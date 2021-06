Ava Max vuelve a levantarnos de la silla con ‘Everytime I cry’, su nueva canción

I, I had a dream that I was sinkin', slow motion

(Every superficial moment)

I get overwhelmed in all the messy emotions

(Before that I never noticed)

Every time I cry, I get a little bit stronger

Stronger, I know, I know that

Angel used to be the Devil on my shoulder

Shoulder, oh, not anymore

When the voices get loud, I'm turnin' them down

Feel good in my body forever and ever

When the tears start to fall, I'm catchin' thеm all

And I know the future is bettеr, 'cause

Every time I cry, I get a little bit stronger

Stronger, little bit stronger

Every time I cry, I get a little bit stronger

Stronger, little bit stronger

I, I used to spend the nights inside my head, thinkin'

(Where the hell you think you're goin'?)

I, I used to count the days inside my bed, drinkin'

(Up the fear but now I know that)

When the voices get loud, I'm turnin' them down

Feel good in my body forever and ever

When the tears start to fall, I'm catchin' them all

And I know the future is better, 'cause

Every time I cry, I get a little bit stronger

Stronger, little bit stronger

Every time I cry, I get a little bit stronger

Stronger, little bit stronger

Stronger

Stronger

When the voices get loud, I'm turnin' them down

Feel good in my body forever and ever

When the tears start to fall, I'm catchin' them all

And I know the future is better, 'cause

Every time I cry, I get a little bit stronger

Stronger, little bit stronger

Every time I cry, I get a little bit stronger

Stronger, little bit stronger (Stronger)

Every time I cry, I get a little bit stronger

Stronger, little bit stronger (Oh)

Every time I cry, I get a little bit stronger (Oh)

Stronger, little bit stronger