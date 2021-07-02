Imagine Dragons estrena la canción ‘Wrecked’ y anuncia nombre y fecha para su nuevo disco

Days pass by and my eyes they dry and I think that I'm okay

'Til I find myself in conversation fading away

The way you smile, the way you walk

The time you took to teach me all that you had taught

Tell me, how am I supposed to move on?

These days I'm becoming everything that I hate

Wishing you were around, but now it's too late

My mind is a place that I can't escape your ghost

Sometimes I wish that I could wish it all away

One more rainy day without you

Sometimes I wish that I could see you one more day

One more rainy day

Oh, I'm a wreck without you here

Yeah, I'm a wreck since you've been gone

I've tried to put this all behind me

I think I was wrecked all along

Yeah, I'm a wreck

They say that the time will heal it, the pain will go away

But everything, it reminds me of you and it comes in waves

The way you laugh when your shoulders shook

The time you took to teach me all that you had taught

Tell me, how am I supposed to move on?

These days I'm becoming everything that I hate

Wishing you were around, but now it's too late

My mind is a place that I can't escape your ghost

Sometimes I wish that I could wish it all away

One more rainy day without you

Sometimes I wish that I could see you one more day

One more rainy day

Oh, I'm a wreck without you here

Yeah, I'm a wreck since you've been gone

I've tried to put this all behind me

I think I was wrecked all along

These days when I'm on the brink of the edge

I remember the words that you said

"Remember the life you led"

You'd say, "Oh, suck it all up, don't get stuck in the mud

Thinking of things that you should have done"

I'll see you again, my loved one

I'll see you again, my loved one

Yeah, I'm a wreck

I'll see you again, my loved one

Yeah, I'm a wreck without you here (I'm a wreck without you here, loved one)

Yeah, I'm a wreck since you been gone (I'm a wreck since you've been gone)

I've tried to put this all behind me

I think I was wrecked all along (I'm a wreck)

Yeah, I'm a wreck

Sometimes I wish that I could wish it all away (But I can't)

One more rainy day without you (One more rainy day)

Sometimes I wish that I could see you one more day (But I can't)

One more rainy day