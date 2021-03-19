Nick Jonas nos da una visión del cielo en Heaven, mira el vídeo y la letra

Las palabras más dulces del músico para Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas ha presentado la continuación de Spaceman en su nuevo videoclip: This is heaven. Aunque en realidad más que una secuela del hombre en el espacio perdido que no podía volver a casa con su gran amor, lo que hemos encontrado ha sido una especie de spin-off del guionista de ambos.

Es decir, Nick Jonas se convierte en el verdadero y real protagonista de su vídeo This is heaven. Una visión de lo que el cielo supone para el músico y que incluye como principal destinataria a Priyanka Chopra, responsable y musa inspiradora de las canciones incluidas en Spaceman, el nuevo proyecto en solitario del pequeño de los hermanos Jonas.

Lo dijo el propio artista: "Son cartas de amor a mi mujer: Priyanka Chopra. Cuando no puedo articular la manera de expresar mis sentimientos con mis palabras sin música, voy al estudio. Y estoy agradecido de poder hacerlo así porque le hace feliz y eso es lo más importante".

El cantante se deshace en halagos con la actriz, a quien dedica unos versos profundamente románticos. "Esto es el cielo, y no sé cómo podría mejorar como tú y yo, ahora mismo aquí. Esto es el cielo. Y cada vez que te toco, mejora".

La mejor prueba de que para escribir y cantar sobre amor no hace falta crear una balada es este Heaven, todo un himno pop que va a dar mucho que hablar en este 2021.

letra de this is heaven de nick jonas

At the gate, come inside, I know that it's late

But I'm here, 'cause you're body my motivation

Let's skip the talk

What if we found a way to get lost without fear?

Keep it all behind, we're escaping

If you told me that my fate was on your fingertips

Then I wouldn't believe it

I wouldn't believe it

Every kiss with you, it's like a prayer falls from my lips

Now I'm a believer

Yeah, I'm a believer

This is Heaven

And I don't know how this could get much better

Than you and me, here right now

This is Heaven

And every time I touch you, it gets better

I'm on my knees, I can't stop now

This is Heaven (this is Heaven, yeah, this is Heaven)

This is Heaven (this is Heaven, oh, this is Heaven)

This is

Sunrise, another long night lost in your eyes

So don't blink

You're the center of my attention, yeah

I know, nothing is perfect, but this is close

So don't go, keep it coming in my direction

If you told me that my fate was on your fingertips

Then, I wouldn't believe it (I wouldn't believe it)

I wouldn't believe it (I wouldn't believe it)

Every kiss with you, it's like a prayer falls from my lips

Now I'm a believer (I'm a believer)

Yeah, I'm a believer (oh)

This is Heaven

And I don't know how this could get much better (yeah)

Than you and me, here right now

This is Heaven

And every time I touch you, it gets better (keeps getting better)

I'm on my knees, I can't stop now

This is Heaven (this is Heaven, yeah, this is Heaven)

This is Heaven (this is Heaven, oh, this is Heaven)

I'm on my knees, I can't stop now

This is Heaven

Oh-oh

I'm a believer, oh

This is Heaven

And I don't know how this could get much better (yeah)

Than you and me, here right now

This is Heaven

And every time I touch you, it gets better (keeps getting better)

I'm on my knees, I can't stop now

This is Heaven (this is Heaven, yeah, this is Heaven)

This is Heaven (this is Heaven, oh, this is Heaven)

I'm on my knees, I can't stop now

This is Heaven (this is Heaven, this is Heaven)

Heaven

(This is Heaven, this is Heaven)

This is Heaven

