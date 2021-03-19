Justin Bieber presenta su nueva oda al amor, Peaches: mira su vídeo y su letra
Un temazo RnB que acompaña en lanzamiento de su disco Justice
Justin Bieber ya tiene su nuevo álbum de estudio en la calle. El solista canadiense ha presentado Justice apenas un año después de su anterior disco Changes que fue toda una declaración de amor a su pareja y mujer Hailey Baldwin.
Y entre las 16 nuevas canciones de este nuevo disco también existen odas al amor como Peaches, la canción que acompaña el lanzamiento de un elepé que podría tener que cambiar su diseño. Y todo porque Justice, el dúo francés de música electrónica ha demandado al músico por culpa del gran parecido con su logo.
La redención cristiana y amorosa de Justin Bieber ya está en las principales plataformas de streaming y su más reciente capítulo, Peaches, acaba de estrenar su videoclip oficial. Una colaboración con Daniel Caesar y Gibeon cuya melodía recoge el mejor beat de la costa oeste de los Estados Unidos en los años 80, mezclado con un tune R&B que te lleva hasta el Puerto de Waterfront de Ciudad del Cabo como os hemos contado en el análisis del disco del solista.
Justin Bieber, Andrew Wotman, Ashton Simmonds, Giveon Dezzmann Evans y Bernard Harvey están detrás de la composición (letra y melodía) de este hit cuyo videoclip dirigido por Colin Tilley en el que las luces de neón y los chromas iluminan este paseo por el pop y el rnb más contemporáneo del canadiense.
letra de peaches de justin bieber
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
And I see you (Ohh)
The way I breathe you in (In)
It's the texture of your skin
I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby
Never let you go, oh
And I say, oh
There's nothing like your touch
It's the way you lift me up (yeah)
And I'll be right here with you 'til the end of time
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
You ain't sure yet, but I'm for ya
All I could want, all I could wish for
Nights alone that we miss more
And days we save as souvenirs
There's no time, I wanna make more time
And give you my whole life
I left my girl, I'm in my Yorker
Hate to leave her, call it torture
Remember when I couldn't hold her
Left the baggage for a mover
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
I get the feeling, so I'm sure (Sure)
Hand in my hand because I'm yours (I can't)
I can't pretend, I can't ignore, you're right for me
Don't think you wanna know just where I've been, ohh
Done bein' distracted
The one I need is right in my arms (Oh)
Your kisses taste the sweetest with mine
And I'll be right here with you 'til the end of time
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah, that's it
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Bad-ass bitch)
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
