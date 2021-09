Charli XCX entierra la bondad en ‘Good Ones’: ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!

I wish you gave me a reason

That you were better at leavin'

That you got your kicks from seein' me low

I always let the good ones go

Don't want the kisses, unless they're bitter

I'm hooked on touches that leave me weaker

I swear that I love nothin' more than broke

I always let the good ones go

And baby, you couldn't have loved me any better

But doin' this is all that I've known ever

I want the bad ones, 'causе they're all I know

I always let thе good ones go

I always let the good ones go-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I let the good ones go-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I let the good ones

Let you down easy, I'm tryin'

'Cause you're everything I've spent my whole life fightin'

So when I walk away, it's not your fault

I always let the good ones go

And baby, you couldn't have loved me any better

But doin' this is all that I've known ever

I want the bad ones 'cause they're all I know

I always let the good ones go

I always let the good ones go-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh, oh)

I let the good ones go-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Yeah, yeah)

I let the good ones go-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

(And baby you couldn't have loved me any better, better, better)

I let the good ones go-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

(But doin' this is all that I've known ever, ever, ever)

I let the good ones go