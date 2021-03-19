Justin Bieber presenta su nueva oda al amor, Peaches: mira su vídeo y su letra

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

And I see you (Ohh)

The way I breathe you in (In)

It's the texture of your skin

I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby

Never let you go, oh

And I say, oh

There's nothing like your touch

It's the way you lift me up (yeah)

And I'll be right here with you 'til the end of time

You ain't sure yet, but I'm for ya

All I could want, all I could wish for

Nights alone that we miss more

And days we save as souvenirs

There's no time, I wanna make more time

And give you my whole life

I left my girl, I'm in my Yorker

Hate to leave her, call it torture

Remember when I couldn't hold her

Left the baggage for a mover

I get the feeling, so I'm sure (Sure)

Hand in my hand because I'm yours (I can't)

I can't pretend, I can't ignore, you're right for me

Don't think you wanna know just where I've been, ohh

Done bein' distracted

The one I need is right in my arms (Oh)

Your kisses taste the sweetest with mine

And I'll be right here with you 'til the end of time

