La desconocida faceta de Ed Sheeran en Bad habits, mira el vídeo

Every time you come around you know I can't say no

Every time the sun goes down I let you take control

And tonight I had something wonderful

My bad habits sleep late at night sitting alone

Conversations with a stranger I barely know

Swearing this will be the last but it probably won't

I got nothing left to lose, or use, or do

My bad habits lead to wide eyes staring at space

And I know I'll lose control of the things that I say

Yeah, I...