Nick Jonas, un hombre perdido en el espacio en Spaceman: mira su vídeo y la letra

Houston think we got some problems

Find somebody who can solve 'em

I feel like a spaceman

I feel like a spaceman

TV tells me what to think

Bad news maybe I should drink

Cause I feel like a spaceman

I feel like a spaceman

They say it's a phase it'll change if we vote

And I pray that it will but I know that it won't

I'm a spaceman

Yeah I'm a spaceman

And the numbers are high but we keep going down

Cause we ain't supposed to live with nobody around

I'm a spaceman

I'm a spaceman

And I'm talking to you

But it never feels like it comes through

Out on my own

I'm a spaceman

Yeah yeah I'm a spaceman

From the dark side of the moon

I know that it's sad but it's true

I'm tryna get home

I'm a spaceman

Yeah yeah I'm a spaceman

Out on my own

Mask off minute I get home

All safe now that I'm alone

Almost like a spaceman

I feel like a spaceman

Keep thinking' that we're close

No drugs still overdose

I'm in outer space, man

I feel like a spaceman

And I'm talking to you

But it never feels like it comes through

Out on my own

I'm a spaceman

Yeah yeah I'm a spaceman

From the dark side of the moon

I know that it's sad but it's true

I'm tryna get home

I'm a spaceman

Yeah yeah I'm a spaceman

Out on my own

Hard times make you love the view

Right now think I'm getting through

Only way that I can

But I feel like a spaceman

And I'm talking to you

But it never feels like it comes through

Out on my own

I'm a spaceman

Yeah yeah I'm a spaceman

From the dark side of the moon

I know that it's sad but it's true

I'm tryna get home

I'm a spaceman

Yeah yeah I'm a spaceman

Out on my own

Don't wanna be alone

Don't wanna be

Don't wanna be out on my own