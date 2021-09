‘Out Out’, el regreso de Charli XCX que samplea el clásico ‘Alors On Danse’: vídeo y letra

Out, out for the night

Why I'm on my own on a Friday night?

My friends are on my phone, they keep blowin' up my line (Hello)

Send me your location, the Uber's outside (Yeah)

Runnin' out of time (Woop)

If we're going out, out for the night

I'm a meet you down on the floor

Oh, tell me

So, tell me

When ya out, out for the night

We can get it started, let's go, oh

Just watch me dance

Just watch me

(Watch me, watch me, watch me)

(Woop, woop)

Why I'm on my own on a Saturday night? (Why?)

Send me your location, the Uber's outside (Where you at?)

Friends all in thе bathroom so I cut through the line

Runnin' out of time

If wе're going out, out for the night

I'm a meet you down on the floor

Oh, tell me

So, tell me

When ya out, out for the night

We can get it started, let's go, oh

Just watch me dance

Just watch me

(Watch me, watch me, watch me)

(Woop, woop)

Ay, ay-ay, ay-ay, ay, ay

Ay, ay, ay, ay-ay, tonight we're goin' out, out

Ay, ay-ay, ay-ay, ay, ay

Ay, ay, ay, ay-ay, tonight we're goin' out, out

Run it back

I'm so so diddy

Super picky

Who gon' please this pretty kitty?

Got baddies with me, tanned and tipsy

Pass the concealer, gotta hide the hicky

Ooh, DJ, run it back (Run it back)

Tryna go up, where balloon girl at? (Where she at?)

Double cup love, in the club, pitch black

Bubblegum butt, coming through this ass

Ay, ay-ay, ay-ay, ay, ay

Ay, ay, ay, ay-ay, tonight we're goin' out, out

Ay, ay-ay, ay-ay, ay, ay

Ay, ay, ay, ay-ay, tonight we're goin' out, out

Hi, I'm Charli, baby (Baby, baby)

Tonight, we're goin' out, out

Just watch me