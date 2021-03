Nea conquista la escena en 'Don't Deserve This', su colaboración con Sandro Cavazza ¡Aquí puedes ver su letra!

I was running out of battery

I didn't wanna wake you when you sleep

Swear you always blame it all on me

And I don't get why you're upset now

But girl you haven't called me in a week

Then you come round like "hey, what's up, I'm free"

The stories you make up I don't believe

I'm trying my best but I guess baby

You don't deserve this, no, no

Now you say you're sorry but you're not

Babe, nobody's perfect, no, no

But I'm losing count of all the times you fucked it up

Still I know it's me that's on your mind, yea yea

But I'd rather be at sleep at night

I don't deserve this

Maybe not

But it's not my fault that you want me

You're the one I call when I'm in town

You need a girl like me to hold you down

Babe, it's not my fault that you got doubts

You can't put that shit on my shoulders, no

I'm trying my best but I guess, baby

You don't deserve this, no, no

Now you say you're sorry but you're not

Babe, nobody's perfect, no, no

But I'm losing count of all the times you fucked it up

Still I know it's me that's on your mind, yea yea

But I'd rather be at sleep at night

I don't deserve this

Maybe not

But it's not my fault that you want me

Ooh ooh, it's not my fault that

Ooh ooh, you're all I want now

Ooh ooh, it's not my fault that

But it's not my fault that you want me

Ooh ooh, it's not my fault that

Ooh ooh, you're all I want now

Ooh ooh, it's not my fault that

You keep coming back so I guess that I've got what you're searching for, yea?

Your touch is worth it, oh yea

You don't deserve this, no, no

Now you say you're sorry but you're not

Babe, nobody's perfect, no, no

But I'm losing count of all the times you fucked it up

Still I know it's me that's on your mind, yea yea

But I'd rather be at sleep at night

I don't deserve this

Maybe not

But it's not my fault that you want me