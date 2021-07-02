Imagine Dragons estrena la canción ‘Wrecked’ y anuncia nombre y fecha para su nuevo disco
Dosis de emoción con el toque habitual de la banda estadounidense
Dos largos años han pasado desde que Imagine Dragons sorprendieran a todo el mundo con la noticia de que se tomaban un descanso en la música. La paternidad de algunos de sus miembros, entre los que se encontraba su líder Dan Reynolds, fue condicionante para que el grupo tomase esta decisión que fue igualmente celebrada por no suponer el final del proyecto.
A pesar de ese parón, la banda no ha dejado de trabajar en nuevo material, y así fue como demostró que regresarían más pronto que tarde. El gran día llegó hace tan solo unos meses, en marzo de 2021, con el lanzamiento de dos nuevas canciones que suponían la vuelta a la música de Imagine Dragons. La exitosísima Follow you, que vive actualmente sus mejores semanas en la lista de LOS40, y la cañera Cutthroat, fueron las composiciones elegidas para romper el período de silencio.
Y era de esperar que en todo este tiempo han tenido la oportunidad de dar forma a tantas canciones como para ofrecernos todo un disco, que sería ya el quinto en la carrera del cuarteto de Las Vegas. Una noticia que ha aparecido acompañada del que se convierte en el tercer sencillo para ese nuevo trabajo de estudio.
3 de septiembre, el gran día
Además, el nombre elegido para el álbum ha permitido soñar a sus seguidores con que haya aún algo más. Se titulará Mercury: Act I, por lo que como mínimo deberá haber una segunda parte de este disco que podremos escuchar el próximo 3 de septiembre de 2021. También sabemos que podremos disfrutar de ellos en concierto en nuestro país el año que viene, 2022, ya que son algunos de los confirmados para la próxima edición del festival Mad Cool.
Eso sí, por ahora, los intérpretes de Believer nos han regalado una nueva canción que sin duda estará incluida en este proyecto, y que tira más hacia el sonido de himnos anteriores del grupo como Demons. Un tema de rock suave y muy emotivo que lleva por nombre Wrecked y que dedican al momento en que alguien se siente vacío ('náufrago') cuando un ser querido le abandona. En el caso de Dan Reynolds esa persona tiene nombre y apellidos: Alisha Durtschi Reynolds, cuñada del cantante, que falleció por un cáncer poco antes de componer la canción.
Aún no sabemos si habrá videoclip oficial del tema, aunque para su vídeo lírico han optado por unas simpáticas figuras animadas en blanco y negro que le dan el toque drámatico que la canción merece.
Y a ti, ¿cómo te suena lo nuevo de Imagine Dragons?
Letra de 'Wrecked'
Days pass by and my eyes they dry and I think that I'm okay
'Til I find myself in conversation fading away
The way you smile, the way you walk
The time you took to teach me all that you had taught
Tell me, how am I supposed to move on?
These days I'm becoming everything that I hate
Wishing you were around, but now it's too late
My mind is a place that I can't escape your ghost
Sometimes I wish that I could wish it all away
One more rainy day without you
Sometimes I wish that I could see you one more day
One more rainy day
Oh, I'm a wreck without you here
Yeah, I'm a wreck since you've been gone
I've tried to put this all behind me
I think I was wrecked all along
Yeah, I'm a wreck
They say that the time will heal it, the pain will go away
But everything, it reminds me of you and it comes in waves
The way you laugh when your shoulders shook
The time you took to teach me all that you had taught
Tell me, how am I supposed to move on?
These days I'm becoming everything that I hate
Wishing you were around, but now it's too late
My mind is a place that I can't escape your ghost
Sometimes I wish that I could wish it all away
One more rainy day without you
Sometimes I wish that I could see you one more day
One more rainy day
Oh, I'm a wreck without you here
Yeah, I'm a wreck since you've been gone
I've tried to put this all behind me
I think I was wrecked all along
These days when I'm on the brink of the edge
I remember the words that you said
"Remember the life you led"
You'd say, "Oh, suck it all up, don't get stuck in the mud
Thinking of things that you should have done"
I'll see you again, my loved one
I'll see you again, my loved one
Yeah, I'm a wreck
I'll see you again, my loved one
Yeah, I'm a wreck without you here (I'm a wreck without you here, loved one)
Yeah, I'm a wreck since you been gone (I'm a wreck since you've been gone)
I've tried to put this all behind me
I think I was wrecked all along (I'm a wreck)
Yeah, I'm a wreck
Sometimes I wish that I could wish it all away (But I can't)
One more rainy day without you (One more rainy day)
Sometimes I wish that I could see you one more day (But I can't)
One more rainy day
Descubre nuestras Audio Stories, el directo y las últimas noticias en un nuevo formato
Comentarios