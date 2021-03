Lil Nas X divide a la opinión pública con la satánica ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name): ¡Vídeo y letra!

I caught it bad just today

You hit me with a call to your place

Ain't been out in a while anyway

Was hopin' I could catch you throwin' smiles in my face

Romantic talkin'? You don't even have to try

You're cute enough to fuck with me tonight

Lookin' at the table, all I see is weed and white

Baby, you livin' the life, but nigga, you ain't livin' right

Cocaine and drinkin' with your friends

You live in the dark, boy, I cannot pretend

I'm not phased, only here to sin

If Eve ain't in your garden, you know that you can

Call me when you want, call me when you need

Call me in the morning, I'll be on the way

Call me when you want, call me when you need

Call me out by your name, I'll be on the way like

(Ayy, ayy)

I wanna sell what you're buyin'

I wanna feel on your ass in Hawaii

I want that jet lag from fuckin' and flyin'

Shoot a child in your mouth while I'm ridin'

Oh, oh, oh, why me?

A sign of the times every time that I speak

A dime and a nine, it was mine every week

What a time, an incline, God was shinin' on me

Now I can't leave

And now I'm actin' hella elite

Never want the niggas that's in my league

I want to fuck the ones I envy, I envy

Cocaine and drinkin' with your friends

You live in the dark, boy, I cannot pretend

I'm not phased, only here to sin

If Eve ain't in your garden, you know that you can

Call me when you want, call me when you need

Call me in the morning, I'll be on the way

Call me when you want, call me when you need

Call me out by your name, I'll be on the way like

Oh, call me by your name

You told me you loved me in private

Call me by your name

I do not care if you lyin'