado por una trepidante persecución policial. Desde luego parece que el músico canadiense ha dado forma a una de las canciones más autobiográficas de su carrera.
letra de hold on de justin bieber
You know you can call me if you need someone
I'll pick up the pieces if you come undone
Painting stars up on your ceiling 'cause you
Wish that you could find some feeling, yeah, you
You know you can call me if you need someone
I need you to hold on
Heaven is a place not too far away
We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes (We all make mistakes)
Take my hand and hold on
Tell me everything that you need to say
'Cause I know how it feels to be someone
Feels to be someone who loses their way
You're looking for answers in a place unknown
You need the connection but you can't get close (Can't get close)
Painting stars up on your ceiling 'cause you
Wish that you could find some feeling, yeah, you
You know you can call me if you need someone
I need you to hold on (Hold on)
Heaven is a place not too far away (Away, yeah)
We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes (We all make mistakes)
Take my hand and hold on (Oh, oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh)
Tell me everything that you need to say
'Cause I know how it feels to be someone
Feels to be someone who loses their way
Midnight 'til morning
Call if you need somebody
I will be there for you (I will be there for you)
Midnight 'til morning
Call if you need somebody
I will be there for you
I need you to hold on
Heaven is a place not too far away
We all know I should be the one to say we all make mistakes (We all make mistakes)
Take my hand and hold on (Oh, oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah, oh)
Tell me everything that you need to say
'Cause I know how it feels to be someone
Feels to be someone who loses their way
Midnight 'til morning
Call if you need somebody
I will be there for you (Oh yeah, yeah)
Midnight 'til morning
Call if you need somebody
I will be there for you
El solista habla de ayuda, habla de perder el camino y no saber lo que se está haciendo. Si uno recuerdo algunos de los años polémicos de Bieber y su nueva conducta familiar junto a Hailey Baldwin parece que todo encaja.
