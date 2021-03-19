Nick Jonas nos da una visión del cielo en Heaven, mira el vídeo y la letra

At the gate, come inside, I know that it's late

But I'm here, 'cause you're body my motivation

Let's skip the talk

What if we found a way to get lost without fear?

Keep it all behind, we're escaping

If you told me that my fate was on your fingertips

Then I wouldn't believe it

I wouldn't believe it

Every kiss with you, it's like a prayer falls from my lips

Now I'm a believer

Yeah, I'm a believer

This is Heaven

And I don't know how this could get much better

Than you and me, here right now

This is Heaven

And every time I touch you, it gets better

I'm on my knees, I can't stop now

This is Heaven (this is Heaven, yeah, this is Heaven)

This is Heaven (this is Heaven, oh, this is Heaven)

This is

Sunrise, another long night lost in your eyes

So don't blink

You're the center of my attention, yeah

I know, nothing is perfect, but this is close

So don't go, keep it coming in my direction

If you told me that my fate was on your fingertips

Then, I wouldn't believe it (I wouldn't believe it)

I wouldn't believe it (I wouldn't believe it)

Every kiss with you, it's like a prayer falls from my lips

Now I'm a believer (I'm a believer)

Yeah, I'm a believer (oh)

This is Heaven

And I don't know how this could get much better (yeah)

Than you and me, here right now

This is Heaven

And every time I touch you, it gets better (keeps getting better)

I'm on my knees, I can't stop now

This is Heaven (this is Heaven, yeah, this is Heaven)

This is Heaven (this is Heaven, oh, this is Heaven)

I'm on my knees, I can't stop now

This is Heaven

Oh-oh

I'm a believer, oh

This is Heaven

And I don't know how this could get much better (yeah)

Than you and me, here right now

This is Heaven

And every time I touch you, it gets better (keeps getting better)

I'm on my knees, I can't stop now

This is Heaven (this is Heaven, yeah, this is Heaven)

This is Heaven (this is Heaven, oh, this is Heaven)

I'm on my knees, I can't stop now

This is Heaven (this is Heaven, this is Heaven)

Heaven

(This is Heaven, this is Heaven)

This is Heaven